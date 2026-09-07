This week's Labor Day sales include record-low prices on Sony, Nikon, and Canon cameras — our experts recommend these 16 deals
Both B&H Photo and Adorama have great discounts this week
The annual Labor Day sales are traditionally more associated with grills than with price cuts on the latest cameras, but between you and me, it's often a great time to consider upgrading. Specialist retailers like Adorama and B&H Photo usually have great discounts around federal holidays, and this week is no exception, with several of our favorite models on sale.
• Check out today's sales at Adorama and B&H Photo
I've been scanning through the retail events today, and I've found some great deals on models like the Canon EOS R5 Mark II, the Nikon Z5 II, and the Sony A7R V — all of which are highly rated here at TechRadar. In some cases, we're even seeing record-low prices (or at least the best prices since most of the big brands hiked their prices).
Just below, you can see a list of 16 deals that I've picked out as particularly good value buys. I've started with Canon models, but you'll also find Nikon and Sony, as well as some great prices on OM System's latest models.
Where applicable, I've made sure to point out the various record-low prices — or some context around the various price hikes that have hit cameras recently.
Today's best Labor Day camera deals
Our Canon EOS R5 Mark II review awarded this stunning flagship camera a full five stars out of five — and it's easy to see why. Alongside incredible autofocus (easily some of the best we've ever tested), a 45MP full-frame sensor, and a host of new computational features, the EOS R5 Mark II is easily one of the best cameras on the market right now. Is it overkill for most? Arguably. However, professional photographers will love how this camera makes the most demanding of tasks easy. Today's discount isn't a record low (that's $3,899), but it is the usual sales price for this particular model.
B&H Photo: was $4399 now $3,999
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If you're looking to save some cash, you could instead opt for the slightly older Mark I, which is still a stunningly effective pro-grade body. Right now, it's sitting at $2,599, which makes it significantly cheaper than the second iteration. Sure, you're missing out on the latest computational and cutting-edge autofocus features here, but this camera still has that great 45MP full-frame sensor, 8k video, and excellent in-body image stabilization. Today's discount isn't a record low, but it matches the usual sales price for this body.
B&H Photo: was $3299 now $2,799
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Canon's low-cost full-frame RF-mount camera is now even cheaper with this decent price cut. The EOS R8 packs many of the same features as the pricier EOS R6 II, including the 24.2MP sensor and 4K 60p video recording. We explained the key EOS R8 and EOS R6 Mark II differences, so if you can do without in-body image stabilization and sturdier build quality, then you can make a decent saving by opting for the smaller and lighter EOS R8. Today's price is actually $100 cheaper than the previous record-low price, so this is a real highlight of today's discounts at the retailer.
B&H Photo: was $1649 now $1,349
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The EOS R6 Mark II is one of the best mirrorless hybrid cameras of the past few years. Our Canon EOS R6 II review awarded this excellent model an impressive four and a half stars out of five, praising its autofocus, ISO handling, and burst shooting, so it's an easy recommendation — even if it isn't the latest model anymore. Annoyingly, this one has been $100 cheaper before, but today's discount is actually better than last Black Friday, impressively.
B&H Photo: was $2299 now $1,999
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Even cheaper still is the EOS RP: Canon's entry-level full-frame camera and the cheapest new full-frame body you'll find anywhere. As you'd expect, the EOS RP is a pretty stripped-down affair. It doesn't feature the best video specs or image stabilization, for example. It does, however, feature a decent 26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, a lightweight build, and good autofocus for a body in this price range. In terms of value, it's still a good choice, although it's still $50 away from the record-low price here.
B&H Photo: was $1149 now $799
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The Nikon Z5 II was the recipient of hefty price hikes recently, but right now, you can pick it up for a brand-new record-low price at Adorama and B&H Photo. I loved this model when I reviewed it and it's a fantastic choice if you're looking for a fully-featured full-frame camera that doesn't break the bank. As an entry point to the excellent Z-mount ecosystem, the Z5 II offers fantastic image quality, decent video, and similar autofocus performance to the much pricier high-end Z models.
B&H Photo: was $1849 now $1,596
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TechRadar's top camera of 2025, the Nikon Z6 III, is available for a record-low price at several retailers right now. This fantastic mirrorless camera is the latest model from the brand and features an impressive 24.5MP full-frame partially stacked sensor with vastly improved autofocus and 6K video up to 60fps. Our Nikon Z6 III review awarded the camera a full five stars out of five, and it feels like excellent value now, thanks to a massive price cut at B&H Photo and other retailers.
