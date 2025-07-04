Get comfortable and save up to $725 on Serta mattress sets this 4th of July

Serta is inviting you to join them in celebrating the 4th of July by saving up to $725 on select mattress sets. The deal is available on the ICOMFORT PRO™ and PERFECT SLEEPER X™, and others.

As manufacturers of some of the best mattresses around, Serta is known for delivering quality at an affordable price. That way you can guarantee you'll get a great night's sleep without breaking the bank.

This sale ends on July 8, 2025, so if you're looking for a new mattress, now is the time to buy. If you'd like to explore other ways of saving money at Serta, then head over to our dedicated Serta coupon codes hub.

Save up to $725 on select mattress sets

4TH OF JULY SALE (Ends July 8) Save big in the Serta 4th of July sale. With savings of up to $725, you're guaranteed to walk away with a fantastic deal as well as a comfy mattress. The Serta website clearly details which products are on sale as well as how much they're discounted by, but if you want to know our top picks, then read on.

Our top picks from Serta

SAVE UP TO $725 ON SERTA® ICOMFORT PRO™ ADJUSTABLE MATTRESS SETS Guaranteed comfort with five support zones for improved spinal alignment. Also comes with 100% naturally derived latex foam and an advanced cooling system for premium all-foam comfort.

SAVE UP TO $625 ON SERTA® PERFECT SLEEPER X™ ADJUSTABLE MATTRESS SETS Get a perfect night's sleep with the mattress that features 5 support zones and supportive coils designed for full-body spinal alignment. Also comes with a 1-inch Perfect Conform™ Memory Foam layer. Memory foam upgrades available

Serta: a name you can trust

Serta manufactures and sells the best mattresses , protectors, bed frames, pillows and sheets. That means all of your sleeping needs are taken care of by the much-loved brand.