DreamCloud Mattress review 2022 review

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress is an affordable way to bring hotel-quality comfort into your home. Upon testing a queen-size DreamCloud, we found it excels in pressure relief, temperature regulation, and motion transfer. Thus, it's a great choice for anyone who experiences joint pain, overheats at night, or shares a bed with a restless partner. Its medium-firm feel should suit most side and back sleepers, but lightweight individuals may find it too hard at first. The DreamCloud is well-made and boasts and superb amenities, which include a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty, and hundreds of dollars worth of freebies — all at a cost that's much lower than its luxury rivals.

Dreamcloud Mattress: Review in brief

A luxury hybrid bed at an affordable price

Ample pressure relief for sleepers with joint pain

Gel foam and coils help alleviate overheating

The DreamCloud Mattress is a luxury hybrid made with premium materials yet sold at a much lower price than equivalent beds from rival brands. It's one of the industry’s most sought-after boxed mattresses thanks to frequent mattress sales, which reduce a queen-size DreamCloud Mattress to as low as $999 (reg. $1,199). It also comes with a full year to try it out and a lifetime warranty. Those are excellent perks for a mattress of its price.

But that's not all. As of this writing, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress also includes up to $599 worth of free premium bedding. That includes a pair of pillows, a cooling mattress protector, and a deep-pocket sheet set. Combined, that makes the DreamCloud one of the best mattresses out there if you're looking for hotel-level comfort at a spectacular value.

DreamCloud Mattress: At a glance Best for: Back or joint pain, hot sleepers, couples

Type: Innerspring hybrid

Trial: 365 nights

Guarantee: Lifetime

Firmness: 7.5 (out of 10)

Materials: Cashmere blend topper, foam, innersprings

Depth: 14 inches

Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king

The DreamCloud mattress boasts over 7,500 positive reviews from verified buyers on its site and rarely is a reviewer less than fully pleased with their experience. Eager to see if the hype around this bed is justified, our testing group slept on the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress for three weeks, evaluating it in a number of categories based on our mattress review methodology.

The 14-inch DreamCloud consists of an innerspring base, a 1.5-inch cashmere-blend quilted foam topper, and three layers of memory foam sandwiched in between them – including a layer of gel-infused comfort foam to keep sleepers cool. During testing we found it to be the perfect blend of bouncy, soft, and supportive. It's responsive yet cradling with a nice amount of cushion. The tufted pillow top adequately supported our head, neck, and shoulders to keep everything aligned.

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

While one-size-fits-all may not always suit everyone (which is why other brands offer different firmness levels), the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid manages to satisfy most sleepers, despite its singular medium-firm feel. However, lightweight sleepers might find the DreamCloud too firm for them to get comfortable. (Some front-side sleepers may want something a little softer, as well.)

Overall, the DreamCloud Mattress performed well in all of our key tests, so we heartily recommend it to anyone looking for a plush-top hybrid mattress that can keep them cool at night and relieve joint pain. Motion transfer is minimal, too. For couples who sleep on differing schedules or have a restless partner, you're unlikely to wake up if the other person moves. The DreamCloud passed our edge support tests with flying colors, as well – which means you're unlikely to fall out of bed if you roll towards the edge.

As we previously mentioned, the DreamCloud mattress comes with a 365-night trial. That means you can sleep on it for a full year and see how it fares across all four seasons. If you’re not satisfied, the company will refund your money and also cover the returns fee. If you elect to keep it, the DreamCloud Mattress comes with a lifetime warranty, guaranteed against defects for as long as you own it.

DreamCloud Mattress: Materials

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

A 5-layer mattress with memory foam and innersprings

Top cover is made with quilted foam and cashmere blend material

You'll have to spot-treat stains since the cover is not removable

The 14-inch, 5-layer DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid consists of a soft touch cover made from 1.5 inches of quilted foam and cashmere blend material. It's tufted, giving it a fancy and fairly luxe look.

Right underneath that is a 1-inch pressure-relieving comfort layer made of gel-infused memory foam, followed by 2.5 inches of transitional 'sink-in' foam plus 1 inch of support foam. Combined, this ensures all the right pressure-relieving memory contours cradle shoulders, hips, and knees.

