Get up to $1,500 off a mattress and base this Black Friday at Purple.com

Purple specializes in mattresses, bedding, bed frames, seat cushions and other sleep accessories that help deliver a good night's sleep. They design and manufacture a variety of mattresses, including the Essential, Premium and Luxe collections.

They stand apart from their competition by guaranteeing comfort and support thanks to its GelFlex Grid that is built into its mattresses. It was also their cooling capabilities that saw them shoot up to the top of our best cooling mattress guide.

With Black Friday suddenly upon us, Purple.com has a fantastic offer on mattresses and bases. That means, for a limited time only, you can bring the overall cost down by up to $1,500. Find eligible products on Purple's Black Friday page.

With this deal expiring on 9th December, you may well have missed out on the offer. Fear not. Purple has some fantastic deals throughout the year and you can find them on our Purple coupon codes hub.

Our top picks from Purple

PurpleFlex™ Mattress Get adaptive GelFlex® Grid at an affordable price. Whatever your sleeping position, the mattress will adapt and cradle all of your pressure points. It also comes with significant airflow to sleep up to 2X cooler than leading competitors. $949 (was $1,299)

Purple RejuvenatePremier™ Mattress Benefit from dual layers of GelFlex® Grid Plus for maximum support. The mattress also includes 5-zone coils for full-body pressure relief. Luxury guaranteed. $6,455 (was $7,495)

Why we love Purple

Purple is known for their fantastic customer service, as evidenced by the fact that if you buy one of their Hybrid Premier mattresses, they'll set it up in your home for free. This service is available on Purple, Purple Plus, and Purple Hybrid mattresses but at an additional charge of $200.

Purple customers can take advantage of the referral program that offers discounts every time they refer a new customer to Purple. This reward is typically around $75 off a mattress purchase and $50 off a pillow or bedding purchase.

If you love Purple's products, then you can sign up for their newsletter for all the latest news, product launches and sales. new sign-ups will also benefit from $50 off their first mattress purchase.