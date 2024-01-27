Levitex Gravity Defying mattress topper review: supreme support

With a firmer feel and made using specially developed foams, the 5cm thick Levitex Gravity Defying mattress topper is an excellent choice for anyone looking to add support to their sleep setup. It's an all-foam topper, but expect subtle contouring and a responsive feel rather than a complete memory foam ‘hug’. It doesn't look or feel particularly luxurious, but I think it delivers enough support to just about justify the premium price tag.

Levitex mattress topper: two-minute review

The Levitex mattress topper – also known as the Levitex Gravity Defying mattress topper – uses specially developed foam to create a supportive sleep surface for your bed. For this review, I tested a Levitex topper in a double size for roughly one month on my medium-firm mattress, to see how it compares to the best mattress toppers on the market.

The Levitex topper is a 5cm deep all-foam topper consisting of a single layer of Levitex foam. The cover is machine-washable, and although it doesn't have any kind of straps, it does have a textured base that does a good job of keeping it in place on your bed.

Although the filling is all foam, this doesn't feel your standard memory foam topper. The feel is medium-firm, slightly bouncy and responsive, rather than offering that slow-moving, sink-in feel associated with classic memory foam. While it isn't the most luxurious-feeling topper around, it really excels when it comes to support. At 5cm deep, I found it was thick enough to mask any lumps and bumps in my existing bed, but there are thicker toppers about if you want a more dramatic effect.

The medium-firm feel provides consistent pressure relief across the body, for a supportive sleep surface that gently moulds to your shape. I found it particularly comfortable when sleeping on my stomach or back, as the firmer surface meant my hips never felt like they were sinking. And while it might not be the most sumptuous topper, it provided a comfortable contouring when lying on my side. This is thanks to the speedy response. The foam is quick to compress but bounces back to its original shape when released, so could adapt to my body as I moved.

The Levitex topper sits in the premium price bracket and, considering the simplicity of the design, it’s initially hard to justify the price tag. However, for such a minimal design it really can transform the level of support your sleep setup provides – this is thanks to the lab-tested foam, scientifically developed to provide optimum pressure relief (which I’ll cover in more detail below). If you feel your bed is no longer working with your body, this is an affordable alternative to a new mattress.

Levitex mattress topper review: design & materials

5cm tall topper with a single layer of Levitex foam

Cover is removable and machine washable

Textured underside to keep the topper in place

The Levitex topper has a deceptively simple build, consisting of one 5cm layer of Levitex foam. Levitex is fairly insistent that this is not a memory foam – for a start, it’s firmer and more responsive than your average memory foam.

This specialty foam is the unique selling point of the Levitex brand, which was created by sleep posture experts with the intention of providing a more supportive sleep surface. The foam has been lab-tested and developed to provide an adaptable level of pressure – at 25 per cent compression, the foam stays soft, but at 65 per cent compression it offers increased push-back. This is the same material you’ll find in the Levitex mattress, which you can learn more about in our Levitex mattress review (we gave it 4.5/5 stars).

The foam has been infused with Levitex's AM:PM antimicrobial blend. While I can’t find much information about AM:PM online, Levitex promises it prevents mould, mildew, and bacteria from growing, and should make the topper suitable for those suffering from allergies.

The cover is made from a polyester / spandex blend with a quilted effect to add a touch of cushioning. It’s removable, with a zipper opening that encompasses three sides of the topper, so you can easily pull the foam interior free. The cover can be machine washed at 60C, but the inner foam is spot clean-only.

While some toppers have straps or an elasticated skirt for securing to the bed, the Levitex topper has a simple rough, textured underside. It doesn’t look like much, and with just a fitted sheet on top, I was worried the topper would shift around in the night. However, during my review period I found the texturing worked surprisingly well. The variable weather meant there were several nights I tossed and turned a lot, and the topper didn’t budge.