At the base are targeted 8-inch wrapped coils to allow you to sink in slightly yet cushion pressure points. They also promote adequate airflow, helping sleepers remain cool.

Since the DreamCloud's cover is sewn into the top layer of quilted foam, there's no way to remove it for cleaning. You can spot treat it if necessary; if you're unsure of how to do this read our guide to learn how to clean a mattress. To further safeguard the mattress from stains, spills, and other undesirables, wrap it in one of the best mattress protectors.

DreamCloud Mattress: Prices and deals

A queen-size is frequently on sale for $999

Comes with a 1-year trial and a Forever Warranty

Also included is up to $599-worth of freebies

The DreamCloud Mattress is competitively-priced among other luxury hybrids and is among the most affordable mattresses in its class. You may find sale prices fluctuate depending on the time of year, but in any case, DreamCloud discounts its flagship model often.

Currently, a queen-size DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid retails for $1,199, while a twin goes for $799. (That's not factoring in the value of the freebies the brand likes to include with its mattresses; more on that shortly.)

Here’s the 'official' pricing for the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress:

Twin RPP: $799 (normally priced $599 )

$799 (normally priced ) Twin XL RRP: $999 (normally priced $799 )

$999 (normally priced ) Full RRP: $1,099 (normally priced $899 )

$1,099 (normally priced ) Queen RRP: $1,199 (normally priced $999 )

$1,199 (normally priced ) King RRP: $1,499 (normally priced $1,299 )

$1,499 (normally priced ) Cal king RRP: $1,499 (normally priced $1,299)

Like most top mattress brands, inflation and supply chain issues have caused the retail price of the DreamCloud to rise. However, it's still much less than its luxury rivals. The hand-crafted Saatva Classic mattress retails for $1,770 in queen. (You can read more about it in our Saatva Classic mattress review.) Meanwhile, the responsive gel tech of the Purple Hybrid mattress (opens in new tab) starts at $2,399 for a queen. Even when either of those brands is on sale, DreamCloud still undercuts those prices by hundreds of dollars.

It's not uncommon to see $200 off discounts throughout the year at DreamCloud. However, ahead of Labor Day mattress sales, it's including up to $599 in free bedding, which is the best such offer we've seen from DreamCloud yet. (We usually see up to a $499 value for these products.) This entails a pair of brand's best pillows, a cooling mattress protector, and a deep-pocket sheet set.

Standard with the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is a 365-night mattress trial, providing you with an entire year to decide if the mattress is right for you. If you decide not to keep the mattress, you can request a refund as long as you tried it for 30 full days. (You'll also avail of free returns.)

But if you do decide to keep it, the DreamCloud Mattress is guaranteed for life. Should you ever find a manufacturer’s flaw or defect, DreamCloud will repair or replace it.

DreamCloud Mattress: Firmness and comfort

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

We rate it a 7.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale

Suitable for most side or back sleepers who battle joint pain

Lighter bodies or front-side sleepers may find it too firm

The DreamCloud Mattress comes in one firmness level, which the company declares is a 'luxury firm' at 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale. However, the members of our testing panel placed it between a 7 and 8 — which averages to a 7.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale, or medium-firm.

Remember, however, that mattress firmness is subjective. Height, weight, and dominant sleep position play a role in how you'll feel about a particular mattress. That’s why we conduct our testing with sleepers of varying builds and sleep preferences. (And as you'll see later on, we also pore over customer reviews.)

Since DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid only comes in one firmness level, we were surprised to find that we enjoyed sleeping on it as much as we did. Not everyone likes to sleep on a board, nor do some like to sink so far down that it’s difficult to roll over. The DreamCloud strikes the perfect balance for most of our panel, although lightweight sleepers might find it a tad too hard for their liking. Some front-side sleepers may crave slightly more support, as well.

If you're a heavier sleeper or someone who battles chronic back or joint pain, the DreamCloud Mattress should be perfect for you. Its sturdy build allows it to comfortably support larger bodies, whilst its medium-firm feel will be a benefit to anyone seeking just the right amount of pressure relief.

