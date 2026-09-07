Sony has updated an icon with the new 'mid-range' WH-1000XM4C

Also unveiled: entry-level WH-CH730N over-ears, to update the WH-CH720N

…and WH-CH530N on-ears, to supersede the WH-CH530N

Sony asked me, during this particular product briefing, if I too had a habit of counting how many of a specific brand or model of headphones I saw while on public transport? Big yes. Can't stop myself.

And I had to concede that the Sony WH-1000XM4 are a pair I still see most often on London's rail network, despite their 2020 launch date (closely followed by the mid-range Bose QuietComfort, and then the entry-level Sony WH-CH520N).

And it's clear that Sony's team has clocked this too. Apparently, just over 10 million pairs of the XM4 have been sold so far, and fans still hanker after them no matter how highly the next two generations of cans also scored. And given that it's now 10 years since the original 1000X launched in 2016, it was high time Sony did something to mark the occasion.

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So, this news will mark a big day for all of us — particularly for my colleague still clinging to their 2018 XM3s, despite one ear cup being held together with sticky tape.

Music-lovers, the WH-1000XM4C are here! And you can buy them in your choice of black, a slightly lighter-gray-than-we're-used-to 'Platinum Silver', and an all-new 'Lavender' finish.

(Image credit: Sony)

Are the XM4C Sony's new flagship cans? No, those are still the Sony 1000X The Collexion, followed by the very-much-still-current Sony WH-1000XM6. Sony tells me we're to think of the WH-1000XM4C as a new mid-range option, slotting in above the also-new WH-CH730 and WH-CH530 (which I'll come to soon).

Let's get granular: the design and ANC are unchanged from the XM4, so you still get 40mm drivers and the company's HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. They also still fold up nicely for easier transportation — although you'll want them around your neck or over your ears most of the time.

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But Sony has upgraded the sound-tuning slightly, following a lot of research "to match current music trends". What does that mean? Sony tells me its aim was "richer, clearer vocals" and "tighter bass definition", all of which sounds very promising, given the well-documented sonic talents of the XM4.

(Image credit: Sony)

Also added is a 10-band EQ tab to tweak the sound yourself and Quick Access, which allows you to launch Apple Music or Spotify on-ear, rather than digging out your phone. It's not new to Sony headphones (it made its debut in 2022 and, in terms of over-ears, within the XM5) but it is new to the XM4, because those launched in 2020.

Sony is quite open about why it had to go back to the drawing board here: when the XM3 launched in 2018 (the design also adopted by the 2020 XM4) any stance on user-replaceable batteries in headphones was just a glint in the eye of European lawmakers. Now that headphones have to comply with such legislation, Sony had to have a rethink. And the XM4C are now compliant, so users will be able to replace the batteries, although at the time of writing Sony hasn't yet disclosed the cost of said juice packs.

What I do know is that providing the update has caused a minor drop in stamina from the XM4 to XM4C, from 30 hours to 27 hours with ANC on. It seems a small price to pay for headphones that will hopefully last (and last and last), but may come as a disappointment when some cans are stretching up to 90 hours in 2026…

Speaking of prices to pay, the WH-1000XM4C's price is set at €250 or a suggested £219, which is around $299 or AU$410.

Sony's trio of 2026 headphone goodies includes entry-level options too

(Image credit: Sony)

Something for our best noise-cancelling headphones buying guide that will cost double figures, not triple? Sony gets it — although only one product in this trio of releases dips to that price point, and it's not the next one.

Also unveiled today is the Sony WH-CH730N (pictured above), to update the highly popular cheap and cheerful Sony WH-CH720N. Interestingly, here we do have a stamina increase, from up to 50 hours to up to 75 hours without ANC. Also onboard is the 10-band EQ, but here Sony says you're also getting better ANC and AI-enhanced call tech.

The new design is foldable and features slightly bigger ear cups that sit slightly more flush against your ears, and there's a new Beige colorway. You get Sony's basic DSEE upscaler engine, 360 Reality Audio support, dual noise-sensor tech for noise cancellation, optional max-volume control in the app, Bluetooth 6.0, LE Audio support and they're Auracast ready.

Pricing? Of course: Sony WH-CH730N can be yours for €120 or £100 (So around $135 or AU$190) in your choice of Black, White, Pink, Beige and Blue, from September 2026.

(Image credit: Sony)

Last but by no means least are the new Sony WH-CH530N, updating the Sony WH-CH520N on-ears, which we rated an excellent 4.5-stars shortly after their release in 2023.

Here, battery life is up to 55 hours (from 50 in the older set) with ANC on, or 75 hours with ANC off. You also get the AI call tech for clearer calls, multipoint pairing, LE Audio support, and optional maximum volume control, i.e., adjustable 5-step volume level for hearing protection.

And the pricing is low, at just €60 or £50 (which is around $70 or AU$95) in your choice of Cobalt Blue, Coral, Mint, Pink, White or Black.

We can't vouch for the sound-per-pound value just yet. But we're working on it — watch this space.

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