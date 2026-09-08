You don't need to spend hundreds of dollars on a printer for occasional home or home office use. I've picked out three Amazon inkjet printer deals that bring capable all-in-one models comfortably below $100. All three can print, scan and copy in color, with wireless connectivity for printing from your computer or mobile devices.

My top recommendation here is the Canon Pixma TS6520 is down to $81 (was $141 thanks to the quickest print speeds of the three, and the inclusion of automatic two-sided printing.

A good alternative is the HP Envy 6155 costs $90 (was $160). However, for the cheapest printer, check out the HP DeskJet 2955 at just $60 (was $90), making it the ideal price for back-to-school students and casual home printing.

Today's top inkjet printer deals under $100

Why we recommend them

All three cover the essentials for a home office without taking you over $100. The $59.99 HP DeskJet 2955 is the obvious budget choice if your printing requirements are fairly basic.

Spending another $20.49 on the Canon Pixma model gets you considerably faster print speeds, automatic duplex printing and a small OLED display. It's a great middle-ground, with more features and quickest print speeds.

At $89.99, the HP Envy 6155 costs the most of the three, but it adds a larger 100-sheet input tray and 2.4-inch color touchscreen alongside automatic two-sided printing, which is better for a home office setup.

Both HP models also include a three-month trial of Instant Ink.

For more options, take a look at our round ups of the best home printers, and best inkjet printers.

Price context & historical value

The largest saving is on the HP Envy 6155, which has fallen from $159.99 to $89.99, knocking $70 off the price. The HP DeskJet 2955 drops from $89.99 to $59.99, saving you $30. Both HP printers are the cheapest we've seen them to date on Amazon.

The Canon Pixma TS6520 has been reduced from $140.99 to $80.48, saving you $60.51. This isn't the cheapest it's ever been as it was priced at $59.25 earlier this year.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy one of these printers if...

You need an inexpensive all-in-one for relatively light home or home office duties. All three handle printing, scanning and copying without requiring much desk space. Wireless connectivity means you aren't restricted to printing from a computer connected by USB.

❌ Skip one of these printers if...

You regularly print dozens or hundreds of pages at a time. These are home inkjet printers designed for relatively modest workloads, so a faster printer with a larger paper capacity and lower running costs would make more sense for a busy office. I would personally consider buying an ink tank printer instead.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

Ink costs are worth considering before choosing any inexpensive inkjet printer, as the purchase price is only part of the long-term expense. The two HP printers include three months of Instant Ink, but you'll be charged a monthly subscription fee if you continue the service after the trial.

The HP models are also designed to work with cartridges containing original HP chips or circuitry, which limits your options for using cheaper third-party cartridges. If automatic two-sided printing is important, bear in mind that it's offered by the Envy 6155 and Canon Pixma TS6520 but isn't listed among the DeskJet 2955's features.