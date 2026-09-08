The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time launches for Switch 2 on November 5

The first print run is getting 'special textured foil packaging'

Preorders have opened at the official Nintendo Store now

Nintendo just gave us a closer look at the upcoming Switch 2 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in a special presentation to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the series, and at the same time, confirmed the release date.

The big news for collectors, though, is that the first run of the physical edition will feature special textured foil packaging, so here's where you can secure your sparkly copy with a preorder ahead of release on November 5.

• Preorder now at the Nintendo Store (US)

While Nintendo did not announce a specific start date for preorders, the official store has already opened them up, and I suspect that many other retailers will follow soon. I'm keeping an eye on all the usual suspects now and will add them as soon as I spot any more availability.

And while it's extremely unlikely that this will sell out ahead of launch, given the special cover is limited to this initial print run, it's best to be safe if you want to add a copy to your collection.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct 9.8.2026 - YouTube Watch On

As for the limited-edition Nintendo Switch 2 console and Pro Controller that were announced during the livestream, we're still waiting for information on when those will be available to preorder ahead of the launch on October 29 as well, so stick with us for updates.

I have spotted that you can get the Nintendo Switch 2 The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition and Pro Controller from the Nintendo Store in Australia right now, though, so other regions may follow soon.