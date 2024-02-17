Naturepedic Adagio Organic Latex Mattress Topper review

The Naturepedic Adagio 2" Organic Latex Mattress Topper is capable of taking your existing mattress to another level in terms of comfort and support. Its organic latex provides plenty of cloud-like softness and pressure point relief, it doesn't trap heat and it's comfortable in all sleeping positions. Given its high price, though, it would have been nice to have some straps to hold it in place.

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

Adagio Latex Mattress Topper: two-minute review

The Naturepedic Adagio 2" Organic Latex Mattress Topper is a foam mattress topper that adds softness to your existing mattress. Even a good quality, supportive mattress isn’t always as soft and comfortable as one would like, so a plush mattress topper can add a great deal of comfort. This one isn’t cheap, starting at $499 for a twin size, but I found it to be one of the best mattress toppers you can buy. I had a 'wow' moment the first time I laid down on it.

The Adagio is basically a two-inch thick rectangle of foam encased in fabric that sits on top of a mattress, and it's a fantastic way to turn a too-firm mattress into a softer one, relieve pressure points, and maybe even improve your sleep.

(Image credit: Future)

I tested it for a week. I sleep primarily on my side, but I also sleep on my back and spend a lot of time reading in bed on my back as well. My husband helped me test this mattress topper, and he’s mostly a stomach sleeper. The Adagio feels plush to the touch, and is designed specifically to relieve pressure points. In my testing, I found that it really does the job.

I’d recommend this for anyone with a medium to firm mattress that wants to add a bit of softness, regardless of sleep position. The latex foam doesn’t trap heat, it just adds gentle, pillowy cushioning to your mattress. Additionally, its materials are certified organic by the Global Organic Textile Standard and are sourced from reputable certified suppliers. This ensures purity, fair labor practices, and support for rubber tree forests.

Naturepedic Adagio Topper review: design & materials

Made from organic rubber tree sap latex

Cover is made from organic cotton stretch knit fabric

No skirt or straps to hold it in place

The Adagio is made from organic latex sourced from rubber tree sap. It has holes throughout that keep it from trapping body heat. This latex is approved by GOTS, the Global Organic Textile Standard, for use in certified organic mattresses. It’s also sourced from reputable certified suppliers, ensuring fair labor practices, product purity, and protection for rubber tree forests.

(Image credit: Future)

The cover is a soft, stretchy, organic knit cotton fabric. The materials combine to make an extraordinarily soft and comfortable sleeping experience. However, even if you could fit this sizable topper into your washing machine, it is not washable at all. You can only spot clean it.

One thing worth noting is that the Adagio topper simply sits on top of your mattress, without any skirt or straps to hold it in place. While I didn't have any problems with the topper sliding out of place during my review period, it feels likely that over longer periods of time you'll like have to adjust it back into place, particularly if you or your partner tend to move around a lot in the night.

(Image credit: Naturepedic)

Naturepedic Adagio Latex Mattress Topper review: price & value for money

Premium mattress topper

Prices range from $499 (Twin) to $849 (King)

Not always discounted

With prices starting at $499 for a twin and going all the way up to $849 for a king size, the Naturepedic Adagio is certainly a premium mattress topper. Here's what it costs at MSRP:

Twin: $499

$499 Twin XL: $549

$549 Full: $649

$649 Queen: $749

$749 King: $849

$849 Cal king: $849

$749 for a queen size topper is a lot of money; you'll pay less than that for some of the best mattresses. Naturepedic often runs 20%-off deals, which means entering a coupon code at the checkout. It's not hugely intuitive and it means you might assume that there's no discount on the Adagio, but I've just checked and it's currently possible to get 20% off, bringing the price of a queen to a more palatable $599.20.

You can certainly save money choosing a cheaper mattress topper. The Puffy Deluxe Mattress Topper is TechRadar's top pick, and it starts at just $179 for a Twin, which still puts it in the luxury category but it’s substantially cheaper than the Naturepedic Adagio. Our reviewer noted how well it conformed to and cradled her joints in all sleeping positions but noted that it sleeps hot.

If you’re looking for more options, the Turmerry Latex Mattress Topper comes in three different thicknesses and four levels of firmness. It starts at just $150 for a twin, so it’s a more affordable option. Another alternative is the Avocado Organic Latex Mattress Topper; it's 2.75" deep and comes in firm and plush options, and at MSRP a queen size is $100 cheaper than the Adagio.