Levitex mattress topper review: Price & value for money

Premium priced – and quite a simple design for the money

44-day trial and 5-year guarantee

Rarely discounted

The Levitex Gravity Defying mattress topper sits in the premium price bracket, with a double size costing £239. And you can expect to pay full price, as Levitex rarely offers discounts. At full RRP, here’s how much each size of topper costs:

Single: RRP £175

RRP £175 Double: RRP £239

RRP £239 King: RRP £269

RRP £269 Super king: RRP £299

As of writing, the double, king, and super king were all sold out, although they are available on backorder. This seems to happen semi-regularly, so you might be waiting a while for your Levitex topper to be delivered.

£239 for a double is pretty expensive for a topper – some of the budget options in our best mattress roundup aren’t much more expensive than this. For the money, I’d perhaps expect something that looks more exciting or comes with a few extra features. However, the Levitex topper is unlike any other foam mattress topper I’ve tried, and a lot of testing and research has gone into developing the foam, which goes some way to justifying the price tag.

Although the price is premium, the extras are middling. You only get a 44-day trial and a 5-year guarantee. 44 days should be enough time to become familiar with the feel of the topper, but considering how expensive it is, I might expect a longer trial period. In comparison, the Emma Premium mattress topper has a 100-night trial and a 10-year guarantee.

Levitex is unusual among sleep brands in that it rarely offers discounts. If you really want to save, keep an eye on the Levitex TikTok account, where occasional sales take place. Otherwise, you might want to wait for a major holiday, such as the Black Friday mattress sales. Levitex offered an unexpected 20 per cent discount on the topper for Black Friday 2023, but I wouldn’t guarantee another discount this year.

Levitex mattress topper review: comfort & performance

Medium-firm, supportive feel

Comfortable for side sleeping, as well as stomach and back sleeping

Responsive feel; easy to change position on

The topper has a quick response with a bit of bounce. The surface compressed when I pressed my hand in, but as soon as I released, the foam sprang back into place. This responsiveness is great if you need to move during the night – you'll never feel 'stuck' in this foam, as can be the case with slower-moving memory foams.

I have a tendency to shift from lying on one side to the other (and then back again) in the night, and with the Levitex topper, it was easy to turn over. And because the foam quickly adapted to my new position, I could get comfortable in seconds.

I’m 5’3” with an average build and I tend to sleep on my side, occasionally on my front. I found the topper most comfortable when lying on my stomach, which was a surprise. (Side note: I had an opportunity to speak to Levitex founder James Leinhardt before trying the topper and he strongly believes stomach sleeping is the worst position to sleep in.)

Despite this, the firmer surface offered consistent pressure relief for my midsection, which meant I could lie on my stomach without causing my lower back to ache. I experienced a similar high level of support when lying on my back.

When side sleeping, I appreciated how the gentle contouring of the foam supported my entire body. From my shoulders all the way to my ankles, I never felt unstable. However, I might have appreciated a little extra cushioning. The best mattresses for side sleepers tend to be on the softer side, to take the pressure off the shoulders and hips. For side sleepers with a lighter build, the Levitex topper might feel too firm.

With that said, firmness is subjective. I asked someone who is lighter and shorter than me to test the topper, and she found it very comfortable in a side sleeping position. She does, however, sleep on a firm mattress, so the Levitex topper seemed cushioned in comparison.

The topper provided an even firmness whether I was sleeping directly in the middle of the bed or clinging to the edges (like I said, I toss and turn). Toppers never really have reinforced edges and the Levitex topper is no exception. With thicker toppers, this can make the edges of the mattress feel unstable, but the firmer foam and thinner build meant I didn't have this problem with the Levitex lopper. If you push off the edge of the mattress to get out of bed, the Levitex topper should provide decent resistance.

Levitex claims that its specialist foam is not temperature-sensitive, and for the most part, I found this accurate. The weather during the testing period was pretty variable, swinging from a mild Welsh winter to incredibly cold (dropping into minus Celsius temperatures on occasion) over the course of about two weeks. Typically, the topper reached a neutral temperature and maintained it throughout the night.

