Should I buy the Purple Plus mattress?

The Purple Plus mattress launched in August 2021, as a more advanced version of the brand’s Purple mattress. We’re big fans of the Purple Plus, including it in our best mattresses selection. The unique Purple Grid also helps to make Purple’s mattresses some of the best cooling mattresses available. But is it the right mattress for you?

In this guide we’ll look at the mattress in detail, covering factors such as price, comfort, support and quality so that you can decide if it’s the right choice for you. The feel of the Purple Plus is very different to that of the best memory foam mattresses, but it is styled in a similar fashion. Let’s take a look in more detail.

Purple Plus Mattress at a glance

Made from a combination of foams, combined with Purple’s proprietary Purple GelFlex Grid, the Purple Plus mattress offers a unique feel that’ll suit a wide variety of sleepers. Purple mattresses have a unique feel, managing to be both firm and soft at the same time. All this means that sleepers are well supported and that the mattress offers excellent pressure relief.

Purple Plus Mattress specs Type: Foam and gel grid

Trial period: 100 days

Warranty: 10 year

Price: $1499 – $2498 (RRP)

Height: 11 inches

Firmness (1-10): 6.5 (Medium Firm)

User review rating: 4.4/5

The Purple Plus is one of those rare mattresses that will suit all sleeping styles, from back, side, front and through to combo. We do think that sleepers over 230lbs are likely to find it too soft though. It’s a great choice for those who share their bed with a restless sleeper as motion transfer is almost non-existent. And it’s also an excellent mattress for those who sleep hot, with the proprietary grid material containing thousands of cooling air holes to promote airflow. It’s certainly not the cheapest mattress on the block, and edge support is a little disappointing, but there’s an awful lot to recommend the Purple Plus.

Purple Plus Mattress: Prices and deals

We’d place the Purple Plus mattress in the lower end of the luxury market and the mattress is around $400 - $500 more than the Purple Original. It’s competitively priced compared to many of its closest rivals though, and extremely cheap for a mattress that offers such good cooling. Let’s look at the prices in more detail:

Twin: $1499

$1499 Twin XL: $1549

$1549 Full: $1749

$1749 Queen: $1899

$1899 King: $2299

$2299 Cal King: $2299

$2299 Split King: $2898

Purple mattress deals aren’t quite as ubiquitous as with some other brands, but they do happen! There’s currently $400 off all sizes for example. It’s also obviously worth keeping an eye out for Black Friday mattress deals, but Purple sometimes offers bigger discounts in Cyber Monday mattress deals.

Purple Plus Mattress: Design and materials

The Purple Plus mattress is made up of six layers of foam combined with the GelFlex Grid. At the top is a breathable softflex knit breathable cover, followed by two inches of Purple GelFlex Grid. This is Purple’s proprietary elastic polymer, which feels like gel and is both flexible and quick to spring back into shape. It also contains thousands of air holes that keep air flowing through the mattress and sleepers cool at night.

Underneath the grid is two inches of Premium Comfort Foam, which gives the mattress stability but also adds support for sleepers. It also responds quickly to movement. The mattress is finished off by a three-layer Premium Foam Base that gives the bed structure, as well as adding comfort and support. The Purple Plus also has foam rails around the edges to make it easier to get in and out of bed, as well as adding support right up to the edge of the mattress. Edge support still isn’t great unfortunately.

All the foams used in the Purple Plus mattress are CertiPUR certified, meaning they’re free from harmful chemicals and heavy metals, as well as being environmentally friendly. Like most mattresses containing foam and arriving compressed, the Purple Plus will emit a slight smell when first unboxed, known as off-gassing. This is not harmful and should dissipate quickly, particularly if you open a window.

Purple Plus Mattress: Comfort and support

The unique feel of the Purple GelFlex Grid means that this mattress feels both soft and firm at the same time. We’ve rated it a 6.5 (out of 10) but we’d say it feels more like a 6 under the arms and legs and a 7 for the spine and lumbar region. This is due to the flex of the gel layer, which provides great pressure relief at all the usual points (shoulders, hips, spine and knees). Customers who’ve purchased the Purple Plus rave about the support from the mattress – in particular how much it’s relieved their pain and how cradled they feel by the grid. There’s certainly nothing quite like it on the market.

This is a great choice for all styles of sleepers, although we think side and back sleepers will be particularly happy on it. We wouldn’t recommend it for sleepers over 230lbs though, as it’s unlikely to offer enough support.

Temperature regulation on the Purple Plus is excellent, with even hot sleepers staying cool and fresh through the night. This is largely due to the thousands of cooling air holes in the grid, but Purple is also using a higher density foam in the Plus than you’ll find in the Purple Original, which it says is 2-3 times more breathable and has better airflow. The Purple Plus is also great at absorbing motion, so is a good choice if you share your bed with a restless sleeper. Edge support, as we mentioned already is little disappointing.

Should you buy the Purple Plus Mattress?

The Purple Plus mattress is a ‘one size fits (almost) all’ sort of mattress. The proprietary gel grid layer flexes around the body, providing firm support where it’s needed for excellent pressure relief, with softer support around the edges of the body for added comfort.

Whatever your sleeping style, be it front, back, side or combo, you should feel well supported and sleep well on this mattress. However, it’s not going to be supportive enough for sleepers over 230lbs and some customers have reported that the mattress starts to sag and not spring back over time.

Cost-wise, the Purple Plus is considerably more expensive than the Purple Original but much cheaper than other cooling mattresses such as the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze or Casper Wave Hybrid Snow. And this mattress does a great job of keeping sleepers cool at night – outperforming some more expensive options. The air holes in the gel grid are extremely effective and even the hottest sleepers are likely to find this bed comfortable overnight. And those who share their bed with a restless sleeper will love the extremely effective motion isolation offered by the Purple Plus.

