Docked VRR finally arrives more than a year after Nintendo announced and then unannounced it

Requires a system update to both console and Dock

It seems to work on a title-by-title basis and will require games to update to use it

Nintendo's latest system update for the Switch 2 is here and delivers a much-wanted new feature: VRR support in Docked mode. But there's a catch: a the moment, it only works on one game, and we're not sure how many more will follow, because it's reported to work on a "whitelist" system.

When the Switch 2 launched, VRR (variable refresh rate) was only supported when using the console in handheld mode. Having the same feature available in Docked mode means your display's refresh rate and the game's frame rate can be synchronized to get rid of any screen tearing or judder when you're playing on one of the best gaming TVs or the best gaming monitors that supports VRR.

Unfortunately, the new VRR support in System Update 23.0.0 only appears to be available on a title-by-title basis, unlike the way that the PS5 can force VRR support at the system level on games that don't natively have it.

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The big concern here is that Digital Foundry reports that "the feature appears to operate on a whitelist, so only games that developers have flagged as supporting docked VRR will activate it" — and what's unclear is whether the whitelist will require a slow certification process by Nintendo, or whether developers can just quickly roll out an update with support.

It means that, at the time of writing, the list of titles with docked VRR support only includes Nintendo's Switch 2 Welcome Tour, which has just been updated to add the feature. That's it. We at least assumed Nintendo would be ready with updates for all its own games.

In the release notes Nintendo says: "VRR output is now supported in TV mode. When both the software and the TV support it, the video will be output at a refresh rate that matches the game's processing speed."

We've known for a while that the Switch 2 Dock supports docked VRR, because Nintendo told us on its US website before removing the text last year. So it's nice to see the feature finally being implemented, even if it'll take a while for the appropriate game patches to arrive.

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In addition to VRR the Switch 2 software update gives you the ability to make a complete data transfer from one Switch 2 to another. There's a new toggle for Switch 2 Boost saving you a trip into System Settings, improved accessibility support, background music in the Mii editor (which you can turn off if you don't want it) and the usual interface tweaks, unspecified bug fixes and optimizations.

Nintendo's support page for the new system update is here.

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