Naturepedic Adagio Mattress Topper review: comfort & performance

Very soft feel

Excellent pressure relief

Body heat dissipates easily

The Naturepedic Adagio 2” Organic Latex Mattress Topper is soft, and intended to be used over a medium to firm mattress. It’s not adjustable at all, it just is what it is. My mattress is firm with a pillow top, which is pretty comfortable on its own, but this Adagio adds a whole other level of cloud-like softness and pressure point relief. Neither my husband nor I are big people, we both found that this added a great deal of comfort to our mattress.

(Image credit: Future)

I usually sleep on my side, but sometimes sleep on my back. I also spend a great deal of time reading in bed, on my back. With just a mattress, I often feel some pressure in my hip area in both of those positions. The Adagio topper eliminated that completely. My husband is a stomach sleeper, and he felt supported and quite comfortable as well.

Naturepedic mentions on its website that the Adagio mattress topper 'sleeps cool'. While I didn’t notice any cooling sensation, I didn’t notice it trapping body heat, either. As a woman in midlife, I’m quite sensitive to anything that can trap heat, and I didn’t have any such issues with this topper.

(Image credit: Future)

I found it very comfortable to sleep on, temperature-wise; for me it remained temperature neutral all night long. My husband also tends to sleep hot, and he had no issues either. I used nothing but a microfiber fitted sheet between me and the Adagio topper, plus a flat sheet and light quilt over me. I tested the topper during the winter, with the interior thermostat set on 68 degrees.

Naturepedic Adagio Mattress Topper review: customer experience

Free delivery and returns, 100-night trial and 10-year warranty

Heavy but otherwise easy to set up

No noticeable off-gassing smell

The Adagio topper comes with free shipping in 1-3 business days within the continental US. When mine arrived it was so heavy that I had to enlist the help of another person to bring it into my home and upstairs to my bedroom. The topper was rolled and vacuum-packed with several layers of plastic, and packed in a large box. Once unpacked, it was easy enough to remove the plastic and unroll it onto my mattress. This took just a few minutes but there was quite a bit of cardboard and plastic to dispose of.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Once unrolled, it took only a few more minutes for the topper to regain its full shape and thickness. There was no noticeable off-gassing smell, and the topper was ready to use virtually right away.

As well as free delivery, the Naturepedic Adagio topper comes with a 100-night sleep trial, giving you plenty of time to judge whether it's the right addition to your mattress. Naturepedic also offers free returns, and the Adagio comes with a 10-year limited warranty for additional peace of mind.

Naturepedic Adagio Mattress Topper specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Materials Latex foam Cover Cotton Straps None Height 2 inches Care Spot clean only Trial period 100 nights Warranty 10 years limited Price bracket Premium MSRP (queen) $749 Sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Delivery Free Returns Free

Should you buy the Naturepedic Adagio Topper?

Buy it if...

✅ Your mattress is too firm: If you’re looking for a plush layer of softness to relieve pressure points, I’d recommend the Naturepedic Adagio for you. Whether you’re a side, stomach, or back sleeper, this topper adds a layer of comfort between you and your mattress.



✅ You sleep hot at night: The Naturepedic Adagio isn't a specifically cooling topper, but it's temperature-neutral and unlike memory foam, its latex won't trap heat and it features holes throughout to enhance airflow.



✅ You want to buy organic: The Adagio's stretch-knit cover is made with organic cotton, while its organic latex is GOTS-approved and sourced from reputable certified suppliers, making this topper a strong ethical choice.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You're on a tight budget: Even with a discount this is an expensive topper, and while many will happily pay for its luxurious feel, there are cheaper options available. The Turmerry Organic Latex topper is more basic but offers a similar feel for a much lower price.



❌ You're a clean freak: If you want the ability to wash your mattress topper, the spot clean-only Adagio isn't for you. Consider instead the Tempur-Adapt mattress topper: a soft and supportive premium topper that's incredibly comfortable and also boast a washable cover.



❌ You move about a lot in the night: Nocturnal wrigglers are likely to find that the Naturepedic Adagio doesn't stay put for very long, because it sits on top of your mattress with nothing to hold it down. The Saatva Foam mattress topper will transform the feel of your bed in a similar way, and features hefty straps to keep it secure.

How I tested the Naturepedic Adagio 2" Organic Latex Mattress Topper

I tested the Naturepedic Adagio 2" Organic Latex Mattress Topper on a firm mattress with a pillow top, over the course of a week in winter, with the thermostat set on 68 degrees Fahrenheit. I slept on it in on my side and on my back, while my husband tested it while sleeping on his stomach.