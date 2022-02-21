Presidents' Day mattress sales 2022: the best deals live now

The Presidents’ Day mattress sales are now live, so you can find big discounts on popular cooling, organic, memory foam and hybrid mattresses today. Nectar, Helix Sleep, Saatva, DreamCloud, Tempur-Pedic and GhostBed are just a few of the leading sleep brands that have now launched official Presidents’ Day mattress deals, so there's plenty for you to choose from.

In our opinion, one of the best Presidents’ Day mattress sale offers for most sleepers is on the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid, now priced from $699 and it comes with up to $399 of free gifts - that’s excellent value. Hot sleepers should check out the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress, now from $499 at Cocoon and you'll get up to $199 of free bedding.

If you have a little more budget, we'd highly recommend the Saatva Classic, a luxury innerspring hybrid that sits at the top of our best mattress guide and that is an excellent choice for back pain support. It's normally priced from $887, but with our exclusive discount you can save $270 on orders worth $1,000 or more at Saatva (you can use it on size twin XL and bigger).

Mattress deals are always popular during the President's Day sales, so today really is a good time to invest in better sleep for less, and we’ll be updating this page regularly throughout today so you won't miss a saving. Read on now for our expert guide to the top Presidents’ Day mattress sales live today…

The best Presidents' Day mattress sales in 2022

Editor's choice

The DreamCloud mattress: from $1,198 $699 + up to $399 free gifts at DreamCloud

Save up to $599 - The DreamCloud Presidents' Day sale saves you $200 on the Luxury Hybrid mattress, and you'll also get up to $399 of free bedding (mattress protector, sheets set and cooling pillows) added to your order. The DreamCloud suits back and stomach sleepers, and comes with a year-long risk-free trial, plus a Forever Warranty.

Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress: from $769 $499 at Cocoon by Sealy

Save up to $540 - Cooling mattresses normally cost more than this, so if you’re a hot sleeper on a budget, this is the best Presidents’ Day mattress sale for you. The Cocoon Chill uses a stretch-knit cover infused with phase change material that absorbs then dissipates heat, ensuring the mattress stays cool to the touch. It’s comfy for all sleep positions, with memory foam producing a cradling effect.

Nectar Memory Foam mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 free gifts at Nectar Sleep

Save up to $499 - Nectar has launched its 2022 Presidents' Day sale, which includes up to $100 off its popular memory foam mattress, plus $399 of free gifts added to your order (you'll get sheets, pillows and a mattress protector). Ranked second in our best mattress guide, Nectar's medium-firm memory foam mattress is comfortable, supportive, and fantastic value for money with today's offer.

Helix Midnight Mattress: from $699 $599 at Helix Sleep

Save up to $150 + get two free pillows - Even though Helix is calling this its Presidents’ Day mattress sale, we see this offer most months from the brand. However it’s still good value if you want one of the best side sleeper mattresses for less, and get some free luxury pillows too. A queen size Helix Midnight is now reduced to $999, while the Midnight Luxe (a premium version) is down to $1,749 in a queen size.

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: from $645 $516 at T&N

Save up to $219 - You can now save up to 20% sitewide in the Tuft & Needle Presidents' Day sale. That discount reduces the brand's already affordable Original memory foam mattress to just $516 (was $645) for a twin, while a queen is reduced to $876 (was $1,095). That's an excellent price on a mattress made with heat-conducting graphite and cooling gel to dissipate heat while you sleep.

Layla Memory Foam mattress: from $749 $599 + 2 free pillows at Layla

Save up to $150 - Layla's most popular mattress has a three-inch layer of antimicrobial copper-infused memory foam to keep you cool at night. You can snag a $150 discount plus two free pillows with Layla's newly launched Presidents' Day mattress sale, with a queen size priced $949 (was $1,099). And if you need a foundation and bed frame, you can save up to $600 with a bundle deal.

WinkBeds Original: from $1,149 $859 at WinkBeds

Save $300 - There are plenty of mattress sales on Presidents’ Day, but if you want a top-rated bed-in-a-box in your choice of four firmness levels (from soft to firm plus), and one that suits people with neck, back and hip pain, then this is the best choice for you. The innerspring WinkBed Original is now $300 off in every size and comes with a 120-night trial period and lifetime warranty.

