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The 75 best Labor Day sales I'm shopping this weekend — save up to 60% on appliances, TVs, laptops, fall must-haves, and more
Say goodbye to summer and hello to deals
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1. Top deals
2. Appliances
3. TVs
4. Apple devices
5. Laptops
6. Smart home
7. Headphones
Labor Day weekend is in full swing, and if you're here to score a bargain, then you're in luck. As TechRadar's deals expert with over nine years of experience covering Labor Day sales, I've combed through offers for weeks to list the best deals worth buying.
Labor Day marks the end of summer, which means retailers are offering clearance prices on outdoor items like grills and patio furniture, as well as record-low prices on big-ticket items like mattresses and major appliances. Today's sales also include some of our best-rated tech, including TVs, Apple devices, laptops, and headphones.
Below, you'll find links to today's best Labor Day sales, followed by the top deals my team and I vetted, so you know you're getting a genuine bargain.
We'll also be live-blogging this evening and into Labor Day proper, highlighting my favorite deals on products that we love. Keep in mind, these are limited-time, and most sales will end tomorrow at Midnight.
The best Labor Day sales — quick links
- Amazon: 45% off TVs, AirPods, air fryers & vacuums
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $99
- Appliances: up to $1,200 at Samsung
- Best Buy: 60% off appliances, TVs, laptops & more
- Casper: up to 30% off mattresses
- Dell: laptop deals from $249.99
- DreamCloud: up to 60% off mattresses, 66% off bundles
- Home Depot: 40% off appliances, furniture, grills & tools
- Lowe's: $1,000 off appliances, patio & tools
- Nectar: up to 50% off mattresses, deals from $349
- Saatva: up to $625 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: up to $2,000 off 4K, QLED & OLED TVs
- Target: 45% off clothing, tech & furniture
- Walmart: 58% off back-to-school, furniture, & clothing
The 13 best Labor Day deals — editor's picks
Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is down to just $17.99 for Labor Day. Since it's only a few bucks more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get higher-resolution streaming—as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but that is more than enough for everyday use.
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The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and the 55-inch model is on sale for $1,499.99. The 2026 OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5 with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform.
Read our full LG C6 review
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DreamCloud Mattress: was
$1,892 now from $699 at DreamCloud
DreamCloud's Labor Day sale is live with up to 60% off mattresses, bringing the flagship DreamCloud mattress down to $699 for a queen size. The DreamCloud is a hybrid mattress that layers bouncy pocket coils and sink-in memory foam, topped with a luxurious cashmere-blend cover. It sleeps cool and absorbs movement well.
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Home Depot Labor Day sale: indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations from $10
If you're like me and love Halloween, then you'll want to head to Lowe's to save on popular indoor and outdoor decorations. You can find large inflatables, giant skeletons, spooky ghosts, and more.
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Amazon's Labor Day sale has the best compact, single-serve blender for under $80. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. The Ninja Pro features two Auto-iQ preset programs that are uniquely timed for smoothies & crushed ice , and the included 24-oz cups are perfect to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.
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The AirPods 4 are Apple's cheapest AirPods, and you can find them on sale for $99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year and just $30 shy of the record-low. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for wireless charging via USB-C.
Read our full Apple AirPods 4 review
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Display - 13.4 inches
Processor - Intel Core 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favorite laptops here at TechRadar, and this brand-new version continues that trend. With an Intel Core 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it has everything you need for solid all-around performance at work or college. Students can also save an extra $100, bringing the price down to a ridiculously low $599.
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I can't speak too much about the overall quality of this TV given we haven't had extensive testing time, but I can't deny that it's a super low price for a TV of this size. It also sports the budget version of Hisense's QLED tech, which offers superior brightness and more vivid colors, although it's not as powerful as the premium displays. Still, this is a big and cheap TV that will be ideal for general everyday viewing and streaming for someone who isn't too bothered about getting the very best picture possible.
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If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum but don't want to spend a lot on a Dyson, Amazon has the best-selling Shark Navigator on sale for $159.99. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors, and its lightweight design makes it ultra-portable.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Celeron N4500
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
This HP Chromebook 14 is a basic device, but it's cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have around $200 to spend and need a cheap laptop, then it's one of the best options right now.
