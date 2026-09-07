Why AI visibility now demands paid and organic GEO optimization

For the last two years, the advice to brands has been more or less standardized: get cited and recommended in AI, and the rest will follow.

Whether that is called GEO or AEO, the objective is the same: make sure AI can understand your brand, retrieve the right information and recommend it when a customer asks.

That was until Amazon quietly published a number in its Q2 results that starts to undercut this advice.

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Andy Jassy revealed that shoppers who click a paid Sponsored Prompt inside Alexa for Shopping convert to a sale 48% more often, and spend 21% more, than shoppers who do not.

It is Amazon's own data rather than an independent industry benchmark, but it is one of the clearest signals yet that paid placement is becoming native to the AI shopping experience, rather than simply sitting alongside it.

That matters because AI shopping is beginning to split into two very different models: open assistants that aim to surface the best products they can find, and closed ecosystems that control the commercial environment around the recommendation.

For brands, those models create very different ideas of what visibility is worth.

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Why are AI shopping platforms pulling apart?

Until recently, it was reasonable to talk about AI visibility as one thing. A brand wanted to be understood by the model, cited by the assistant and recommended when a customer asked a relevant question. That assumption becomes harder to sustain when the platform making the recommendation also has an advertising business to monetize.

Amazon is the clearest example. A Sponsored Prompt can appear inside the same conversational journey in which a customer is deciding what to buy. Google is moving in a similar direction, bringing advertising into increasingly conversational search and shopping experiences.

The commercial incentive is obvious. If a paid recommendation inside an AI conversation converts better than a conventional ad, platforms have a reason to put more advertising into that conversation.

Open assistants face a different calculation. Their value depends heavily on the perception that recommendations are being made because they are relevant, rather than because someone paid for them.

That creates a much harder balance between monetization and trust. The result is not one AI shopping channel, but multiple ecosystems developing around different commercial incentives.

Is GEO/AEO still enough?

The fundamentals behind GEO and AEO are not going anywhere. Accurate, specific and well-structured information still gives AI systems a better chance of understanding a product and deciding when it is relevant.

But there is an important distinction emerging: GEO and AEO solve the visibility problem. They do not necessarily solve the commercial problem.

A brand can be highly visible in an AI recommendation and still fail to convert that visibility into revenue. Equally, paid visibility cannot compensate indefinitely for poor underlying product information. An AI still needs reliable data about what a product is, who it is for and how it compares with alternatives.

The question for brands is therefore becoming bigger than simply whether they are being recommended. They need to understand how recommendation works on each platform, what happens when advertising enters the same decision-making process, and whether their visibility ultimately leads to customer acquisition.

Where does ACO fit?

This is where agentic commerce optimization, or ACO, starts to become relevant.

GEO and AEO are fundamentally about getting a brand understood, retrieved and surfaced by AI. ACO takes that problem into the commerce layer, where an AI is beginning to make or influence the purchasing decision.

For an agent, product content is only part of the equation. Price, availability, specifications, variants, delivery, returns and the ability to complete a transaction all matter. A product can therefore be well optimized for AI visibility and still be a poor choice for an agent if the information it needs to act is incomplete or inconsistent.

That is why ACO can be thought of through the 5Cs: Completeness, Context, Citations, Correctness and Customer Acquisition.

The first four help determine whether an AI system can confidently understand and recommend a product. The fifth asks the commercial question that visibility metrics alone cannot answer: did that recommendation create a customer?

ACO is therefore the operational response to the next stage of AI shopping: continuously monitoring how products appear across AI platforms and fixing the underlying content, catalogue and commerce data when those systems start to drift.

That becomes more important as platforms develop different approaches to advertising and recommendation. A brand cannot optimize for a single version of AI shopping when the underlying platforms are making different commercial bets.

What should brands do now?

The answer is not to abandon GEO or AEO in favor of another acronym. The fundamentals remain the same: accurate product information, clear structure, consistent data and content that answers the questions customers actually ask. The difference is that brands now need to monitor what happens beyond the initial recommendation.

Which products are AI platforms surfacing? Which competitors are gaining ground? Where is product information inaccurate or missing? How does that change between assistants? Where does paid visibility enter the journey? And, ultimately, is that visibility generating incremental customer acquisition?

Amazon's 48% conversion figure matters because it suggests that appearing inside an AI conversation at the point of purchase intent can be commercially different from appearing alongside one. If other platforms follow, the distinction between AI visibility, paid media and commerce operations will become increasingly difficult to maintain.

The opportunity is therefore not to replace GEO or AEO, but to build on them. As AI moves from answering shopping questions to influencing purchasing decisions, visibility becomes the starting point rather than the end goal.

The brands that take advantage of this state of play will be those that combine GEO/AEO fundamentals with ACO - optimizing the five Cs and, ultimately, measuring AI not just by how often it mentions them, but by how much incremental revenue it helps generate.

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