Mattresses

Latest about Mattresses

Dreamcloud and Satvaa mattress on a white background next to TechRadar Labor Day sales badge

Labor Day mattress sales 2024: all the best early deals

By James Pickard last updated

This year's Labor Day mattress sales are already underway, so we've searched through them and picked out the best deals worth buying now.

Mattresses
Two mattresses side by side next to techradar 4th of july sales badge

4th of July mattress sales 2024: all the best deals

By James Pickard last updated

TechRadar's guide to this year's 4th of July mattress sales

Mattresses
Saatva and Nectar mattress side-by-side on a light blue background next to TechRadar Memorial Day sales logo

The best Memorial Day mattress sales 2024

By James Pickard last updated

TechRadar's guide to this year's Memorial Day mattress sales, including our hand-picked selection of the best deals.

Mattresses
Eight Sleep Pod 4 cover with Base

This new temperature-regulating, snore-detecting mattress cover definitely wasn’t on my 2024 bingo card

By Rowan Davies published

Two years after launching the Pod 3 smart mattress cover, Eight Sleep are back with new Pod 4 and Pod 4 Ultra models

Mattresses
Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe mattress

The best pillow-top mattress 2024

By Alison Barretta last updated

Thinking of upgrading to a pillow-top mattress? Here are six of the best you can buy, according to our sleep experts.

Mattresses
Titan Plus mattress

Best mattress for bigger bodies 2024: supportive beds for heavy people

By Jo Plumridge last updated

Bigger bodies need more support – our guide to the best mattress for heavy people will help you find the right one

Mattresses
Awara Natural Hybrid mattress in a bedroom

The best firm mattress 2024: sturdy, reliable support

By Ruth Hamilton last updated

Need extra support for sleeping? Look no further than our selection of the best firm mattresses, rated and reviewed by expert testers.

Mattresses
Best mattress for back pain: Man rubbing his back, sitting on his bed

The best mattress for back pain 2024: 6 options to soothe tiresome aches

By Alison Barretta last updated

We've picked out the best mattresses for back pain, based on our research and testing.

Mattresses
A couple on the Saatva Classic mattress

The best queen size mattress 2024: top beds in a just-right size

By Jo Plumridge last updated

Our pick of the best queen size mattresses will help you find the ideal bed in the most popular size.

Mattresses
One of the best cooling mattresses is the Nectar Premier Copper memory foam mattress

Best cooling mattress in 2024: stay frosty every night

By Sarah Finley last updated

Need a bed that doesn't get hot in the night? Here are the best cooling mattresses around.

Mattresses
123456789Archives