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The LG B5 is this year's best budget OLED TV, and Best Buy has a massive 50% discount on the 77-inch model. Released last year, the LG B5 is TechRadar's best budget OLED TV and was awarded four and a half stars in our review. The LG display delivers an exceptional picture with brilliant colors and sharp contrast. You also get excellent gaming features, thanks to the four HDMI 2.1 ports and new AI tools, including AI Search, AI Concierge, and an improved AI Chatbot.
Read our full LG B5 review
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Amazon's Echo Spot is a solid smart alarm clock that pairs a 2.83-inch touchscreen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or, of course, schedule alarms. This Labor Day deal brings the price down to $69.99.
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Save an impressive $250 off the listing price of the Garmin Fenix 8. You can normally find them discounted to around $850 during sales events, but this is the cheapest Fenix 8 model we've ever seen. The 43mm size discount is only available in Silver and Whitestone, with black models costing more.
Garmin Fenix 8 (47mm): was
$999.99 now $838.99
Read our full Garmin Fenix 8 review
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Best Labor Day appliance deals
Best Buy Labor Day appliance sale: save up to 45%, plus free delivery
Best Buy's official Labor Day appliance sale is now live, and you can save up to 45% on major appliances at the retailer. This includes up to $1,000 in savings on refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and kitchen packages from brands like GE, Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG. The retailer is also throwing in free delivery and a price match guarantee.
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Home Depot Labor Day sale: save up to 40% off major appliances
Appliances are a Labor Day specialty, and right now Home Depot is offering up to $1,000 off major appliances. You can save big on refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, and more from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool. You can also score free delivery on orders over $998.
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Refrigerators: up to $1,700 off at Samsung
The Samsung Labor sale is now live and some of the brand's best savings can be found on its wide selection of refrigerators. Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to $1,700 on popular models, including French-door styles, Bespoke designs, and fridge-freezer combos. Whether you're upgrading your kitchen or replacing an old appliance, now is a great time to consider something new.
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Thanks to its compact size, this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for those working with a small kitchen space. It can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide. Today's Amazon deal brings the price down to just $49.99.
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This will never be one of the best coffee makers you can buy, but there's no denying that it is dirt cheap. It's a basic and no-frills drip filter coffee maker that can brew up to 12 cups at once, has a programmable timer so you can wake up to a fresh pot, and dishwasher-safe components that make it easy to clean.
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The Bella Pro is exclusive to Best Buy, and we have seen this four-quart model a little cheaper in previous sales. However, for under $60, this is excellent value for money this weekend if you just need a compact air fryer for a small household or kitchen.
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Amazon's Labor Day sale has the best compact, single-serve blender for under $80. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. The Ninja Pro features two Auto-iQ preset programs that are uniquely timed for smoothies & crushed ice , and the included 24-oz cups are perfect to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.
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For just $89.99, you're getting a dependable, affordable air fryer. You're getting a six-quart basket and four different functions, allowing you to air fry, bake, reheat, and roast with the touch of a button.
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Bissell portable carpet cleaners are breakout stars at holiday sales like Labor Day, and Amazon has the top-rated Little Green Mini model for $88.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains from carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
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If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum but don't want to spend a lot on a Dyson, Amazon has the best-selling Shark Navigator on sale for $159.99. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors, and its lightweight design makes it ultra-portable.
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The Dyson V11 is plenty powerful, packing several attachments and an LCD display to help you achieve the deep clean of your dreams. It can conveniently transform into a handheld vacuum and offers up to 60 minutes of run time.
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There's a $130 discount on this top-rated Shark cordless vacuum at Amazon. Designed for pet owners, the Shark Pet features a low-profile design to get under furniture and delivers powerful suction on both bare floors and carpets..
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Best Labor Day TV deals
Amazon's Labor Day sale has Roku's best-selling 24-inch HD smart TV for just $99.99. For that price, you get HD resolution, an enhanced voice remote, and Roku's excellent smart TV interface.
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If you're looking for a cheap set for an extra bedroom, Amazon's best-selling 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV is $143.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities through the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa, providing hands-free control.