B&H Photo: was $2699 now $2,096
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Classic retro style, full-frame 24MP sensor, Nikon's best in-body image stabilisation, smart manual focus controls, and a dedicated black-and-white colour mode. The retro-style camera market is big business, and it attracts larger-than-life price tags. However, Nikon's Zf packs a technological punch alongside producing excellent image quality. The record low for this model is technically $1,799, but today's price reflects the various price hikes we've seen on this model in the last year or so.
B&H Photo: was $2196 now $2,046.95
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We rate the Nikon Z8 as the best full-frame hybrid camera for pros. Of course, anyone with deep pockets will appreciate its superb 45.7MP stacked sensor, 8K video capabilities, and 20fps burst shooting. Our Nikon Z8 review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five, praising its awesome feature set and smaller and lighter body versus the flagship Z9. The record-low for this model is technically $3,299, but again, tariffs have unfortunately shifted the price for this one up a notch in recent months. Today's price is actually one of the best we've seen for a while now.
B&H Photo: was $4299 now $3,396.95
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The Z30 is Nikon's cheapest mirrorless camera, and a great choice if you're looking to get started with either photography or video. Primarily designed for beginner vloggers, the Z30 features excellent 4K video, a flip-out touchscreen, plus a dedicated mic port. A lack of a viewfinder means this isn't the best for dedicated photographers, but if you're coming from a phone, you may not mind that.
B&H Photo: was $806 now $606.95
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The a7CR might just be the ultimate travel camera. With its 61MP sensor, excellent autofocus, and range-finger-esque design, it's a fantastic choice if you want a powerful camera with a compact form factor. Our Sony a7CR review almost awarded this one full marks, with our only major complaints being the price and the relatively small viewfinder, which you can forgive considering it's being squeezed onto such a small body.
B&H Photo: was
$3,399 now $2,998
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The Sony Alpha a7R V is our current top pick for professional stills photographers, although anyone with a penchant for resolution will marvel at its incredible 61MP sensor. While you'll need some high-level glass to truly harness the full resolving power of the A7R V, its handy eight-stop image stabilization and superb tracking autofocus make it a superbly usable camera for landscape, product, or studio work. Today's price at Adorama brings the body down to within $100 of its lowest ever price, which isn't bad considering the price hikes.
B&H Photo: was $3799 now $3,498
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The A7 IV is no longer the flagship mid-range body from Sony, but we still absolutely rate it as a fantastic choice for both stills and video work. With an excellent 33MP full-frame sensor and game-changing auto-focus system, it's hard to believe you can get all that goodness for such a low price. Now is a great time to consider making the switch since this excellent flagship is currently sitting at its lowest-ever price.
B&H Photo: was $2699 now $1,998
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The Sony Alpha 1's eye-wateringly high price tag will mean that it's not for everybody, but a decent price cut at Adorama today means it's a little easier on the pocket. And, if you have deep pockets, then the first Alpha 1 is still an amazing do-it-all camera. With incredible autofocus, 8K video, and a 50.1MP full-frame sensor, the Sony Alpha 1 can still keep up with the competition — even if it isn't right at the cutting edge for the brand anymore.
B&H Photo: was
$6,199 now $5,698
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We've been waiting for the stunning OM System OM-3 to get a decent price cut ever since it was released earlier this year, and here we are. While still pricey, you get the same speedy stacked 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor as the flagship OM System OM-1 Mark II, intelligent subject-tracking autofocus, and up to 50FPS continuous burst. There's also OM System's Log color profile for video and support for 4K capture at 60FPS. All that is wrapped up in a design that we think stands out as one of the most appealing on the market right now. Today's price cut is a new record low, so it's definitely worth checking out.
B&H Photo: was $1999 now $1,699
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This is, so far, the lowest price yet for a camera we called 'mind-blowingly capable in our OM System OM-1 II review. Key features include a 20MP BSI Micro Four Thirds sensor with blazingly quick shooting speeds and a host of innovative built-in software features. While the OM-1 II has niche appeal, it's a superb option for adventure, wildlife, and landscape/travel photographers looking to cut a bulky kit bag down to size.
B&H Photo: was $2,399 now $1,999.99
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Alex is TechRadar's retail editor, specializing in buying advice and general tips on how to save our readers as much cash as possible. He's covered major retail events in some capacity for over seven years now; both in editorial and other ecommerce adjacent roles on TechRadar, T3, GamesRadar, and other Future PLC sites. Alex's expertise touches on most areas, but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer.
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