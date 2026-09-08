The physical edition of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Nintendo Switch 2 is getting limited-time 'textured foil packaging' — here's where to preorder now
Ooh, shiny
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time launches for Switch 2 on November 5
- The first print run is getting 'special textured foil packaging'
- Preorders have opened at the official Nintendo Store now
Nintendo just gave us a closer look at the upcoming Switch 2 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in a special presentation to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the series, and at the same time, confirmed the release date.
The big news for collectors, though, is that the first run of the physical edition will feature special textured foil packaging, so here's where you can secure your sparkly copy with a preorder ahead of release on November 5.
• Preorder now at the Nintendo Store (US)
While Nintendo did not announce a specific start date for preorders, the official store has already opened them up, and I suspect that many other retailers will follow soon. I'm keeping an eye on all the usual suspects now and will add them as soon as I spot any more availability.
And while it's extremely unlikely that this will sell out ahead of launch, given the special cover is limited to this initial print run, it's best to be safe if you want to add a copy to your collection.
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time preorders — US quick links
- Nintendo Store: preorder now for $69.99
- Amazon: check stock
- Best Buy: sign up for preorder news
- Walmart: check stock
- GameStop: preorders live soon
- Target: check stock
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time preorders — UK quick links
- Nintendo Store: awaiting stock
- Amazon UK: check stock
- Currys: check stock
- Argos: check stock
- Very: check stock
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time preorders — AU quick links
- Nintendo Store: preorder now for $109.95
As for the limited-edition Nintendo Switch 2 console and Pro Controller that were announced during the livestream, we're still waiting for information on when those will be available to preorder ahead of the launch on October 29 as well, so stick with us for updates.
I have spotted that you can get the Nintendo Switch 2 The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition and Pro Controller from the Nintendo Store in Australia right now, though, so other regions may follow soon.
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James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
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