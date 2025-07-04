Get comfortable and save up to $725 on Serta mattress sets this 4th of July
Guaranteed quality for less
Serta is inviting you to join them in celebrating the 4th of July by saving up to $725 on select mattress sets. The deal is available on the ICOMFORT PRO™ and PERFECT SLEEPER X™, and others.
As manufacturers of some of the best mattresses around, Serta is known for delivering quality at an affordable price. That way you can guarantee you'll get a great night's sleep without breaking the bank.
This sale ends on July 8, 2025, so if you're looking for a new mattress, now is the time to buy. If you'd like to explore other ways of saving money at Serta, then head over to our dedicated Serta coupon codes hub.
Save up to $725 on select mattress sets
4TH OF JULY SALE (Ends July 8)
Save big in the Serta 4th of July sale. With savings of up to $725, you're guaranteed to walk away with a fantastic deal as well as a comfy mattress. The Serta website clearly details which products are on sale as well as how much they're discounted by, but if you want to know our top picks, then read on.
Our top picks from Serta
SAVE UP TO $725 ON SERTA® ICOMFORT PRO™ ADJUSTABLE MATTRESS SETS
Guaranteed comfort with five support zones for improved spinal alignment. Also comes with 100% naturally derived latex foam and an advanced cooling system for premium all-foam comfort.
SAVE UP TO $625 ON SERTA® PERFECT SLEEPER X™ ADJUSTABLE MATTRESS SETS
Get a perfect night's sleep with the mattress that features 5 support zones and supportive coils designed for full-body spinal alignment. Also comes with a 1-inch Perfect Conform™ Memory Foam layer. Memory foam upgrades available
Serta: a name you can trust
Serta manufactures and sells the best mattresses, protectors, bed frames, pillows and sheets. That means all of your sleeping needs are taken care of by the much-loved brand.
The company has four mattress collections to choose from, including Serta, Perfect Sleeper, Arctic and iComfort. Every mattress is made up of high-quality materials, including inner springs, gel-infused memory foam, latex and hybrids, which are a combination of springs and foam.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.