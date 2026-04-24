'No stability fixes? Is this even an update?' — New PS5 software update is a big one, adding... more emoji message reactions?
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By Demi Williams published
How about a crumb of stability?
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- A new PS5 software update has been released
- The features include more emoji message reactions and improved usability
- Players were hoping for more console stability fixes instead
Sony has released a new PlayStation 5 software update, and it's pretty underwhelming to say the least.
According to the patch notes for version 26.03-13.20.00, the PS5 messages now have additional emoji reactions and have received some improvements. That's it, folks.
"We’ve added more emojis that you can use for message reactions. We've improved the messages and usability on some screens," the full extent of the patch notes read.Article continues below