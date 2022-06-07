The best Purple mattress sales and deals 2022: up to $600 off

The Purple Mattress sale for June has landed with a big discount on the brand’s most popular bed-in-a-box, the Original Purple Mattress. The best deal saves you up to $600 (no promo code needed), with a queen size Original priced from $995 at Purple (opens in new tab). We’ve been covering Purple for a while and this is the lowest price we’ve seen on the Original for months, so now is a great time to buy.

$995 is a very competitive price, making it cheaper than the top-rated DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid ($999 for a queen when on sale) and the Casper Original Hybrid ($1,441 for a queen). The Purple Original has a user review rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars generated from over 31,000 reviews, and features the same innovative Purple Grid technology as its pricier siblings.

It’s the best mattress for pressure relief and full-body support from a cooler bed with a reasonable price tag. It’s still more expensive than the Cocoon by Sealy Chill cooling mattress though, priced $799 for a queen at Cocoon (opens in new tab).

Normally we see discounts averaging $150 to $200 on the Purple Original, with the best sales usually saved for the brand’s premium hybrid range. Not this month, as the Purple Hybrid models come with $300 off select bedding instead (opens in new tab), instead of straight money-off discounts. You may have to pay a small surplus on the bedding too, depending on what you pick. This isn’t the best deal we’ve seen on Purple’s hybrid range, so the Original is the one to go for now.

You’ll get 100 nights to trial your Purple mattress at home, and if you change your mind during the trial, Purple will collect the mattress and refund your money. It also offers a 10-year warranty, which is standard. Here are this month’s best Purple mattress sales and deals to consider now…

Purple mattress sale: June's best deals

Purple Original Mattress sale: from $799 $595 at Purple

Save up to $608 - This is the best discount we’ve seen in months on the Purple Original, with a queen reduced to $999 (was $1,399). The Original is made with two inches of breathable GelFlex Grid to cradle your hips and shoulders, all while keeping your spine aligned. It’s a great choice for anyone with aches and pains, and for people prone to overheating, and comes on a 100-night trial so that you can ensure it’s right for you. No promo code needed.

Purple mattress bedding sale: get 10% off at Purple

Save 10% - Looking to upgrade your pillows or bed sheets for less? The Purple mattress sale has a 10% discount on various accessories too, and the Purple Harmony Pillow, one of our top picks of this year's best pillows, is on sale too, with prices from $161 (was $179). There's up to 15% off sheets and pillowcases too, and many are made with Purple's soft-touch, breathable cotton for cooler sleep.

Purple Ascent Adjustable Base sale: from $1,399 $1,099 at Purple

Save $300 - An adjustable bed can really boost your sleep comfort and open you up to a new world of sleep and relaxation positions, including zero gravity - the best position to reduce all pressure on your body and to create a sense of weightlessness as you rest. We also love the anti-snore preset, which raises your head slightly to reduce snoring. The Purple Ascent Adjustable Base comes in five sizes, with a queen discounted to $1,199 (was $1,499).

Which Purple mattress should you choose?

This depends on why you’re buying a new mattress, and how much budget you have to spend. All Purple mattresses contain the company's patented GelFlex Grid; a breathable layer of gel – either two, three or four inches thick – that instantly adapts to your sleeping position and springs back into place as you readjust throughout the night. Beyond that, there are a few notable differences between the six mattresses Purple makes.

If you want the cheapest Purple mattress then look at the Purple Original, normally priced from $799 but currently up to $600 off in the new sale. It contains the same GelFlex Grid technology as the brand’s more expensive hybrids, and is ideal for reducing pressure points on your hips, shoulders and back as you sleep. It’s hypoallergenic, non-toxic and covered by a 10-year warranty.

For a magic combination of firmness where you need more support and softness where you need to be cradled, consider the Purple Plus mattress instead, priced from $1,199 and with a queen costing $1,899. It has an extra layer of premium foam, dishing out higher levels of comfort and responsiveness. It’s still breathable, but if you sleep very hot look at the Purple hybrids…

(Image credit: Purple)

There are three in total, starting with the Purple Hybrid mattress (normally priced from $1,899 when not on sale), followed by the Purple Hybrid Premier 3 mattress (normally priced from $2,499) and the Hybrid Premier 4 (priced from $3,199 when not discounted). They each offer more pressure relief and cooling compared to the Purple Original and Purple Plus, but at more premium prices. All come on a 100-night risk-free trial, with free shipping and returns.

Purple also makes the Purple Kids Mattress for children aged up to 14, and priced $699 when not on sale. It has a softer feel than the twin size Purple Original, and uses the brand’s No-Pressure Support to respond to their changing sleep positions and keep them cool.

If you're looking for significantly more support, as well as slightly better air circulation, go for the Purple Hybrid Mattress, whose combination of foam and coil springs delivers a premium slumber – albeit at a more premium price.

Purple also makes a range of bedding, including pillows, sheets, and one of our top choices for the best mattress protectors with great waterproofing. It doesn't make a mattress topper just yet, but we'll let you know if that changes.

