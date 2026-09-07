The 75 best Labor Day sales I'm shopping this weekend — save up to 60% on appliances, TVs, laptops, fall must-haves, and more

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$40 off Shark's most popular vacuum (Image credit: Future) This specific Shark model is a best-seller with over 30,000 positive reviews, and Amazon's Labor Day sale has shaved $50 off the price. The upright vacuum works on both carpet and hard floors, with lift-away technology that lets you easily clean hard-to-reach areas by lifting the pod. Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Vacuum: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

A pre-built gaming PC is now the way to go (Image credit: Future / iBuyPower / Edited by Gemini) With the rising costs of PC components, it's actually been wise to go for a pre-built gaming PC in recent months. In a change from the norm, the cost of getting a machine this way has been substantially cheaper — especially during a sales event. One place holding a sale right now is iBuyPower, where you can get up to $350 off some of its ready-built PCs that cost over $999. Savings are potentially strong here, with machines featuring powerful components such as the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, RTX 5080, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM, all on offer. • View the full iBuyPower Labor Day sale

A compact soundbar upgrade for less (Image credit: Future) If your built-in TV speakers just aren't cutting it, but you don't have the space or the budget for a full surround sound system, then the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) could be just what you're looking for. The compact and powerful soundbar is one of our top picks from the manufacturer — especially since there's now a chance to save $100 at Amazon. Sonos Beam (Gen 2): was $499 now $399 at Amazon

The 4K Fire TV Stick for only $18 (Image credit: Future) Amazon has the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Select on sale for only $17.99 when you apply code 4KSAVEFTV at checkout. As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies to your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. Amazon claims the newest Select model is the fastest 4K stick under $20, featuring Amazon Alexa, which lets you launch movies and shows with just your voice. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Grab some of the world's best headphones for less (Image credit: Peter Hoffmann) Scoring an impressive 4.5-stars in our review, here's your chance to get the fantastic Sony WH-1000XM6 for the best price we've seen since Black Friday. These are a tempting buy for audiophiles who love the over-ear design, high-quality audio, and industry-leading noise-cancellation. Sony WH-1000XM6: was $458 now $398 at Amazon

Grab a pair of AirPods for only $99 (Image credit: Future) If you're looking for Apple's cheapest AirPods, the all-new AirPods 4 are on sale for just $99 for Labor Day. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and USB-C wireless charging support. Apple AirPods 4: was $129.99 now $99 at Amazon

The smart doorbell for only $36 (Image credit: Blink) The Blink Video Doorbell is one of Amazon's best-selling devices, and it's on sale for just $35.99 - a fantastic value.



A super handy gadget, the Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view.



Blink Video Doorbell: was $69.99 now $35.99 at Amazon

Another chance to save on the dream coffee machine (Image credit: Future) I've had my eye on the Breville Barista Express for several recent sales events, but I'm still yet to pull the trigger on a purchase — even though I know how much it'll likely save me over time making coffee at home instead of buying when I'm out. And now I'm here considering hitting the buy button again, as the 4.5-star espresso machine (and one of the best coffee makers we've tested) is down to its lowest price since Prime Day. Breville Barista Express Impress: was $799.95 now $649.95 at Amazon

A great price for a top running watch (Image credit: Future / Matt Evans) When our fitness editor, Matt Evans, first tested the Garmin Forerunner 265, he called it "the best running watch for most people". It may be a couple of years older now, but it's still an excellent option, thanks to its crisp AMOLED display, slick design, and comprehensive tracking features. Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy