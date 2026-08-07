A new PlayStation 5 firmware update has been released for testing

The update automatically enables PSSR 2.0 on PS5 Pro, even for games that support the previous version of PSSR

This means better image quality for titles yet to receive the 2.0 upgrade

Sony has released a new PlayStation 5 firmware update for its beta program that automatically enables PSSR 2.0 (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) on PS5 Pro.

That's according to a new ResetEra post, which claims that emails have been sent to beta users allowing them to test out the upcoming features before they're released.

The most significant update is the addition of PSSR 2.0, the latest version of Sony's enhanced-performance technology, built for PS5 Pro. With this beta firmware patch, the 'Enhance PSSR Image Quality' option is automatically enabled by default, but can be toggled on or off in the settings menu.

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As per the patch notes (thanks, PushSquare), when players enable this feature, enhanced PSSR is used "even for games that support the previous version of PSSR so you can enjoy a sharper and clearer visual experience."

PSSR 2.0 began rolling out in February, with Resident Evil Requiem becoming the first game to receive the update before a handful of other titles.

"The upgraded PSSR represents another step in our commitment to evolving the PS5 Pro experience," Sony said at the time. "Moving forward, most new PS5 Pro titles will launch with support for this enhanced PSSR, ensuring players continue to see improvements in image quality and performance."

Supported games include Silent Hill f, Monster Hunter Wilds, Dragon's Dogma 2, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Control, Alan Wake 2, and more.

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With the latest PS5 Pro beta update, players will be able to enjoy improved image quality for PSSR-supported games yet to be upgraded to PSSR 2.0.

Alongside this feature, Sony has added an option to turn off Bluetooth in certain countries or regions, in order to manage controller connections at esports venues and similar locations. You can check out the full patch notes below.

We've turned on Enhance PSSR Image Quality as a default setting. When you update the system software, this setting automatically turns on. When you enable this feature, enhanced PSSR is used even for games that support the previous version of PSSR so you can enjoy a sharper and clearer visual experience. To turn off this setting, go to Settings > Screen and Video > Video Output > Enhance PSSR Image Quality. This feature is available only on PS5 Pro.

We’ve changed the following features for PS5 consoles and PS5 Pro consoles in certain countries or regions. If you go to Settings > Accessories > General > Advance Settings and select Turn Off Bluetooth, you’re no longer able to put your console into rest mode. Additionally, HDMI link is no longer supported when you select Turn Off Bluetooth. The Turn Off Bluetooth function is for managing controller connections at esports venues and similar locations. Do not use this feature for any other purpose.

We've improved system software performance and stability.