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If you're looking for a small budget TV, this 43-inch Insignia display is an incredible deal at just $139.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
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The LG B6 is the brand's latest entry-level OLED TV for 2026 and a great choice if you want great picture quality and gaming chops on a budget. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming at 120Hz, variable refresh rate modes, HGiG, and support for Dolby Vision Gaming. Our only criticism with this model is that it didn't provide a massive upgrade over the previous LG B5 model, but it's still an excellent entry-level OLED TV that ticks a lot of the right boxes.
Read our full LG B6 OLED TV review
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The latest Amazon Omni QLED is a brilliant budget TV that delivers solid picture quality and strong gaming features, including 4K 60Hz, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, at an affordable price. This Labor Day discount brings the 55-inch model to $329.99, which is an incredible price for a QLED display of this size.
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Insignia's F70 Series QLED TV boasts Mini-LED and Quantum Dot technology, delivering bold, vibrant colors and lifelike images. You also get Dolby Atmos Audio, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
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The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and the 55-inch model is on sale for $1,499.99. The 2026 OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5 with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform.
Read our full LG C6 review
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A 65-inch QLED display for $450 is an unbelievable deal. Samsung's 2025 Q6F Series TV delivers brilliant colors and contrast for which these QLED displays are known. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.
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This Hisense U7 Series delivers top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright, vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast and a high 165Hz refresh rate for smooth images. It will excel as a TV for watching sports, streaming all your favorite shows and movies, and playing the latest games.
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If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for its lowest price yet. The 2025 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
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LG's 2026 B6E is the budget version of the popular LG B6, and thanks to Best Buy's Labor Day sale, you can get the 55-inch model for an incredible price of $799.99. The LG B6E is packed with premium features, like LG's speedy Alpha 8 Gen 3 AI processor, Dolby Vision support, extensive gaming features, and webOS 26 - all for under $800.
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I can't speak too much about the overall quality of this TV given we haven't had extensive testing time, but I can't deny that it's a super low price for a TV of this size. It also sports the budget version of Hisense's QLED tech, which offers superior brightness and more vivid colors, although it's not as powerful as the premium displays. Still, this is a big and cheap TV that will be ideal for general everyday viewing and streaming for someone who isn't too bothered about getting the very best picture possible.
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If you're looking for a cheap big-screen TV, Best Buy has the popular 75-inch Toshiba C350 4K Fire TV for an incredible $369.99. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access streaming apps easily with the Fire TV OS, which puts Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a big display, this is an excellent option.
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The TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, HDR10, and HLG, while there’s Dolby Atmos sound and a built-in subwoofer. It also has a dedicated Game Mode for lower input lag and latency, and Motion Rate 240 technology for smoother motion. It’s all wrapped up in a highly attractive price tag for a screen of this size.
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The LG G6 is a pricey TV, but this flagship OLED delivers superb picture quality and unbeatable gaming performance. It uses a new-gen Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 OLED panel and a new Alpha 11 AI Gen 3 processor to deliver a better bright-room viewing experience than the previous model. With four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting a full suite of features, the G6 is also a fantastic gaming display.
Read our full LG G6 review
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The LG B5 is this year's best budget OLED TV, and Best Buy has a massive 50% discount on the 77-inch model. Released last year, the LG B5 is TechRadar's best budget OLED TV and was awarded four and a half stars in our review. The LG display delivers an exceptional picture with brilliant colors and sharp contrast. You also get excellent gaming features, thanks to the four HDMI 2.1 ports and new AI tools, including AI Search, AI Concierge, and an improved AI Chatbot.
Read our full LG B5 review
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Here is an Amazon exclusive deal on a massive display. You can get TCL's 85-inch QM6K Series for $1,056.68, which is an incredible price for a TV of this size. A truly great budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality and solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank.
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Best Labor Day Apple deals
You can get the best-selling Apple AirTag 4 Pack for $79.99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. A great way to track a child's backpack or luggage, the AirTag can be attached to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone can locate it.
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If you haven't heard, wired headphones are all the rage, which is why Apple's EarPods for $14.88 are an excellent early Prime Day deal. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. This model works with all devices that have a Lightning connector – which is iPhone 14 and before – so if you've got a newer iPhone, you'll instead want the USB-C version ($16.99 at Amazon).