PlushBeds Botanical Bliss mattress: from $2,599 $1,349 at PlushBeds

Save up to $1,250 - There's up to a $1,250 off PlushBeds' most popular mattress and you'll get $349 of free bedding. This organic latex mattress comes in two firmness options and three heights, so it isn’t far behind the Saatva Classic in terms of choice. Latex is also naturally cooling, making this a good pick for hot sleepers who want a bed with some bounce. A queen size is down to $1,849 (was $3,099).

Bear Original mattress: from $748 $561 + two free pillows and sheets at Bear

Save up to $405 - Bear is offering 25% off mattresses, plus you'll have two free pillows, a sheet set and terry mattress protector added to your order for free. The 10-inch Bear Original memory foam mattress has a firmer feel, suited to couples, heavier bodies and stomach sleepers, and offers good pressure relief. This Presidents' Day deal cuts the price of a twin mattress to $561, and just $749 for a queen.

Avocado Green Mattress: from $1,099 $989.10 at Avocado Green

Save up to $210 - Avocado’s best organic mattress is 10% off in this Presidents’ Day mattress sale, reducing a queen size to $1,496 (was $1,656). This handcrafted mattress is toxin-free and offers full body support across five specific zones, cater to all sleep styles. For bigger savings, there's $800 off Latex Mattresses in the Final Sale section.

Presidents' Day mattress deals: Memory foam

Saatva Modern Foam mattress: from $1,095 at Saatva

Save $200 - The twin size is excluded from this Saatva Presidents’ Day mattress sale, but you can get $200 off every other size Modern Foam. This is Saatva’s cheapest mattress and a plush take on memory foam infused with dual-phase cooling tech to disperse excess heat. There’s also dedicated lumbar support to keep your spine aligned. A queen size is $1,295 and you’ll have 180 nights to trial it.

Purple Original mattress: from $799 $674 at Purple

Save up to $125 - The Original and still the best Purple bed for the money. While there’s lashings of foam in the Purple Original, the big sell is two inches of GelFlex Grid to cradle your pressure points (think hips, shoulders and back) so you sleep more comfortably. Thanks to the brand’s newly launched Presidents’ Day mattress sale, you can bag a queen size Purple bed-in-a-box for $1,274 (was $1,399).

GhostBed Luxe mattress: from $1,895 $1,327 at GhostBed

Save up to $1,417 - Hot sleepers needn’t run a mile from all memory foam mattresses, as the GhostBed Luxe proves. This 13” tall cooling bed packs in contouring gel memory foam and Ghost Bounce foam to mimic the feel of sprung mattresses but with the body-cradling of memory foam. This Presidents' Day, a queen size GhostBed Luxe costs $1,677 (was $2,395) and comes with a 25-year warranty.

Nectar Premier Copper mattress: from $1,598 $1,099 at Nectar Sleep

Save up to $599 - The Nectar Presidents’ Day mattress sale has a great offer for hot sleepers: savings of up to $599 when you buy the Premier Copper cooling mattress, made with heat-conductive copper fibers to dissipate excess heat. A queen size is $1,499, with $200 off the mattress plus you get free cooling pillows, sheets and a mattress protector worth $399.

The Puffy Mattress: from $1,349 $599 at Puffy

Save up to $750 - Like the Nectar above, your savings here are made of up money off The Puffy Mattress itself, plus a selection of free bedding. This hypoallergenic memory foam mattress is also a good choice for hot sleepers as it uses cooling gel-infused foam to regulate temperature. A queen size now costs $949 and you’ll have 101 nights to trial it.

Presidents' Day mattress deals: Hybrids

Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid mattress: from $1,398 $899 at Awara

Save up to $699 - Looking for a supportive hybrid mattress made with natural and certified organic materials? Then this is the boxed mattress for you. Awara is offering savings worth up to $699 on the Natural Luxury Hybrid - that’s $200 off plus up to $499 of free bedding. As a hybrid it’s more breathable than all-foam mattresses, and the use of organic New Zealand wool makes it hygienic too.

Casper Original Hybrid mattress: from $1,295 $1,165.50 at Casper

Save up to $209.50 - The Casper Presidents’ Day mattress sale is now live and there’s up to 15% off mattresses, with a 10% discount on the Casper Original Hybrid. Choose this one if you sleep hot and are dealing with neck, back or joint pain, as the zoned support inside this cooling Casper mattress, plus the combination of springs and premium foam, will relieve pressure on your main impact points.

