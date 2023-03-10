FAQs

How much does shipping cost? Purple offers free shipping anywhere in the United States. For orders from Alaska and Hawaii, there will be an extra charge which will be calculated for you at the checkout.

Will Purple set up my mattress for me? Purple offers In-Home setup for free for Purple Hybrid Premier mattresses. If you’d like In-Home setup for a Purple, Purple Plus or Purple Hybrid, there will be an extra charge of $200.

How do I track my Purple order? When you purchase your mattress from Purple, you will receive an email confirmation which will include your tracking number and link. Use these to track your order. Additionally, you can add these details on the ‘Track Your Order’ section of the Purple website.

What is the Purple returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 100 days from the date of delivery. Due to the GelFlex Grid, Purple require you to test out the mattress for at least 21 days before you decide to return it. For other Purple products, you have 30 days from the delivery date to return your order for a full refund. To start a return, contact Purple customer service or fill out a form on the website.

Does Purple offer warranties? Yes, Purple offers a 10-year warranty on its mattresses. For other products, like pillows, bedding and seat cushions, Purple offers a 1-year warranty.

How do I contact Purple? To get in touch with Purple, call them on 888 848 8456, email them on info@purple.com or start a live chat on their website.

Does Purple offer a student discount? Purple does exclusive Purple promo codes to students. Currently, they offer a 10% discount to verified students through their partnership with Student Beans. To take advantage of this discount, you'll need to sign up for a Student Beans account and verify your student status. Once you've done that, you'll be able to access the Purple student discount code and use it at checkout on the Purple website.

Does Purple have a referral discount? Absolutely, Purple has a referral program that allows customers to earn discounts on their purchases by referring their friends and family to the company. When you refer a new customer to Purple, they will receive a Purple promo codes to use on their first purchase, and you will receive a reward in the form of a discount on your next purchase. The exact amount of the reward may vary depending on the current promotions, but it's typically around $75 off a mattress purchase or $50 off a pillow or bedding purchase.

Hints and tips

Don’t forget to shop the sales: To get the best possible prices on Purple mattresses and other sleep products, shop the Purple sale. Purple mattress sales and deals run throughout the year, with the biggest discounts up for grabs on major holidays like President’s Day and Black Friday. In the sales, you can expect to save up to $900 on bundle sets, including a mattress and a bed base, or percentage discounts on other accessories, like pillows and sheets.

Sign up for the Purple newsletter: To stay up-to-date with the latest news, product launches and sales, sign up for the Purple newsletter. When you sign up for emails from Purple, new subscribers will receive $50 off their first mattress purchase.

Follow on social media: If you can’t get enough of Purple, make sure to follow Purple on its social media pages, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

Extra discounts at Purple: Purple wants to show its appreciation with its Special Purchase Programs. If you’re a healthcare professional, military personnel, first responder, trucker, or in the education sector, all you need to do is verify your eligibility to save 10% with exclusive Purple promo codes.

Give a gift card: If you have a family member, friend or partner who’s hard to buy for, give them a Purple gift card. You can customise your e-gift card and give as little as $5 up to $500, for all their bedding needs.