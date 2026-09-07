Backrooms is one of 2026's best horror movies, as well as being A24's highest grossing movie to date. So it's no surprise that we're about to venture back into the Creepypasta universe, following on from its huge success.

Backrooms found a streaming home on HBO Max, but it sounds like we're not stopping there. According to reports via Dread Central, Kane Parsons has signed on to do a Backrooms sequel, which is simply being referred to as Backrooms 2.

A24 has not officially confirmed this in a press release or social media post, so we will have to wait patiently to see what the studio has to say about it.

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So right now, Backrooms 2 is still considered to be in very early stages. But there's plenty of opportunity to develop the story considering how big The Backrooms is. I'm actually feeling quite hopeful about a new follow up movie.

(Image credit: A24)

In my Backrooms review, I struggled to find any flaws with the first movie because personally, I thought it was really well done. Kane Parsons had the opportunity to bring his YouTube series and take on the lore to life, alongside some well-known actors like Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve, and I'm sure he has plenty more ideas to unleash.

Backrooms and Obsession both dominated the box office for a while, proving that audiences are still excited about horror movies. If another Backrooms movie is in the works, I'm keen to see how well it performs against its predecessor.

Recently, Backrooms has inspired other upcoming movies, with studios and directors now diving back into classic Creepypastas for inspiration. One of these is the upcoming Warner Bros movie Siren Head, which is set to adapt Trevor Henderson's creation.

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Creepypasta stories and online lore seem to be a huge inspiration for horror movies at the moment, and there's plenty for us to look forward to over the coming months.

If you're looking for something to watch right now, I recommend checking out my feature on horror movies to stream in September 2026.

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