DreamCloud Premier mattress: from $1,398 $899 at DreamCloud

Save up to $599 - If you want more support and comfort than the basic DreamCloud offers, set your sights on the six-layer Premier. It has a taller comfort layer to help you nestle into deeper sleep, plus a cashmere Euro Top for extra softness beneath your body. Motion isolation is excellent too, and thanks to this deal a queen size mattress is down to $1,399 - $200 off and $399 of free bedding.

Brooklyn Signature Hybrid mattress: from $599 $499.25 at Brooklyn Bedding

Save up to $344 - This is Brooklyn Bedding’s top-selling hybrid mattress and it packs in a lot for the reasonable price, including your choice of three firmness levels. The Signature Hybrid is designed to offer higher pressure relief in all sleep positions, with over 900 coils delivering support and motion isolation. This Presidents’ Day mattress sale offer gets you a queen for $843 (was $1,124).

Zinus Olive Oil Hybrid Mattress: from $706 $353 at Zinus

Save up to $498 - While Zinus is most famous for its Green Tea Mattress, the Olive Oil iCoil Hybrid Mattress is a better fit for you if you need a slightly firmer sleeping surface. It’s also the better choice for heavier bodies, as well as back and stomach sleepers because it will keep your spine aligned. Only three sizes are available though, with a queen size costing just $489 (was $978).

Presidents' Day mattress sales: Organic

Avocado Eco Organic Mattress: from $699 $629.10 at Avocado Green

Save up to $129.90 - This is now Avocado Green’s most affordable organic mattress. Organic latex adds support, contouring and a little bounce, while GOTS certified organic wool keeps it breathable. Use the discount code SAVE10 to get 10% off the Avocado Eco Organic in any size, with free shipping within 5-7 days. You’ll have 100 nights to trial it, plus it has a 10-year warranty.

Brentwood Hybrid Latex mattress: from $899 $809.10 at Brentwood

Save up to $149.90 - The Brentwood Home Presidents’ Day mattress sale is offering 10% off a range of mattresses, including this hybrid made with certified organic latex and organic wool. Both materials are naturally breathable, making this a good choice for hot sleepers wanting a more eco-friendly sleep set up. With this deal, you can get a queen Hybrid Latex mattress for $1,079.10 (was $1,199).

Birch Natural mattress: from $1,249 $849 + two free pillows at Birch

Save $550 - Use the discount code PRESDAY400 and you’ll save $400 on any size Birch Natural Mattress, plus you’ll get two free Eco Rest pillows worth $150, giving you an overall saving of $550. This 11-inch tall organic hybrid mattress has a medium-firm feel that suits most sleepers, including hot sleepers thanks to its use of breathable organic wool and Talalay latex. This Presidents’ Day a queen size costs $1,699.

Nolah Natural 11 Mattress: from $1,499 $999 at Nolah

Save up to $600 - This is a superb organic mattress at a great price. The Nolah Natural 11 is made from pressure-relieving Talalay latex hybrid, which is breathable and has a decent amount of bounce, making it a better choice if you don’t want to feel stuck in the mattress as you would with memory foam. Yet it’s just as contouring, plus it uses Tri-Zone support coils to add support in high pressure areas.

Amerisleep Organica: from $1,499 $1,199 at Amerisleep

Save $300 - The Amerisleep Presidents’ Day mattress sale has cut $300 off the price of this all-natural latex mattress, so you can get a queen size for $1,849 (was $2,149). TIt’s one of the more expensive organic mattresses in our round-up, but it’s stacked with certified natural and organic materials for non-toxic, healthy sleep. It comes with a 20-year warranty and you’ll have 100 nights to trial it.

Presidents' Day mattress sales: Cooling

Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid mattress: from $999 $749.25 at Brooklyn Bedding

Save up to $549.75 - The Brooklyn Bedding Presidents’ Day mattress sale has cut 25% off the price of the Aurora Hybrid, reducing a queen size to $1,311.75. That’s a competitive price for a premium cooling mattress designed with phase-change material that reacts to your body temperature to keep you cool during sleep. Eight-inch tall pocket coils handle pressure relief, and there are three firmness levels to pick from.

