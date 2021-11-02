The best mattress toppers 2021: supreme sleep comfort is here

The best mattresses toppers can be almost as transformational to your sleep as buying one of the best mattresses. That sounds like a bold claim, but a good bed topper can instantly boost the comfort of your existing mattress and make it firmer or softer as needed, depending on the type of topper you buy and how thick it is. Mattress toppers are also considerably cheaper than buying a new mattress, and while they don’t last anywhere near as long, they can extend the life of your current mattress for a couple more years at least.

Our expert guide will help you choose the very best mattress topper for your sleep needs and budget. A mattress topper is almost like a mini mattress – it’s a thick layer made from a variety of fillings (such as memory foam, cooling gel, wool, or fleece) that’s placed directly on top of your mattress, beneath the sheets, to add further cushioning. Mattress toppers are much thicker than a mattress protector (designed to keep your mattress fresh and free from stains) and a mattress pad (designed to adjust the firmness of your mattress).

Whether you’re looking for pressure relief, added comfort or back support, our expert guide features the best mattress toppers for all budgets, and with prices from just $39.99. These comfy bed toppers are made by sleep specialists such as Tempur-Pedic, Saatva, and Tuft & Needle, so you're in good hands here. Let’s take a look at our top recommendations now, and if you decide you do need a new mattress, read our Black Friday mattress deals guide for the latest early savings.

The best mattress toppers: as chosen by experts

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur Topper Supreme The best mattress topper overall – and for those with joint pain Specifications Type: Mattress topper Material: Tempur Foam Thickness: 3 inches Sizes: Twin – Cal king Availability: Online and in select stores Trial period: N/A Warranty: 10 years Best for: All sleepers; those needing whole body pressure relief MSRP: $299 to $449 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $160.77 View at Amazon $179.40 View at Tempur-Pedic $219.99 View at Wayfair Reasons to buy + Provides excellent pressure relief + Adaptive and responds to your weight + Extremely luxurious Reasons to avoid - Enveloping feel isn’t to everyone’s taste

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur Topper Supreme is probably the most luxurious mattress topper on the market, so naturally it has a price tag to match. However, if you’ve always lusted after the unique ‘hug’ that Tempur mattresses provide but can’t afford to shell out the thousands of dollars they command, the wildly popular Tempur Topper Supreme is a great option.

With a generous depth of three inches of Tempur proprietary responsive foam, this mattress topper is great at relieving pressure and reducing any aches and pains you feel when lying down. Customers say that it’s helped relieve their pain whilst sleeping and softened an overly hard mattress.

The Tempur Topper Supreme has a hygienic cover that’s removable and washable, as well as being mold, allergen and dust mite dander resistant. Plus, it comes with a 10-year warranty, meaning it should easily last as long as your mattress.

Tempur’s foam material is well-known for its motion transfer reduction, meaning this is the best mattress topper for those disturbed by a restless partner. Overall, you’ll be hard pressed to find fault with this one. The only issue right now is stock – it keeps selling out. So if you want it and you find it in stock at a reasonable price, grab it and run.

(Image credit: Saatva)

2. Saatva Mattress Topper (Memory Foam) The best mattress topper for couples and restless sleepers Specifications Type: Mattress topper Material: High-density foam Thickness: 1.5 inches Sizes: Twin – split king Availability: Online Trial period: 180 nights Warranty: 1 year Best for: Restless sleepers; couples; those with aches and pains MSRP: $160 to $350 TODAY'S BEST DEALS $220 View at Saatva.com $235 View at Saatva.com $295 View at Saatva.com Reasons to buy + Highly effective at reducing motion transfer + Secure elastic anchor bands keep it in place + Body contouring foam provides support Reasons to avoid - Short warranty

Saatva is well-known for its luxury handcrafted mattresses, and the brand’s sumptuous mattress toppers are a great way to get a bit of that hotel-level luxury and comfort at a much smaller price. The high-density foam option is the most affordable version of the Saatva Mattress Topper (it comes in Graphite and Latex too), and it contours extremely well to the body to provide superb support.

The real selling point though is how well the high-density foam reduces motion transfer. The Saatva Mattress Topper might be a thinner option at 1.5 inches, but it’s a really worthwhile addition to the bedroom for those who share their bed with a restless partner.

The Saatva Mattress Topper has a year's warranty and you get a trial period of 180 nights to try it out. This means you should easily be able to tell if it's the right choice for you and your sleep. If not, return it for a refund. We rarely see this one pop up among the best Saatva mattress sales, so if you do see it on offer, it's one to get.

