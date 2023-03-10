FAQs

How much does shipping cost from Nectar? Regardless of what’s in your order, shipping is free within the United States. If you live in Alaska or Hawaii, there will be additional shipping costs of $150 per large item which will be applied at the checkout.

How do I track my Nectar order? When you order from Nectar, you will receive an email with a tracking link and your 3-hour delivery window the evening before your mattress delivery, or on the day of delivery if you’ve ordered a non-mattress. For up-to-date details of your order, view and track your orders in the ‘My Account’ section of the Nectar website.

What is the Nectar returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return within 365 days of receiving it, thanks to the Nectar 365-night trial. To start a return, you’ll need to contact Nectar customer care.

Does Nectar offer warranties? Nectar offers a Forever Warranty. This warranty covers all Nectar mattresses and promises to replace your mattress anytime during your use of it at no charge if it breaks from normal use.

What sales does Nectar Sleep have? Nectar Sleep hosts a number of sales throughout the year including Black Friday, Memorial Day and Christmas. The best way to stay up to date for when sales go live is by signing up for their newsletter.

Does Nectar Sleep price match? While Nectar Sleep doesn't price match their products against other retailers, they do offer a Forever Warranty which means that in the unlikely event that you are unsatisfied with the construction, material, quality of your mattress, Nectar Sleep will repair it at no extra cost.

Hints and tips

Watch out for the sales: If you need a new mattress but are trying to keep the costs down, check out the Nectar sale. Nectar mattress sales and deals run all year round, and typically offer up to 50% off its popular mattress and bedding products. If the product you want to buy is on sale, the discounted price will be shown on the product page and added automatically to the checkout.

Follow on socials: To stay up-to-date with the latest news, product launches and sales, make sure to follow Nectar on its social media pages, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Refer a friend: Know someone who’s looking for a new mattress? Through the Nectar ‘Refer a friend’ scheme, your friend will receive $100 off a mattress and you’ll get a $100 Amazon Gift Card as a thank you. All you have to do is enter your email address on the ‘Refer a friend’ page to generate your personal link. Send this link to your friends and get them to use it when purchasing their mattress.

Additional discounts at Nectar: For military personnel, healthcare professionals and first responders, Nectar wants to thank you for all that you do with 40% off. You’ll need to verify your eligibility and then you’ll receive an exclusive 40% discount code to spend at Nectar.