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The AirPods 4 are Apple's cheapest AirPods, and you can find them on sale for $99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year and just $30 shy of the record-low. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for wireless charging via USB-C.
Read our full Apple AirPods 4 review
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Amazon has the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation on sale for $148.99, which is the best deal you can find right now. The AirPods 4 feature a new comfortable design, handy controls, and Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation.
Read our full AirPods 4 with ANC review
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Apple's premium buds feature improved Active Noise Cancellation, outstanding audio, a comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds deliver true flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding. Today's deal is the best price you can find on Apple's newest AirPods.
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The over-ear headphones now include Apple's H2 chip, which delivers adaptive audio, personalized volume, and improved voice isolation for superior sound. You're also getting up to 1.5x more Active Noise Cancellation and 20 hours of battery life.
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Deals on the Apple Watch 11 are hard to find right now, but Best Buy has a $30 discount on the 42mm model. The thinnest Apple Watch yet, with a wraparound LTPO3 OLED display, it looks great and packs Apple Intelligence-powered smarts and a boosted battery, clocking in at 24 hours of average use.
Read our full Apple Watch 11 review
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Apple's latest base iPad is $50 off at Amazon, bringing the price to $ 399.99. The biggest upgrade over the previous generation is the newer A16 chip for faster performance, and you'll also get double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers.
Read our full 11-inch iPad A16 review
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The 2026 iPad Air M4 is now on sale at Amazon for $649 - that's the lowest price we've seen since Apple's price hikes in June. The 11-inch iPad Air delivers laptop-like speed and power thanks to Apple's M4 processor, plus you're getting 12GB of RAM, Bluetooth 6 support, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.
Read our full 11-inch iPad Air M4 review
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The Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5) is the most powerful iPad to date, with the latest iPadOS to boot. Its 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR Display delivers outstanding color accuracy and plenty of useful features, including P3 wide color and True Tone. Best Buy's Labor Day sale has shaved $50 off the retail price.
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The MacBook Neo is in stock in all colors at Amazon, with a small $10 price cut. While we've seen the budget MacBook drop to $589.99, this is the best deal we've seen since the price hike in July. It's also an incredible price for a feature-packed MacBook with an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
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Best Buy has a $100 discount on Apple's popular 13-inch MacBook Air M5. The powerful MacBook packs Apple's M5 chip, delivering exceptional performance and speed, plus AI capabilities and 18 hours of battery life.
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Apple's M5 chip (10-core CPU, 10-core GPU) is paired with 16GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD, in a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with up to 24 hours of battery life. Amazon's Labor Day discount is the best price you can find right now.
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Best Labor Day laptop deals
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Celeron N4500
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
This HP Chromebook 14 is a basic device, but it's cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have around $200 to spend and need a cheap laptop, then it's one of the best options right now.
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Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
You don't always find a laptop with 8GB of memory for under $300, so this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook really stands out in Best Buy's Labor Day sale. Other components are good for light use, but that bump to 8GB of RAM will really help with everyday performance and load times. It's still a fairly basic laptop, but with enough extra power to avoid dramatic slowdown when multitasking.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core i5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 128GB
This version of the Asus Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5 processor, boosting performance, boot times and load times. Storage of 128GB is a bit miserly for the price, but battery life is solid. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At a little under $400, it's a smart buy for school or college, or just as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks.
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Processor: AMD Ryzen 7
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
The Acer Aspire Go is undoubtedly one of the best budget Windows 11 laptops you can buy right now, as attested in our review of this very model. This configuration in particular features a powerful chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a spacious storage drive for a really compelling price at Best Buy. If you just want a great value laptop that can handle working from home or basic tasks, then this is one of the top options available at this week's sales.
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Processor: Intel Core Core i5
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 512GB
Dell's entry-level 15-inch laptops are always a solid option if you're looking for a good value machine for everyday use. This particular configuration features a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD — that's more than enough for the basics like web browsing or shopping. While not a high-end machine by any stretch, this is a sensible buy with plenty of storage space for essential files and applications.
