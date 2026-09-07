The annual Labor Day sales are traditionally more associated with grills than with price cuts on the latest cameras, but between you and me, it's often a great time to consider upgrading. Specialist retailers like Adorama and B&H Photo usually have great discounts around federal holidays, and this week is no exception, with several of our favorite models on sale.

• Check out today's sales at Adorama and B&H Photo

I've been scanning through the retail events today, and I've found some great deals on models like the Canon EOS R5 Mark II, the Nikon Z5 II, and the Sony A7R V — all of which are highly rated here at TechRadar. In some cases, we're even seeing record-low prices (or at least the best prices since most of the big brands hiked their prices).

Just below, you can see a list of 16 deals that I've picked out as particularly good value buys. I've started with Canon models, but you'll also find Nikon and Sony, as well as some great prices on OM System's latest models.

Where applicable, I've made sure to point out the various record-low prices — or some context around the various price hikes that have hit cameras recently.

Today's best Labor Day camera deals

Canon EOS R5 Mark I: was $3,299 now $2,799 at Adorama If you're looking to save some cash, you could instead opt for the slightly older Mark I, which is still a stunningly effective pro-grade body. Right now, it's sitting at $2,599, which makes it significantly cheaper than the second iteration. Sure, you're missing out on the latest computational and cutting-edge autofocus features here, but this camera still has that great 45MP full-frame sensor, 8k video, and excellent in-body image stabilization. Today's discount isn't a record low, but it matches the usual sales price for this body. B&H Photo: was $3299 now $2,799 Read more Read less ▼

Canon EOS R8: was $1,649 now $1,349 at Adorama Canon's low-cost full-frame RF-mount camera is now even cheaper with this decent price cut. The EOS R8 packs many of the same features as the pricier EOS R6 II, including the 24.2MP sensor and 4K 60p video recording. We explained the key EOS R8 and EOS R6 Mark II differences, so if you can do without in-body image stabilization and sturdier build quality, then you can make a decent saving by opting for the smaller and lighter EOS R8. Today's price is actually $100 cheaper than the previous record-low price, so this is a real highlight of today's discounts at the retailer. B&H Photo: was $1649 now $1,349 Read more Read less ▼

Canon EOS RP: was $1,149 now $849 at Adorama Even cheaper still is the EOS RP: Canon's entry-level full-frame camera and the cheapest new full-frame body you'll find anywhere. As you'd expect, the EOS RP is a pretty stripped-down affair. It doesn't feature the best video specs or image stabilization, for example. It does, however, feature a decent 26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, a lightweight build, and good autofocus for a body in this price range. In terms of value, it's still a good choice, although it's still $50 away from the record-low price here. B&H Photo: was $1149 now $799 Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Nikon Z6III: was $2,499 now $1,996.95 at Adorama TechRadar's top camera of 2025, the Nikon Z6 III, is available for a record-low price at several retailers right now. This fantastic mirrorless camera is the latest model from the brand and features an impressive 24.5MP full-frame partially stacked sensor with vastly improved autofocus and 6K video up to 60fps. Our Nikon Z6 III review awarded the camera a full five stars out of five, and it feels like excellent value now, thanks to a massive price cut at B&H Photo and other retailers. B&H Photo: was $2699 now $2,096 Read more Read less ▼

Nikon Zf: was $2,196.95 now $2,046.95 at Adorama Classic retro style, full-frame 24MP sensor, Nikon's best in-body image stabilisation, smart manual focus controls, and a dedicated black-and-white colour mode. The retro-style camera market is big business, and it attracts larger-than-life price tags. However, Nikon's Zf packs a technological punch alongside producing excellent image quality. The record low for this model is technically $1,799, but today's price reflects the various price hikes we've seen on this model in the last year or so. B&H Photo: was $2196 now $2,046.95 Read more Read less ▼

Nikon Z30: was $806.95 now $606.95 at Adorama The Z30 is Nikon's cheapest mirrorless camera, and a great choice if you're looking to get started with either photography or video. Primarily designed for beginner vloggers, the Z30 features excellent 4K video, a flip-out touchscreen, plus a dedicated mic port. A lack of a viewfinder means this isn't the best for dedicated photographers, but if you're coming from a phone, you may not mind that. B&H Photo: was $806 now $606.95 Read more Read less ▼

Sony a7CR: was $3,398 now $2,998 at Adorama The a7CR might just be the ultimate travel camera. With its 61MP sensor, excellent autofocus, and range-finger-esque design, it's a fantastic choice if you want a powerful camera with a compact form factor. Our Sony a7CR review almost awarded this one full marks, with our only major complaints being the price and the relatively small viewfinder, which you can forgive considering it's being squeezed onto such a small body. B&H Photo: was $3,399 now $2,998 Read more Read less ▼

Sony A7R V: was $3,799 now $3,498 at Adorama The Sony Alpha a7R V is our current top pick for professional stills photographers, although anyone with a penchant for resolution will marvel at its incredible 61MP sensor. While you'll need some high-level glass to truly harness the full resolving power of the A7R V, its handy eight-stop image stabilization and superb tracking autofocus make it a superbly usable camera for landscape, product, or studio work. Today's price at Adorama brings the body down to within $100 of its lowest ever price, which isn't bad considering the price hikes. B&H Photo: was $3799 now $3,498 Read more Read less ▼

Sony Alpha A7 IV: was $2,699 now $1,998 at Adorama The A7 IV is no longer the flagship mid-range body from Sony, but we still absolutely rate it as a fantastic choice for both stills and video work. With an excellent 33MP full-frame sensor and game-changing auto-focus system, it's hard to believe you can get all that goodness for such a low price. Now is a great time to consider making the switch since this excellent flagship is currently sitting at its lowest-ever price. B&H Photo: was $2699 now $1,998 Read more Read less ▼