DreamCloud Mattress: Performance

Low motion transfer makes it suitable for co-sleepers

Hot sleepers are likely to sleep cooler on this

Edge support is also very good

We slept on a queen-sized DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid for three weeks. During our evaluation, we looked at all major areas of performance: how comfortably we slept at night, if our aches and pains were soothed, and whether we remained cool.

In addition to the above, we also performed several tests to check for motion transfer and edge support. Durability, ease of set-up, and the potential for off-gassing factor into our final score, as well. Keep reading to learn what we discovered...

Set-up

(Image credit: Future)

Score 5/5

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid ships free via UPS ground delivery and arrives in a large navy-colored box. After you lug it inside and open the contents, you’ll have a large plastic-covered-barrel-shaped mattress to unwrap – made easier courtesy of the little cutting gadget that's included. You’ll likely need a helper to get it on your bedframe, especially if you get a larger size. (The queen mattress weighs 85 lbs.)

After rolling it out and removing the plastic, the mattress emerges and begins to instantly unpack from its vacuum seal. You can sleep on the mattress within an hour, which means you can set it up closer to bedtime if you wish.

If you don’t want to be bothered with the set-up yourself, you can choose to pay $149 for white glove service, which includes the set-up of your new DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress. For an additional $20 fee the brand will remove your old mattress, too. (Note this removal fee does not apply for orders placed in CA, CT, or RI.) Some rival brands, such as Saatva, provide free white glove delivery, but Saatva also charges a $99 return fee, which DreamCloud doesn’t.

Off-gassing

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 4.9/5

The foam layers of the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress are CertiPur-US-certified, which means they don’t contain ozone-depleting chemicals and are low in the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emissions that tend to give off that harmless chemical odor.

Fortunately, we hardly detected any off-gassing smell while unpacking the mattress and if there was any odor, it quickly dissipated. But this is a hybrid mattress, which isn't as susceptible to off-gassing as its full-foam counterparts in the first place.

You can check out our feature on what is mattress off-gassing for expert tips on how to limit any potentially unpleasant scent that could accompany your boxed mattress.

Pressure relief

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 4.8/5

We placed a 50 lb. kettlebell weight in the middle of the DreamCloud Mattress to test for pressure point relief. It sunk in a minimal 1.5 inches, and we didn't notice any indentations upon removing the weight.

As for how it fared with human bodies, our testing panel thought the DreamCloud did an excellent job of relieving their pressure points, especially back and side sleepers.

Those among us with achy joints said the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid sufficiently alleviated joint pain in their knees and hips by cradling and cushioning in all of the right places. Meanwhile, our back-sleeping weekend guest reviewer found much relief when resting on the DreamCloud, also noting that she felt her spine was well-aligned.

Motion transfer

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 4.9/5

To evaluate the DreamCloud's motion transfer — which is when you can feel someone tossing, turning, or getting in or out of bed while someone else is sleeping — we performed several drop tests using an empty wine glass and a 10 lb. kettlebell.

We dropped the weight roughly two feet away from the glass from three different heights: 4 inches (a partner tossing-and-turning), 8 inches (a partner getting in or out of bed), and 12 inches (a partner jumping into bed, or a larger co-sleeper turning over).

With all three drop tests, the wine glass was solid, barely stirred, and only slightly stirred, respectively. This indicates that you would hardly feel any of the motion transfer on the other side of the bed from a partner.

In addition to our sleep partners finding no such issue with motion transfer on our queen-sized bed, we can confidently recommend the DreamCloud Mattress for couples who operate on different schedules or sleep with someone who is very restless.

Temperature regulation

Score: 4.5/5

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid also does a superb job of regulating temperature, despite not being a designated cooling mattress.

One of our testers is a hot sleeper, but they never noticed being overly warm while sleeping on the DreamCloud. The breathable cashmere blend top cover, gel memory foam, and coil system serve to keep the mattress and its occupants from overheating. The mattress remained cool to the touch throughout the night.