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Display - 13.4 inches
Processor - Intel Core 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favorite laptops here at TechRadar, and this brand-new version continues that trend. With an Intel Core 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it has everything you need for solid all-around performance at work or college. Students can also save an extra $100, bringing the price down to a ridiculously low $599.
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Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
This OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 is a top pick if you want a mid-to-high-end laptop in the HP Labor Day sale. Not only do you get 16GB of RAM and a decent-sized 512GB SSD, but you also get one of the latest Intel Ultra 7 chipsets for plenty of power under the hood. This particular model also features a handy 2-in-1 form factor as well as a high-end 3K OLED display for added flexibility and sharp visuals.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
This is a solid discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts a huge all-day battery life of up to 41 hours, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. Storage is also solid with a 512GB SSD, so this is an impressive laptop for the price for everyday, college and business use.
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Display - 16 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 9
RAM - 32GB
Storage - 1TB
There's a massive $500 price cut on this powerful high-end laptop, which boasts an AMD Ryzen AI 9, a performance-boosting 32GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD. This is a great pick for business and productivity needs, with enough power to multitask with ease and battery life that lasts a full day.
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Best Labor Day smart home deals
Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is down to just $17.99 for Labor Day. Since it's only a few bucks more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get higher-resolution streaming—as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but that is more than enough for everyday use.
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The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content at the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside delivers faster app navigation. Plus, it uses Wi-Fi 6E technology to deliver a more stable, consistent streaming experience.
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I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell features a built-in battery and lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. You also get 2K video resolution, so your videos are crisp and clear.
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You can get the all-new Blink Video Doorbell 2K+ for only $41.99. The Blink doorbell alerts you when it detects motion and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view.
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If you're looking for a robust smart speaker, Amazon has the Echo Dot on sale for $54.99. Amazon's best-selling smart speaker offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather, completely hands-free.
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Amazon's Echo Spot is a solid smart alarm clock that pairs a 2.83-inch touchscreen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or, of course, schedule alarms. This Labor Day deal brings the price down to $69.99.
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Whether you want advanced features like Lossless High-Definition audio and Automatic Room Adaptation, or you just love the idea of a more premium-looking speaker with faster Alexa responses, the Echo Dot Max is a great choice.
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Amazon's best-selling Echo Show 5 is down to $69.99. The latest version of the Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals. Voice controls are enabled through Amazon Alexa, while you can use the smart screen to listen to podcasts, watch movies, stream videos, play music, and more.
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Amazon's larger smart display is $60 off at Amazon's Labor Day sale. The Echo Show 11 boasts a vibrant 11-inch Full HD screen and spatial audio support for room-filling sound when you listen to music or watch videos. With Alexa+ support, too, you get access to all of its advanced AI features and an easy way to connect and control other smart devices around your home.
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Best Labor Day headphone deals
If you haven't heard, wired headphones are all the rage, which is why Apple's EarPods for $14.88 are an excellent early Prime Day deal. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. This model works with all devices that have a Lightning connector – which is iPhone 14 and before – so if you've got a newer iPhone, you'll instead want the USB-C version ($16.99 at Amazon).
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The AirPods 4 are Apple's cheapest AirPods, and you can find them on sale for $99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year and just $30 shy of the record-low. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for wireless charging via USB-C.
Read our full Apple AirPods 4 review
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Amazon has the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation on sale for $148.99, which is the best deal you can find right now. The AirPods 4 feature a new comfortable design, handy controls, and Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation.
Read our full AirPods 4 with ANC review
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The Beats Solo 4 are getting old now, but this is a great price for a pair of solid headphones. This model supports lossless audio that you can listen to via USB-C or 3.5mm audio cable and Spatial Audio that uses head tracking to enhance your listening experience. These headphones also last up to 50 hours on a single charge and can regain five hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging.
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If you want more affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality, then consider these Bose QuietComfort Headphones while they are down to their lowest price this year at Best Buy. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life, but in a much more affordable package.
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The Sonos Ace delivers powerful, clear, and cinematic sound with excellent Dolby Atmos support, making them fantastic for watching movies without disturbing the whole house. You get wired or wireless hi-res audio and excellent connectivity options with Sonos soundbars to make it easy to switch between your TV and headphones audio. While not the best for music, they're still a solid choice, with up to 30 hours of battery life and a comfortable fit. All of this is now available for a record-low price at Best Buy.