Zinus Cooling Comfort Plus: from $524 $314 at Zinus

Save up to $420 - If you overheat during sleep and want a cooling mattress for a very small price, this is the best Presidents’ Day mattress sale for you. The 10” tall Zinus Cooling Comfort Plus is a memory foam mattress infused with cooling gel to regulate temperature. It’s a decent all-foam bed for the price, and you’ll get a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty. For a cheaper alternative, see below.

Brooklyn Chill Mattress: from $249 $186.75 at Brooklyn Bedding

Save up to $249.75 - This is one of the cheapest cooling mattresses you’ll find on sale this Presidents’ Day, with a queen size Chill priced from just $355.50 (was $474) for the 6” tall version. The Chill is also available in 8”, 10”, 12” and 14” models - we’d go for the 10” version or taller for maximum comfort. Gel swirl memory foam and open cell tech combine to boost breathability and dissipate excess heat, and you’ll have 120 nights to trial it for yourself.

Eight Sleep The Pod mattress: from $2,295 $2,045 at Eight Sleep

Save $250 - This is one of the best cooling sleep systems you can buy, and this Presidents’ Day mattress sale gets you a queen size for $2,345 (was $2,595). For the price you’ll get dual zone cooling (and heating), so you and your partner can set the mattress to cool down to your preferred sleep temperature. It also has a built-in silent vibrating alarm and plenty of tech to help you sleep better for longer.

Tempur-Pedic Breeze mattress: from $3,899 $3,599 at Tempur-Pedic

Save $300 - This is the best Tempur bed for hot sleepers, promising to be anywhere from 3° to 8° cooler than other Tempur-Pedic mattresses. It’s also an excellent choice for relieving pressure on sore joints, and for easing back pain. The Presidents’ Day mattress sale at Tempur-Pedic gets you a queen size for $4,099, saving you $300 on a very sought-after cooling mattress.

Presidents' Day mattress sales: Kids

Helix Kids Mattress: from $649 $549 at Helix Sleep

Save up to $100 + 2 free pillows - The Helix Presidents’ Day mattress sale is offering $100 off its first ever kids mattress, plus two free Dream pillows with every Kids Mattress purchase. It comes in twin and full sizes and is designed with two sides: the firmer side is to support younger children as they grow, while the softer side is for older kids seeking pressure relief. It’s a great mattress at an affordable price, especially with free bedding.

Lucid 6 Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress: from $139.99 $119.60 at Amazon

Save up to $20 - If you want an affordable kids mattress that offers a softer, contouring feel, this Lucid mattress is worth a look. There’s a small discount on the twin size, which is ideal for kids’ beds, though we aren’t sure how long this sale offer will hang around for. The bamboo charcoal cover is designed to be breathable, while the gel-infused memory foam helps regulate temperature.

Avocado Eco Organic Kids mattress: from $649 $584.10 at Avocado

Save up to $84.90 - This is Avocado’s latest and most affordable organic mattress and it’s mini-sized for kids (there’s also a Crib version available). The Avocado Eco Organic Kids mattress is handcrafted in LA and made with certified organic materials, helping your little one to breathe easy during sleep. It’s made with pocketed coils and organic latex foam for comfort, support and a little bounce.

Purple Kids Mattress: $699 $649 at Purple

Save $50 - This isn’t the biggest saving you’ll find in the Presidents’ Day mattress sales, but if you were planning on buying the Purple Kids Mattress anyway, this $50 discount is worth taking. You can increase your savings when buying the mattress with a sleep bundle (pillow, sheets, waterproof mattress protector). The big draw with the Purple Kids bed is the No-Pressure support system, which helps them stay comfy in every sleep position, plus cooling power.

Naturepedic 2-in-1 Kids Organic Mattress: from $699 $594.15 at Naturepedic

Save up to $134.85 - If your little one is is in a bedwetting stage, then this Naturepedic organic kids mattress is the perfect choice. One side is waterproof for extra protection, while the other side is quilted for extra comfort. You only get a 30-day trial on this one, but it is covered with a 10-year limited warranty. In the Naturepedic Presidents’ Day mattress sale, you’ll save 15% off every size.

When is Presidents' Day?

Presidents' Day is a US federal holiday that takes place on the third Monday of February to celebrate all US presidents. This year, Presidents' Day falls on Monday, February 21.

