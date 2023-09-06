Asus coupon codes for September 2023
These 0 Asus coupon codes can help you get better prices for the top computing tech including laptops, phones, notebooks & accessories.
FAQs
Does Asus have a student discount?
No, Asus no longer offers an education discount in the U.S. However, the brand runs back to school sales every year, giving students discounts and recommendations around term times. It also still currently offers discounts and special offers for students and teachers in regions like Singapore.
How does the Asus warranty work?
Asus warranties differ depending on the product. Some warranties last a couple of months, some last over a year. You can check the warranty status for your purchase from the Warranty Status Inquiry page. Thankfully, many products also offer hassle-free returns within 30 calendar days.
What is an Asus Virtual Pet?
Asus’ ROG laptops support a Virtual Pet called OMNI, an Asus mascot who even has its own backstory. They aren’t as high-maintenance as something like a Tamagotchi, but you can play with them in mini-games just for fun on your computer. As per the official Virtual Pet introduction, displaying OMNI on your ROG laptop can also functionally tell you the current state of your system with “interesting animations.” You have to download OMNI from the official Asus website or from the Armoury Crate application in “Feature-Recommended.”
How do I contact Asus customer service?
Asus offers email, chat, and phone support for its products. However, the customer service number differs depending on the product. On the contact page, it will prompt you to select what type of product you’re having a problem with and give you the phone number and hours of the customer service team you have to contact. Some customer service numbers overlap, but not all of them are the same. Most teams work between 6am - 9pm PST from Monday to Friday and 6am - 5pm PST on Saturday and Sunday.
Hints and Tips
Watch for Asus deals: Asus regularly offers deals on its products, covering laptops, mobiles, accessories and more. Watch out around key seasonal events, including Christmas, New Year's, Black Friday and Labor Day, when you'll find savings across the brand's extensive range. We've seen as much as $500 off selected devices.
Sign up to be an Asus member: Asus doesn’t have a pop-up that asks you to sign up for its newsletter, but it has one. You can sign up through the “Register” tab at the top right corner of the home page near the cart and profile icons. Asus members receive the latest news about sales promotions, information about accessories and refurbished products, and tech support services for their purchases. You can also see current promotions straight from your Asus dashboard.
Look for rebates: ASUS offers rebates on a selection of products across their range through their rebate center. You can find this page on their website, where you can see all the currently available rebates in your area, and submit rebate requests too.
Subscribe to ROG Newsletter for games: Asus has a separate newsletter for its gaming-focused sub-brand, Republic of Gamers. Sign up for the ROG newsletter if you want to know about the latest deals on gaming products like laptops, monitors, motherboards, graphics cards, and more.
How to use Asus coupon codes
1) Copy your Asus coupon code to your clipboard.
2) Open your Asus cart using the cart icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Alternatively, you can click the “Check Out” button after adding an item to your cart.
3) In your cart, paste the promo code in the “Apply Coupon Code” field under your list of items and click Apply. You have to have at least one item in your cart.
About Asus
Asus, a Taiwanese company known for being the number one motherboard manufacturer in the world, established itself in 1989 with the launch of its first product. Since then, it has also made a name for its PCs, monitors, graphics cards, and best Asus routers. In addition to the main Asus brand, the company also sells products gaming laptops and accessories under Republic of Gamers and art tablets and software under Asus ProArt. While it's known for its motherboards, its Asus laptops have especially become popular in recent years. It’s also working on expanding into the mobile phone market with products like the Asus Zenfone 10. Asus even stepped up its game with its latest gaming monitor, which boasts a refresh rate so high that it’s difficult to argue anyone would even need it. Here at TechRadar, we've got hands-on with a range of Asus products, which we've covered in the likes of our review of the Asus Tuf RX 7900 XTX Gaming OC and our Asus Zenfone 10 review. We also recommended the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 which we covered in mid-2023. On this page, you'll find sales info, new on promotions and the latest Asus coupon codes to help you save on your orders.
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.