(Image credit: LinenSpa)

3. LinenSpa Gel-Infused Mattress Topper The best cheap mattress topper Specifications Type: Mattress topper Material: Gel-Infused Memory Foam Thickness: 2 inches Sizes: Twin – Cal king Availability: Online Trial period: N/A Warranty: 3 years Best for: Sleepers on a tight budget; guest bedrooms MSRP: $39.99 to $79.99 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $39.99 View at Amazon Prime $42.99 View at Amazon Prime $54.98 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Wide range of sizes + Great value for money + Good temperature regulation Reasons to avoid - Not very supportive for heavier builds

If you’re on a budget, the LinenSpa Gel-Infused Mattress Topper is the obvious choice, starting at just under $40. And you needn’t worry that you’re settling for something thin and unsupportive – the topper is 2” thick and easily provides extra support for older or mattresses.

As well as being great for those watching the price tag, the LinenSpa Gel-Infused Mattress Topper is also really good at keeping sleepers cool, thanks to its gel infused memory foam. The gel beads help prevent the memory foam from overheating sleepers and keep temperatures regulated through the night.

This is a softer foam than some other offerings on the market and, whilst it’s very supportive of those with a lighter build we wouldn’t recommend it for heavy builds as they’re likely to just sink too far into it.

The LinenSpa Gel-Infused Mattress Topper is ideally suited for lighter builds and those who sleep on their sides as it will relieve pressure around the joints. With an incredible price tag and a generous 3-year warranty, it’s definitely a great choice for budget shoppers.

(Image credit: Lucid Down)

4. Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper The best mattress topper for all-over ‘sink in’ softness Specifications Type: Mattress topper Material: Gel-Infused Memory Foam Thickness: 4 inches Sizes: Twin – Cal king Availability: Online Trial period: N/A Warranty: 3 years Best for: Sleepers looking for cozy comfort; those looking to make a hard mattress softer MSRP: $74.99 to $149.99 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $79.99 View at Amazon $95.99 View at Mattress Firm $114.99 View at Bed Bath & Beyond Reasons to buy + Extremely generous thickness + Temperature regulating Reasons to avoid - Perhaps too soft for heavier bodies

Lucid’s mattress topper is a mid-range priced offering that’s a whopping 4” thick, making it a fantastic option for those looking for cushioning comfort and softness. The Lucid Down Alternative and Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper is a classic memory foam topper with a down alternative layer.

This gives the well-known memory foam ‘hug’ that helps to make sleepers feel enveloped and supported by the topper. The memory foam is also infused with gel beads, which helps keep sleepers cool at night and prevents overheating.

The Lucid Down Alternative and Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper is an ideal choice for those looking to make a firm mattress feel a little softer and helps give a more comfortable, soft overall feel to a bed. We wouldn’t recommend it for those who like a firmer feel to their bed but for those looking to add a little luxurious plushness to a bed, the Lucid mattress topper is a great choice that’s not ridiculously expensive.

(Image credit: Therapedic)

Therapedic’s aptly named Polar Nights 3 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper uses innovative technology that pulls in body heat to keep sleepers at a comfortable temperature throughout the night.

The topper is pressure activated, with Therapedic saying that you can expect to feel a cooling effect only eight seconds after getting into bed. The fill is a mixture of gel-infused memory foam cubes mixed with polyester fiberfill, which helps with airflow and gives a soft, cloud-like feeling to the topper.

The Therapedic Polar Nights 3 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper has a cover made from soft, quilted foam complete with an antimicrobial treatment to prevent odors building up. Some user reviews have reported that the cover doesn’t expand as much as some toppers, which could create a slightly uneven feel. But if you’re a hot sleeper who struggles to stay cool at night, this mattress topper could be the answer to your prayers.

(Image credit: Turmerry)

6. Turmerry Organic Latex Mattress Topper The best mattress topper for your choice of firmness and thickness Specifications Type: Mattress topper Material: Organic latex foam Thickness: 3 inches Sizes: Twin – Cal king Availability: Online Trial period: 60 nights Warranty: 5 years Best for: Sleepers looking for a customizable topper MSRP: $139.99 to $469.99 TODAY'S BEST DEALS $139 View at Turmerry $149 View at Turmerry $169 View at Turmerry Reasons to buy + Three firmness options + Two depths (thicknesses) + Made from 100% natural, organic latex Reasons to avoid - Bouncy latex won’t suit all sleepers

Turmerry’s Organic Latex Mattress Topper is the most customizable option on our list, with three firmness levels – soft, medium and firm – along with two thickness options of two or three inches. The soft topper is aimed at side sleepers but is also a great option if you want to soften a hard mattress.

The medium topper provides good support and pressure relief for back sleepers, whereas the firm topper is stable enough for stomach sleepers and will also help to firm up a soft bed.

Latex toppers are great at providing pressure relief and support where it’s needed so the Turmerry Organic Latex Mattress Topper is an excellent choice for anyone suffering with aches and pains.

