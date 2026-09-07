One of our favorite cheap headphone brands has two must-buy Labor Day deals: one pair of earbuds, and over-ear headphones

When I receive an Earfun product to check out, I can usually count on it being way better quality than its price would suggest. And with the brand's gadgets seeing some solid discounts in the Labor Day deals, you can get an opportunity to enjoy them too.

In particular two of the brand's devices, both of which I've reviewed, have seen some discounts that you can't miss. And they're both pairs I'd consider buying if I were looking for something in the sales.

If you want a pair of over-ear headphones, then the Earfun Wave Pro is calling out for you. It's now available from Amazon for $59.99, down from $79.99, and we gave these cans an almost-perfect 4.5/5 review back when they launched in 2024. A new model called the Wave Pro X just launched, but they're pricier, so these older headphones are still easy to recommend.

People who'd rather use in-ear earbuds should look to the Earfun Air Pro 4, as you can get the white model for $68.37 at Amazon, which is 24% off from their $89.99 asking price. These earbuds were feature-packed (perhaps too much, as I said in my review), but they're great value for money. The newer Air Pro 4 Plus are better, but they haven't seen a discount, so I'd be happy settling for the non-Plus models.

If you see something else from Earfun discounted, we can recommend the brand; I've used them plenty beyond the standard review process. Just check out to see if we've reviewed it, because some of the brand's products are fantastic, and others are just 'good'.

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Today's best Earfun deals

Save 25% ($20) Earfun Wave Pro: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon It doesn't seem that Amazon's ever sold these over-ears for cheaper than $59.99 before, making this a great sale. You have to be an Amazon Prime member to enjoy the discount, though.

Save 24% ($21.62) Earfun Air Pro 4: was $89.99 now $68.37 at Amazon If you're interested in picking up these earbuds, bear in mind that only the white model are fully discounted. The black versions are available for $10 off, but the blue pair aren't discounted at all.

Not quite the cans or buds for you? We've got a roundup of the 9 best headphones/earbuds we've seen in the Labor Day sales that's broader.

Also, don't forget to check our more general Labor Day tech deals roundup with 70+ deals on appliances, TVs, laptops, fall must-haves, and more.

And above all, have a lovely day — and enjoy the music!

Shop more of today's best Labor Day sales