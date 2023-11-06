Saatva Classic vs DreamCloud: Which hybrid mattress is best?

Good sleep is incredibly important for health and wellbeing, so you might be tempted to invest in a premium mattress such as the Saatva Classic. But can a mid-range model like the DreamCloud hybrid deliver comparable comfort at a lower price? Both mattresses rank highly in our best mattress guide, with the Saatva Classic claiming the number one spot. But DreamCloud isn’t far behind.

We’ve had the opportunity to test both mattress models and feel firsthand how they perform. You can learn more about our experiences with our DreamCloud mattress review and our Saatva Classic mattress review. However, with both mattresses ranking so highly in our testing, how can you decide which is right for you?

Overall, we think the Saatva Classic is the better mattress. It wins two out of four categories, draws another, and we rank it our best mattress overall. However, the Saatva Classic is an expensive purchase. If you’re working with a tighter budget, the DreamCloud hybrid is a well-priced alternative with a similar feel. Keep reading to see how the Saatva Classic vs DreamCloud mattress compare in our head-to-head.

Image 1 of 2 The Saatva Classic in our reviewer's bedroom (Image credit: Future) The DreamCloud in our reviewer's bedroom (Image credit: Future)

Saatva Classic vs DreamCloud mattress: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Saatva Classic DreamCloud Type Hybrid Hybrid Materials Memory foam, pocket coils Gel memory foam, other foams, pocket coils Cover Organic cotton, not removable Cashmere-blend fabric, not removable Handles Yes Yes Firmness (1-10) Officially 7, we rate 8 Officially 6.5, we rate 7.5 Height 11.5 inches or 14.5 inches 14 inches Trial period 365 nights 365 nights Warranty Lifetime Lifetime Price bracket Premium Lower mid-range / mid-range Queen price MSRP $1,995 (usually sold at $1,695) MSRP $1,332 (usually sold at $799) Sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Delivery Free White Glove delivery Free standard delivery, $199 for White Glove Returns $99 fee Free

Saatva Classic vs DreamCloud mattress: Design

Both are hybrid mattresses with both memory foam and coils

Saatva Classic comes in two heights and three firmness levels

DreamCloud is 14 inches high and available in one firmness level

With five interior layers and a 14-inch high build, you’d be forgiven for assuming the DreamCloud hybrid is a luxury mattress. The build quality is strong, with a top layer of contouring support foam sitting on a layer of pressure-relieving gel foam, followed by yet another foam layer. Beneath sits the spring layer, consisting of individually wrapped coils (with thicker coils around the perimeter to improve edge support), before another foam layer, this time providing stability. Finally, the DreamCloud has a breathable cashmere-blend top cover, and a shift resistant lower cover.

The Saatva Classic comes at two heights – 11.5-inch and 14.5-inch – with a hybrid construction. The mattress starts with a contouring three-inch Euro pillow top, featuring Lumbar Zone Quilting to improve support in the middle third of the mattress. Beneath this sits a localized layer of memory foam, concentrated in the central third, with a Lumbar Zone Active Spinal Wire to improve spinal alignment. Next, a layer of pocketed coils, stronger and firmer in the center third to support your body weight. At the base is a second coil unit, this time made from a continuous coil, adding breathability and durability. Finally, high-density foam rails are placed around the perimeter, increasing edge support.

Image 1 of 2 The Saatva Classic combines a localized foam layer with dual-coils (Image credit: Saatva) The DreamCloud has several layers of foam and one layer of coils (Image credit: DreamCloud)

You might have noticed that Saatva describes many of the layers as featuring a ‘Lumbar Zone’. Spinal support is important to the Saatva Classic design, so much so that the mattress has the seal of approval from the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations.

Both mattresses have a complex hybrid design, combining foam with coils. DreamCloud contains several layers of foam, providing a cushioned surface. The Saatva Classic uses only a small layer of memory foam, but is primarily a coil design. This gives it a more traditional feel. Both mattresses offer a healthy sleep setup, using CertiPUR-US certified foam.