We always see a lot of sales activity before this three-day weekend and during Presidents' Day itself, making it a good time to snap up a deal on a range of products, including mattresses and bedding. So expect to come across plenty of discounts on all types of mattress, plus pillows, weighted blankets, bed toppers, comforters and more.

When do the Presidents' Day mattress sales start?

Many leading mattress brands have already launched their official Presidents' Day sales, but we expect more of them to arrive this weekend before actual Presidents' Day on Monday 21 February.

As we have seen from previous years, some online retailers hold off until this weekend, launching last-minute Presidents' Day mattress sales and flash discounts, but the majority of now live as of today so there's no reason to wait to buy.

Bookmark this page as we'll be updating it regularly with all the best deals as soon as they arrive, and further up this guide we have highlight the top sale offers from leading brands that you can shop right now.

Why Presidents’ Day is a good time to buy a mattress

There are specific shopping periods and holiday weekends throughout the year when you can buy a good mattress for much less, and this includes the Presidents’ Day mattress sales. That’s because we see a wider range of discounts from many leading mattress brands, coupled with lower prices. Outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Presidents’ Day is a good time to buy a new mattress.

Because there will be so many sales all competing for your attention, you’ll more easily find a great deal without much effort. To help you choose, keep in mind your sleeping position (back, side, stomach or combi), your body type and the type of mattress firmness you enjoy the most, whether that’s soft, medium-firm or firm. If in doubt, medium-firm suits most people.

We’ll be collating all the best Presidents’ Day mattress sales right here, and will be updating this page regularly with the biggest discounts and deals to help you save the most.

Presidents' Day mattress sales: what can we expect?

(Image credit: Getty)

Mattress brands such as Nectar and DreamCloud typically run the same promotion all year long, so we can expect to see the same deals during Presidents' Day, which is a substantial discount on their most popular mattresses plus free bedding gifts with your order.



From previous years covering the Presidents' Day mattress sales, online mattress manufacturers such as Purple, Saatva and Casper offer deeper discounts during the holiday weekend. These sitewide sales have been known to up to $450 off qualifying mattress orders, plus deals on sleep accessories such as pillows, bed sheets, weighted blankets, comforters and mattress toppers.

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday usually offer the cheapest mattress prices of the year, the Presidents' Day sales are also known for serving up some excellent discounts. So if you're looking to pick up a bargain, it's a great time of year to shop.

To get you started, either look at the deals further up this page or look below to some of the best sale offers we've seen so far from leading sleep brands including Nectar, Tempur-Pedic, Allswell, and Saatva.



Allswell: 15% off everything with code DREAM

Casper: save up to 15% off all mattresses

Cocoon by Sealy: save 35% off + free pillows and sheets set

DreamCloud: $200 off mattresses + $399 in free accessories

Layla: up to $150 off mattresses + two free pillows

Nectar: save up to $500 on mattresses + get $399 of free gifts

Mattress Firm: up to 50% off best-selling mattress brands

Purple: up to 15% off bedding, pillows, and bundles

Saatva: 10% off sitewide or 15% off orders over $2,750

Sealy: save up to 35% + free pillows and sheets

Tempur-Pedic: save 30% on the Tempur-Cloud mattress

Should you wait for the Presidents’ Day mattress sales?

As we have seen from previous years covering mattress sales on Presidents’ Day, most of the best deals usually arrive in the week or so before the big day, which is what we are seeing right now. However there is a growing trend for many online mattress manufacturers to launch their sales even earlier to get ahead of the competition, so we have been seeing some really strong Presidents' Day mattress deals for nearly two weeks now.

This is excellent news for you as you now have a larger number of deals to choose from this weekend ahead of Presidents’ Day on Monday. That also means your order won’t get caught up in any potential shipping delays, although we don’t expect to see anything like the delays some brands encountered during November (due to supply chain issues at the time).

Also, brands like Nectar, Helix and DreamCloud are unlikely to change their evergreen mattress deals for actual Presidents’ Day because they are already fantastic value for money. Though we wouldn’t rule out some brands dropping flash sales just before or on February 21 itself.

So if you are in a hurry and need a new mattress urgently, there are plenty of good deals around right now to save you money. If you aren’t in a rush, we’d recommend holding on a little longer to see what discounts arrive in the week leading up to Presidents’ Day.