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Right now, you can grab the incredible Sony WH-1000XM6 for $60 less in the Best Buy anniversary sale, bringing them back down to the cheapest they've ever been. These headphones offer beautifully balanced audio output, top-tier touch controls, a comfortable fit, and noise-crushing ANC to block out unwanted sounds.
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The AirPods Max use an Apple-designed dynamic driver to provide high-fidelity audio – and they sound fantastic for it. Exceptional active noise cancellation, personalized Spatial Audio, and Dolby Atmos support all reinforce that. They feel good on your head as well, thanks to the knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions, so you can easily wear them for the full 20 hours of battery life if you ever want or need to.
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Bose is the best brand around for providing excellent active noise cancellation features, and you can now get these fantastic and affordable earbuds for a great low price. With the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, you get fewer options than the high-end range, but you still get up to 8.5 hours of battery life, the ability to adjust the equalizer and a very comfy fit. They’ll instantly make your commute, your runs, or your walks far more enjoyable.
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Treat yourself to one of the best pairs of bone conduction headphones at just $10 more than the lowest-ever price. Not only do they deliver outstanding sound, but they're also incredibly comfortable. They're highly recommended by our Fitness & Wearables Editor, Matt Evans, and are now more affordable.
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I'm TechRadar's lead for US deals and TV discounts, and I've been in this role for the past nine years. I have significantly more experience than that, though, having worked in e-commerce for 11 years. No one has combed through more deals than I, I promise you.
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$40 off Shark's most popular vacuum
This specific Shark model is a best-seller with over 30,000 positive reviews, and Amazon's Labor Day sale has shaved $50 off the price.
The upright vacuum works on both carpet and hard floors, with lift-away technology that lets you easily clean hard-to-reach areas by lifting the pod.
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Vacuum: was
$199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon
A pre-built gaming PC is now the way to go
With the rising costs of PC components, it's actually been wise to go for a pre-built gaming PC in recent months. In a change from the norm, the cost of getting a machine this way has been substantially cheaper — especially during a sales event.
One place holding a sale right now is iBuyPower, where you can get up to $350 off some of its ready-built PCs that cost over $999. Savings are potentially strong here, with machines featuring powerful components such as the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, RTX 5080, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM, all on offer.
12-FT giant-sized skeleton? Yes, please
Home Depot's Labor Day sale is one of my favorite places to shop for fall essentials, including up to 45% off patio furniture, grills, mums, Halloween decor, and outdoor tools. I have the viral 12-ft giant skeleton in my cart, currently in stock for $299.
Home Depot's best labor Day deals
Home Depot Labor Day sale: indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations from $10
If you're like me and love Halloween, then you'll want to head to Lowe's to save on popular indoor and outdoor decorations. You can find large inflatables, giant skeletons, spooky ghosts, and more.
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Home Depot Labor Day sale: save up to 40% off major appliances
Appliances are a Labor Day specialty, and right now Home Depot is offering up to $1,000 off major appliances. You can save big on refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, and more from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool. You can also score free delivery on orders over $998.
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Home Depot Labor Day sale: up to $400 off patio furniture
My favorite offer from Home Depot's Labor Day sale is on its best-selling patio furniture. You can score clearance prices on high-quality furniture, including sets of chairs, umbrellas, dining furniture, fire pits, decor, and more.
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Home Depot Labor Day sale: grills and accessories starting at $99
You can kick off the upcoming fall football season with a new grill at Home Depot's Labor Day sale. Find deals starting at just $99 on gas, charcoal, and portable grills from brands like Weber, Traeger, and more.
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A compact soundbar upgrade for less
If your built-in TV speakers just aren't cutting it, but you don't have the space or the budget for a full surround sound system, then the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) could be just what you're looking for. The compact and powerful soundbar is one of our top picks from the manufacturer — especially since there's now a chance to save $100 at Amazon.