The DreamCloud is only available in one firmness level, while the Saatva is offered in three. We’ll cover this in more detail below, but it’s a design feature worth mentioning. The versatility of Saatva helps it stand out against the DreamCloud hybrid mattress.

Both mattresses also have handles. This isn’t a major aspect of either design, but it does improve maneuverability. Something to consider if you plan on moving the mattress.

Design winner: Saatva

DreamCloud puts up a good showing, but the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations-approved lumbar support of the Saatva, plus the multiple firmness options, makes it a clear winner.

Saatva Classic vs DreamCloud mattress: Price & extras

DreamCloud is mid-range, Saatva Classic is a premium mattress

Both have a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty

Saatva offers free White Glove Delivery and mattress removal

The DreamCloud hybrid queen mattress has an MSRP of $1,282, but you can pretty much ignore that price. Evergreen DreamCloud sales ensure it’s always sold at a discount, with 40% the most common offer. In the run up to the Black Friday mattress deals, DreamCloud usually has a flash sale, taking the price down further.

We were very impressed with the DreamCloud pricing, particularly for the quality and durability the mattress provides. DreamCloud is one of our most affordable best hybrid mattress picks, and the look and feel is similar to a premium brand.

The Saatva is a luxury innerspring hybrid. The queen has an MSRP of $1,995, and prices have been creeping up over recent years. Saatva does run a regular discount of around $200-$300, and if you can wait until a major sale day (like Black Friday) you might save even more. Check out our Saatva deals page to keep up with the latest offers.

Although the Saatva is a premium buy, we think it’s a good price for the quality you’re getting. Our testers found sleeping on the Saatva Classic to be a luxurious experience, akin to the best hotel mattresses.

In terms of extras, both the DreamCloud and Saatva Classic come with an impressive 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty. A 365-night trial allows you to test the mattress in all seasons. This is fairly standard from a premium brand like Saatva, but it’s an extra you wouldn’t necessarily expect from DreamCloud.

There is a downside to the Saatva Classic trial period. If you aren’t happy with the mattress, returns come with a $99 processing fee. Most bed brands don’t charge this fee, including DreamCloud.

On the other hand, Saatva does offer a free White Glove delivery surface. It’s a heavy mattress that’s delivered flat, so we appreciate in-home installation at no extra cost. Saatva will even dispose of your old mattress, if you select mattress removal at the checkout. DreamCloud charges $199 for in-home setup.

Price winner: DreamCloud

Saatva Classic vs DreamCloud mattress: Comfort & support

DreamCloud is medium-firm/firm (7-8/10)

Saatva is available in Soft Plush (3/10), Luxury Firm (5-7/10) and Firm (8/10)

DreamCloud is good for side and back sleepers, Saatva is versatile

DreamCloud ranks the hybrid mattress as a 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale, but we found it a little firmer than that – our testers ranked it a 7.5/10. The foam layers give the DreamCloud a slightly plush feel, but there isn’t the sink you might expect from memory foam.

The medium-firm feel of the DreamCloud combines gentle cushioning with good response. The contouring foam cradles the joints, while the base layer of coils allows you to move around. We found it particularly comfortable for back sleepers, offering excellent spinal support. Side sleepers should also get on well with the mattress, especially any sleepers with achy joints. Front sleepers, however, might feel they lack support at the hips.

The DreamCloud comes with just one firmness option. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, especially when a mattress feels as nice as the DreamCloud. However, it does limit versatility. Some sleep styles just aren’t compatible with the DreamCloud mattress.

Saatva Classic (left) is available in three firmness levels, DreamCloud (right) just one (Image credit: Future)

The Saatva Classic is available in three firmness levels: Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm. We tried the Firm, and would rank it an 8/10. The Plush Soft is ranked 3/10, while the Luxury Firm is rated between 5-7/10.