The organic Dunlop latex is ventilated with lots of small holes to help the air circulate, meaning these toppers are also a great choice for hot sleepers. And they’re a great eco-friendly choice too – the latex is 100% organic and natural and Turmerry plants a tree with every sale.

(Image credit: Viscosoft)

7. Viscosoft 3 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper The best mattress topper for back sleepers (and too-soft beds) Specifications Type: Mattress topper Material: Gel-Infused memory foam Thickness: 3 inches Sizes: Twin – Cal king Availability: Online Trial period: 60 nights Warranty: 5 years Best for: Back sleepers MSRP: $129.95 - $199.95 TODAY'S BEST DEALS $129.95 View at Amazon $144.95 View at Amazon $149.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Firmer surface for spinal alignment + Makes too-soft beds more supportive + Temperature regulating Reasons to avoid - Lack of bounce

Viscosoft do a range of mattress toppers, with this high-density memory foam topper being the firmest. The Viscosoft 3 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper is particularly suited for back sleepers, reducing pressure points and keeping the spine in a neutral alignment. It’s particularly supportive around the lumbar region, thus helping to reduce aches and pains.

The gel-infused memory foam is designed to optimize airflow to prevent overheating through the night. There’s also a removable and washable bamboo-rayon cover, complete with adjustable elastic straps and slip resistant mesh to keep the topper secured to your mattress.

The closely conforming material also helps to absorb motion, meaning the Viscosoft 3 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper is a good choice for those sleeping with a restless partner. The mattress topper has a surprisingly plush feel considering its firmness, but we wouldn’t recommend it to side sleepers due to its firmer feel.

(Image credit: Tuft & Needle)

8. Tuft & Needle Mattress Topper The best mattress topper for making your bed softer Specifications Type: Mattress topper Material: Responsive open cell foam Thickness: 2 inches Sizes: Twin – Cal king Availability: Online and in store Trial period: 100 nights Warranty: 3 years Best for: Sleepers looking for added softness MSRP: $200 to $300 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $108 View at Amazon $200 View at Target $200 View at Tuft & Needle Reasons to buy + Softens a firmer mattress + Good for relieving pressure Reasons to avoid - Not thick enough for heavier sleepers

The Tuft & Needle Mattress Topper is made from one solid block of responsive open cell foam, which provides good pressure relief and contouring for lighter and average weight sleepers. Unlike a memory foam mattress, open cell foam has no ‘hug’ and is quick to respond to pressure.

This bed topper adds a layer of softness that works well with medium firm and firm mattresses. Back sleepers who suffer with back pain will find that this topper adds a little contouring at their lower back, which can help alleviate pain. It’s also a good choice for side sleepers looking to soften their mattress a little whilst still keeping them supported.

At only two inches thick, the Tuft & Needle Mattress Topper isn’t going to drastically alter the feel of a mattress but it will add softness and cushioning to a firmer mattress. The open cell foam also does a good job of keeping the airflow moving although we’d recommend that hot sleepers look for a gel-infused topper over this one.

Mattress topper vs new mattress: which do you need?

How do you decide if a mattress topper will be enough to help you or if you need to bite the bullet and buy a new mattress? Here we cover some common scenarios to help you decide...

My mattress is too firm: If you’re finding your mattress too firm and unyielding, a mattress topper could be a great choice with just enough cushioning to help you sink into your bed a little better.

My mattress is too hot: A mattress topper infused with gel or other cooling materials should be enough to cool all those except the hottest sleepers down.

My mattress is sagging: In this situation there really is no option but to go out and replace your mattress. Even the thickest mattress topper will still sink into the saggy parts of your mattress and you’ll be no better off sleep-wise.

My mattress is over eight years old and uncomfortable: Again, no mattress topper can revitalize an old mattress that’s lost its spring and shape. If this is your situation, it’s time for a new mattress.

(Image credit: Getty)

How to choose the best mattress topper Like choosing a new mattress, finding the best mattress topper for your needs can be daunting. Let’s break things down to help you choose. Firstly, think about the material the topper is made from. Memory foam mattress toppers are an ideal choice for those looking to reduce pressure on joints or motion transfer, but it can run very hot and make it difficult to shift in bed. Feather and down toppers don’t retain heat and promote movement but compress over time and aren’t hypoallergenic. Microfiber and hollowfiber mattress toppers are the cheapest options, providing good softness but can become lumpy and flattened over time. Lastly Latex mattress toppers are incredibly durable and bouncy but can be too firm for some sleepers. As well as the materials used, you should consider the depth of the bed topper and whether it will provide enough support for your needs. Check how easy it is to clean – if it’s going to be directly under your sheets it will get dirty. And look for a mattress topper that attaches securely to your mattress so that you don’t slide about during the night – either with straps and a slip resistant mesh, or as a fitted sheet style topper.

Read more: