Ransomware hackers dump 1.4 million stolen records from German government

Rhysida ransomware group breached Berlin’s state government, stealing 1.44 million files weighing in at around 5.8TB

Attackers demanded 30 BTC (~$2.3M); Berlin refused, leading to full leak online

Leaked data reportedly includes water supply info, staff records, and emergency plans

A cybercriminal group known as Rhysida allegedly broke into the network of Berlin's state government and exfiltrated 1.44 million files. They then tried to extort the government entity for money and when that failed, they leaked it all into the dark web.

According to multiple sources, the group first claimed responsibility for the attack on an underground forum, where it shared a small sample of the stolen files and demanded Berlin pay 30 bitcoin (around $2.3 million) in exchange for deleting the files.

Berlin recognized the attack in a press release, and said it would not be negotiating with the attackers, and instead launched a full-scale investigation into the incident, which it described as an “extremely serious crime and an attack on the state of Berlin.”

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Evaluating the leaked files

A few days later, Rhysida decided to leak it all online - and Berlin is now reviewing the leaked files and is assessing the damage:

“After the publication of the stolen data from the Berlin administration, these files are being evaluated at full speed,” a press release, published on the Berlin.de website (machine-translated), reads.

“An additional steering unit has been set up in the Senate Chancellery under the leadership of the Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Florian Hauer, which coordinates the review, examination and evaluation of the leaked data and supports the two Senate administrations concerned in informing and advising the affected citizens and companies.”

According to German public broadcaster Tagesschau, the archive counts 1.44 million files and totals 5.8 terabytes. At the same time, the Chaos Computer Club (Germany's largest and best-known hacker organization) claims the archive contains sensitive data on the city’s water supply, personal data of admin staff, various employment references, and emergency plans.

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Via Reuters

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