More of the best Purple mattress deals and prices

(Image credit: Purple)

1. Original Purple Mattress deals Purple's original mattress is still as popular as ever Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King | Depth: 9.25 inches | Turn: No | materials: SoftFlex Cover, Purple GelFlex Grid, Comfort Foam | Firmness: Medium-firm | Trial: 100 nights | Warranty: 10 years | MSRP: $799 – $1,998 Purple’s cheapest mattress Good pressure relief Cooling feel Thinner than average

The Original Purple Mattress is the cheapest option in the main range and makes use of the brand’s award-winning GelFlex Grid technology at a lower price point. This medium-firm bed-in-a-box strikes a good balance between comfort and support, and is made using two-inches of Purple GelFlexGrid, plus two layers of Comfort Foam to help you sink into a soothing slumber.

Like all Purple mattresses the Original is hypoallergenic and non-toxic. The only downside is that it’s slightly thinner than average mattresses at 9.5 inches, but you’re still getting a lot of mattress tech for the money here.

The best sale offer we’ve seen on the Original is $600 off in the June sale, reducing the price of a queen size to $995 (was $1,399). That undercuts rivals including the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid and Casper Original, and temporarily drops it into the upper end of the mid-range price bracket.

(Image credit: Purple)

2. Purple Plus Mattress deals The best Purple mattress for a balance of support and softness Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King | Depth: 11 inches | Turn: No | Materials: SoftFlex Cover, Purple GelFlex Grid, Premium Comfort Foam, Original Comfort Foam | Firmness: Medium | Trial: 100 nights | Warranty: 10 years | MSRP: $1,199 – $2,898 More responsive than the Original Firmer lumbar support Cradles the shoulders during sleep Edge support could be better

The Purple Plus Mattress is a comfort upgrade on the Original and boasts two layers of toxin-free Original Comfort Foam augmented by a layer of Premium Comfort Foam. As well as making the mattress slightly softer and cradling around the shoulders, the Purple Plus delivers firmer lumbar support and a higher level of pressure relief all over.

A queen size Purple Plus mattress normally costs $1,899 when not on sale, but we’ve seen discounts ranging from $150 to $200 on this one in the past. We’d recommend buying the Purple Plus if you want better lower back support, but enjoy a cradling sensation around your shoulders. In other words, it delivers a surprising combination of softness where you want it, and firmness where you need it.

The Purple Plus is the second-cheapest option in the brand’s range and when discounted it’s a more affordable alternative to the Saatva Classic, our top-rated hybrid mattress (see our Saatva Classic mattress review for more), normally priced $1,695 for a queen when not in the Saatva mattress sale. The Purple Plus is a big jump in price compared to the Original, costing $1,899 for a queen when not on sale, but there are extra helpings of premium materials at play here so we’d expect the higher price tag.

(Image credit: Purple)

3. Purple Hybrid Mattress deals A supportive mattress well-suited to back and stomach sleepers Sizes: Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King | Depth: 11 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Premium StretchMax Cover, Purple GelFlex Grid, Responsive Support Coils, Transition Foam | Firmness: Firm | Trial: 100 nights | Warranty: 10 years | MSRP: $1,899 – $3,798 Adapts to your sleep position Firmer feel for back sleepers Boosted air circulation Could be too firm for lighter bodies

As the name suggests, the Purple Hybrid Mattress differs from the Original and the Purple Plus in that it features foam (transition foam) and individually wrapped stainless steel coils. Together, these create a firmer, more supportive and bouncier mattress The Purple Hybrid also contains a two-inch GelFlex Grid, again there to ensure good pressure relief on your major impact points when you lie down.



The Purple Hybrid Mattress normally costs from $1,899 when not on sale, with a queen size priced $2,399. Although that's a considerable outlay, it's well worth spending the money if you require additional support when you sleep. It's still cheaper than luxury rivals such as the GhostBed Luxe and the Nolah Evolution 15, priced from $1,599 when not featured in the Nolah mattress sales and deals.

The Purple Hybrid is also covered by a 10-year warranty and comes on a 100-night sleep trial, with free returns if you change your mind.

Do you need a Purple mattress promo code?

In most cases you don’t need to input a Purple promo code to save on its mattresses. Simply choose the model you want and the sale price will be automatically displayed if the bed is on sale. If it’s a different type of deal, such as free bedding, that will be displayed too and you’ll see at a glance how much your free bedding is worth.

As for third-party Purple mattress discount codes, these can be used but they can’t be stacked with one of Purple's own deals. So make sure you pick the one that gives you the biggest saving and doesn’t make you ineligible for the brand’s risk-free trial period.

Purple Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals in 2022: what we expect

We’ve been covering the Black Friday mattress deals (opens in new tab) and sales for years and always spot Purple among the bustling crowd. Late November is when we typically see the cheapest prices from Purple coupled with the biggest discounts.

That makes the Purple mattress Black Friday sale the one to watch if you don’t have an urgent need for a new bed but want a Purple at the year’s best price. These prices normally roll over into the Cyber Monday mattress sales and deals, which land on the first Monday directly after Black Friday.

So what can we expect from the Purple mattress Black Friday sale? If previous years are any indication, we’re anticipating the biggest discounts will land on the Purple hybrid range, with smaller sale offers on the Purple Original and the Purple Plus mattresses.

In the last Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, for example, customers could get up to $100 off a Purple or Purple Plus Mattress, or up to $300 if they bundled it with a Purple bed base. If they opted for a Purple Hybrid Mattress, the discount was up to $200, or up to $400 if you bought the bed base as well. Those Purple mattress deals didn’t include any free gifts, so we’re hoping the brand will be a bit more competitive this year.