Our testers also used several different sheets including a jersey blend and a Pima cotton blend set and found no difference in the DreamCloud’s ability to keep cool.

Edge support

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 4.5/5

The edge support on DreamCloud Mattress is another area where our testing panel were mostly pleased. We were not only able to sit fairly comfortably on the edge of DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid without problem, but we also placed a 50 lb. kettlebell on the edge of the bed to simulate a child or large animal resting on the side if the bed and experienced no issue. The mattress does a decent job of holding its shape and the weight only sunk in the same 1.5 inches that it did when placed in the middle, indicating that the edge support is decent.

This is good news for anyone who tends to roll towards the edge of the bed whilst they sleep, as they won't have to worry about possibly falling onto the floor. It's also beneficial for anyone with mobility issues who needs to sit on the edge of the bed before getting in or out of it.

Durability

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

Score: 5/5

With only a few weeks of testing under its belt, we would be surprised if DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress didn’t remain sturdy and new-looking. The mattress utilizes high-quality build materials and premium construction, which means it should be expected to stand up to years of use.

Fortunately, we can look to reviews from long-time DreamCloud owners to gauge how well it holds up over time — and what we found suggests that it's built to withstand regular use...

"We've been sleeping on this mattress for almost two years, and it's just as comfortable as the day we received it," says one shopper, "There aren't any indents, and I never wake up with back pain anymore." And according to another account, "I bought my mattress over a year-and-a-half ago...and have had no problems with indentations or anywhere wearing out."

DreamCloud is so confident that their mattress is durable that they offer a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty. It'll also help to know how long a mattress lasts so you can anticipate when it may be time to replace it. (Hybrids typically last 7 to 10 years.)

DreamCloud Mattress: User reviews

Our testing panel is made up of individuals with varying builds and preferences, but it's still a rather small sample size to go by. Thus, we've also analyzed user reviews from verified DreamCloud customers to provide you with a more comprehensive look at how well this mattress performs.

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid has gained popularity since its 2017 debut in the bed-in-a-box category. As of August 2022, you can find over 7,500 customer-verified reviews of the mattress at their site, the majority of which are five stars.

We were hard-pressed to find any reviews below 5 stars. When we did there was either an issue with firmness (which is subjective anyway), the company forgot to ship their free sheets, or no explanation was given at all.

Most customers, however, credit the DreamCloud Mattress with alleviating back pain and overall improving their sleep. There were several users who praised DreamCloud's timely customer service as well.

Since DreamCloud only sells from its online retailer and not third-party sellers, there aren’t other sites to gather more reviews. Suffice it to say, there is little to complain about with a DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress.

Should you buy the DreamCloud Mattress?

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

Should you buy the DreamCloud Mattress? We explored this question recently but after testing it for ourselves, the answer is a resounding yes. It scores high marks for comfortability, support, and relieving back and joint pain. It's excellent for most back and side sleepers who want a medium-firm bed that still provides a level of cushioned comfort.

Additionally, motion transfer, edge support, and cooling all lived up to the hype (and reviews). So if you sleep with a restless partner, are prone to rolling towards the edge of your bed, or tend to overheat at night, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid ticks the right boxes when it comes to mitigating those issues.

Although it's well-suited for just about any type of sleeper, some front sleepers may find DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid a little too solid for their liking. And if you are petite, you may also find the mattress a tad firm for your needs. Adding one of the best mattress toppers could soften the bed up a bit, but the DreamCloud is already a lofty 14 inches tall, so keep that in mind.

If you're inclined to spend as little on a bed as possible but would rather have a softer, full-foam mattress, the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress may be more your speed. (Read our Nectar Memory Foam Mattress review for all the details about it.) As we note in our Nectar vs DreamCloud showdown, both beds see frequent discounts and come with hundreds of dollars worth of premium bedding. (It's also worth noting that Nectar and DreamCloud are labelmates under the Resident umbrella.)

Ultimately, with its 365-night trial, lifetime warranty, and high marks across every key criterion, we think the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is a win/win for anyone in the market for a luxe hybrid mattress. Best of all, it comes without the luxe price tag to match.

