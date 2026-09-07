DDR5 might be the obvious choice for a new PC, but DDR4 remains a great, affordable upgrade. And I've found a fantastic deal on the 32GB Kingston Fury Beast DDR4-3200 kit for $180 (was $350) at Newegg when you use code LDSF224.

You get two 16GB DDR4-3200 modules with CL16 latency, 16-20-20 timings, Intel XMP 2.0 support and low-profile heat spreaders. That's absolutely on the money for most everyday workloads, and even gaming on the huge number of systems that still support DDR4 memory.

Why we recommend it

32GB provides plenty of memory for everyday tasks, and the two 16GB modules let you take advantage of a motherboard's dual-channel memory configuration.

DDR4-3200 with CL16 timings also offers a good combination of speed and latency for compatible DDR4 systems. Intel XMP 2.0 support makes it easy to apply the advertised 3200MT/s profile on a supported motherboard rather than manually configuring the timings.

The modules run at 1.35V and include aluminum heat spreaders. The understated black design should fit easily into builds where you don't want or need RGB lighting.

Price context & historical value

Newegg has already slashed the price of the Kingston Fury Beast kit from $349.99 to $249.99, saving you $100, but applying code LDSF224 reduces the price by another $70 to $179.99.

That means you're paying $170 less than the usual $349.99, which is nearly half price, and a great deal at a time when memory prices are typically sky high.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the 32GB Kingston Fury Beast DDR4-3200 kit if...

Your desktop uses DDR4 and you're currently struggling with 8GB or 16GB of memory. Moving to 32GB gives you considerably more headroom for running demanding applications without replacing the rest of your system.

❌ Skip the 32GB Kingston Fury Beast DDR4-3200 kit if...

You're building a completely new PC around a modern platform that supports DDR5. DDR4 and DDR5 aren't interchangeable, so buying this kit will restrict your motherboard and processor choices rather than providing an upgrade path for the future.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

You'll need to enter the coupon code at checkout to get the RAM for just $179.99. You should also check your motherboard's memory specifications and compatibility. The kit supports Intel XMP 2.0 and is listed for AMD and Intel systems, but achieving its top DDR4-3200 speed depends on the capabilities and configuration of your system.