For side sleepers who love to feel ‘hugged’ by the mattress, the Plush Soft provides a cradling comfort. The Luxury Firm has an adaptable feel that most side sleepers will enjoy, while lightweight back sleepers are likely to appreciate the balance of softness and support. The Firm is excellent for back and stomach sleepers, as well as side sleepers who don’t like to be hugged by the mattress. With the plush quilted cover, the sleep surface is gentle at all firmness levels.

Comfort & support winner: Saatva

DreamCloud scores highly at both comfort and support, but the different firmness options of the Saatva Classic makes it the more versatile mattress.

Saatva Classic vs DreamCloud mattress: Performance

Both offer excellent temperature regulation

Saatva has fantastic motion isolation in Firm, lacking in Plush

Saatva has superior edge support

Despite neither mattress being designated a cooling mattress, both performed well at temperature regulation during our testing. Hybrid mattresses typically have good cooling, as the coils allow air to circulate. Combined with the breathable covers (a cashmere blend for DreamCloud and a cotton cover for Saatva), both beds stay at a comfortable temperature during a warm night.

Sleepers who run very hot at night might prefer to upgrade to the Saatva Latex Hybrid. Or for dedicated cooling, take a look at our guide to the best cooling mattresses.

Image 1 of 2 The Saatva Classic is a premium mattress (Image credit: Saatva) The DreamCloud hybrid delivers quality at a lower price (Image credit: DreamCloud)

Another key performance factor we test for is motion isolation . Motion transfer is when movement travels across the mattress. For example, when you're woken up by your partner getting out of bed. Both brands limit motion transfer by combining soft foam with individually wrapped coils. This prevents vibrations from carrying, so movement is stopped at the source.

During our testing, we found DreamCloud was fantastic at limiting motion transfer. So was the Firm Saatva Classic, but reviews suggest the Plush Soft and Luxury Firm designs might not perform so well. The higher levels of movement are likely due to the spring-focused design, and the continuous coil base layer in particular. While we don’t think it will be a major issue, particularly light sleepers (or those with very restless partners) might prefer a firmer surface.

Saatva Classic (left) had excellent edge support, but DreamCloud (right) had minimal motion transfer (Image credit: Future)

Finally, we test for edge support. Mattresses are typically firmer at the center, weaker at the edges. To increase edge support, DreamCloud uses thicker coils around the perimeter of the mattress, while the Saatva Classic is encased in high density foam rails.

We were impressed with the edge support of both mattresses, but rated the Saatva Classic slightly higher in this area. Thanks to the foam rails, you could stretch out right to the edges of the bed, and sit on the edge without sinking too deeply.

Performance winner: Draw

DreamCloud and Saatva both perform equally well at temperature regulation, while the Saatva Classic just takes edge support. However, reviews suggest motion transfer can be a slight issue for the Plush Soft and Luxury Firm Saatva designs.

Saatva Classic vs DreamCloud mattress: Which should you buy?

Buy the Saatva Classic if...

✅ You want to invest in quality: The Saatva Classic might be an expensive mattress, but the price is more than reflected in the performance. The plush quilted surface feels like a luxury hotel bed, the zoned spinal support helps you wake up feeling fresh, and every mattress is hand-crafted and made to order.

✅ You want to choose your firmness level: With three firmness levels and two heights to choose from, the Saatva Classic is excellent for anyone who likes to customize their sleep setup.

✅ You want spinal support: The Saatva Classic has been awarded a seal of approval by the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations. The reinforced Lumbar Support zones and Active Spinal Wire helps keep your spine straight and free from pain.

Buy the DreamCloud if...

✅ You want a luxury feel on a tighter budget: Our testers were highly impressed by the feel of the DreamCloud hybrid, ranking it our best value luxury hybrid. Although it doesn’t have quite the hotel feel of the Saatva, it’s a quality performer for the price bracket.

✅ You share a bed with a restless partner: Layers of dense foam and individually wrapped coils help prevent movement from traveling across the mattress. You can keep on sleeping, even if your partner tosses and turns.

✅ You suffer from joint pain: Cushioning layers of memory foam contour to your joints, while the coils add support in key areas.