Sonos Beam (Gen 2): was
$499 now $399 at Amazon
The 4K Fire TV Stick for only $18
Amazon has the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Select on sale for only $17.99 when you apply code 4KSAVEFTV at checkout.
As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies to your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. Amazon claims the newest Select model is the fastest 4K stick under $20, featuring Amazon Alexa, which lets you launch movies and shows with just your voice.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select:
was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon
Grab some of the world's best headphones for less
Scoring an impressive 4.5-stars in our review, here's your chance to get the fantastic Sony WH-1000XM6 for the best price we've seen since Black Friday. These are a tempting buy for audiophiles who love the over-ear design, high-quality audio, and industry-leading noise-cancellation.
Sony WH-1000XM6: was
$458 now $398 at Amazon
Grab a pair of AirPods for only $99
If you're looking for Apple's cheapest AirPods, the all-new AirPods 4 are on sale for just $99 for Labor Day.
The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and USB-C wireless charging support.
Apple AirPods 4: was
$129.99 now $99 at Amazon
Need a new appliance? Head to Samsung's Labor Day sale
If you're looking for a new appliance this Labor Day, head to Samsung's Labor Day sale. The retailer is offering up to $1,500 in savings on its best-selling, top-rated appliances, including refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ranges, and microwaves.
The most popular products include the stylish Bespoke refrigerator, which lets you customize the panels to match your home. Another popular Samsung appliance included in its Labor Day sale is the Bespoke AI Laundry combo, which washes and dries clothes in one machine, saving space and eliminating the need to transfer clothes.
Refrigerators: up to $1,700 off at Samsung
The Samsung Labor sale is now live and some of the brand's best savings can be found on its wide selection of refrigerators. Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to $1,700 on popular models, including French-door styles, Bespoke designs, and fridge-freezer combos. Whether you're upgrading your kitchen or replacing an old appliance, now is a great time to consider something new.
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Dishwashers: up to $400 off at Samsung
The Samsung Labor Day sale also includes dishwashers this week with discounts of up to $400. Multiple styles, colors, and finishes are on sale today, so you'll have plenty of options to match your kitchen. Features include whisper-quiet operation and smart home integration, like auto-door operation.
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Ranges: up to $1,350 off at Samsung
Next up are the brand's ranges, which include gas, electric, and induction models in both freestanding and slide-in designs. Whether you're a casual cook or a kitchen pro, a model suits your style, with premium features like ambient edge lighting, internal cameras to monitor your meals, and seamless smart home integration.
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Washers and dryers: up to $1,100 off at Samsung
Samsung’s Labor Day sale is also delivering big savings on washers and dryers, with discounts available on a wide range of models. Whether you’re looking for front-load, top-load, or space-saving all-in-one units, now is the perfect time to upgrade your laundry setup, since you can save up to $1,100.
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The smart doorbell for only $36
The Blink Video Doorbell is one of Amazon's best-selling devices, and it's on sale for just $35.99 - a fantastic value.
A super handy gadget, the Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view.
Blink Video Doorbell: was
$69.99 now $35.99 at Amazon
Another chance to save on the dream coffee machine
I've had my eye on the Breville Barista Express for several recent sales events, but I'm still yet to pull the trigger on a purchase — even though I know how much it'll likely save me over time making coffee at home instead of buying when I'm out. And now I'm here considering hitting the buy button again, as the 4.5-star espresso machine (and one of the best coffee makers we've tested) is down to its lowest price since Prime Day.
Breville Barista Express Impress: was
$799.95 now $649.95 at Amazon
A great price for a top running watch
When our fitness editor, Matt Evans, first tested the Garmin Forerunner 265, he called it "the best running watch for most people". It may be a couple of years older now, but it's still an excellent option, thanks to its crisp AMOLED display, slick design, and comprehensive tracking features.
Garmin Forerunner 265: was
$449.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy
Welcome to this evening's coverage of the best Labor Day sales. I'm hand-picking the top deals on appliances, TVs, mattresses, tech gadgets, laptops, and more from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, and Walmart.
Many of today's bargains have been reviewed by the team here at TechRadar, so you can learn more about the product before you buy. Remember that today's offers are some of the lowest prices of the year as retailers try to clear out their summer stock, and most sales will end tomorrow.
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