The only time I had any issue with warmth was – conversely – during that very cold patch, when I took my hot water bottle to bed. The topper got very warm at first, before gradually easing into a decent temperature as the night went on. If you sleep hot, the Levitex topper should help you avoid sweaty nights.

Levitex mattress topper review: customer experience

Free delivery and returns, 44-night trial and 5-year guarantee

Vacuum-packed and rolled for delivery, easy to manoeuvre

Slight off-gassing when first unrolled

The Levitex mattress topper is delivered vacuum-packed in plastic inside a cardboard box. It took a little while to regain its shape once released from the wrapping – upwards of 12 hours, so you may want to wait a while before sleeping on it. However, it’s worth noting I kept the topper rolled up in the box for several days after delivery. If I’d completed setup quicker, the topper might have finished expanding sooner.

Delivery was free and, as the topper was in stock at the time, very quick. Keep in mind the topper is regularly on back-order, so you might be waiting a little longer than I did. I tested the double size, which weighs 8.8kg, and found it easy to move by myself. As the topper is only 5cm deep, the roll is compact, so the box wasn’t particularly bulky.



Speaking of the box: it’s worth hanging onto, as it’s printed with illustrations explaining sleep posture and positioning. This won’t necessarily change how you use the topper, but it does help you understand exactly what Levitex is trying to achieve.



Once unrolled, there was a slight off-gassing smell. Off-gassing is an unpleasant odour that’s released when some bed-in-a-box mattresses are freed from the packaging. It’s harmless, but can linger. I found the Levitex topper had a slight chemical scent that stuck around for a few hours, but it wasn’t overwhelming. However, off-gassing experiences can vary from person to person, even with the same product.

The trial period is a bit of an odd one. You have to have slept on the topper for 30 days before you can return it, which, combined with the short 44-day trial, means you only have 14 days to actually make the return. If you don’t like the topper, you need to be on the ball to claim your money back. It can take a little while to get used to Levitex products (I had a similar experience during my Levitex pillow review) so I understand why there’s a 30-day wait period, but it’s still a bit annoying.

Levitex also offers a 5-year warranty period. This is average for a mattress topper, and I’d maybe expect something slightly longer considering the premium price tag.

Levitex Gravity Defying mattress topper specs

Should you buy the Levitex mattress topper?

Buy it if...

✅ You’re a back or stomach sleeper: I found the topper provided a full-body pressure relief that I particularly appreciated when lying on my stomach or back. My spine was kept supported and aligned throughout the night, and it never felt like my hips were sinking.



✅ You like to move around: The firmer, responsive surface of the Levitex topper makes moving in the night easy. When I wanted to switch the side I was sleeping on, the topper didn’t hold onto me, so I could move quickly and avoid disturbing my sleep.



✅ You want a firmer mattress: Adding a topper is a quick way to make a mattress firmer, and the Levitex topper is ideal if this is your aim. Despite the thinner build, I found it completely masked the feel of the mattress beneath, while providing much-needed support.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You want a luxurious feel: At 5cm deep and with a firmer feel, the Levitex topper won’t add a decadent finish to your bed. For plushness, consider the Emma Premium topper .



❌ You have a soft mattress: According to the brand, the Levitex topper is only suitable for medium, medium-firm and firm mattresses. On a soft mattress, you probably won’t be able to enjoy the supportive properties that define this topper. The Panda Memory Foam mattress topper claims to provide a supportive surface with no restrictions on which mattress you can use it with.



❌ You’re a lightweight side sleeper: Average-to-heavier side sleepers should feel supported by the contouring of the Levitex topper, but if you have a lighter build and you sleep on your side, you might want a little more cushioning. The Otty Bamboo Memory Foam mattress topper has a similar build but a much softer feel.

How I tested the Levitex mattress topper

I tested a double size Levitex Gravity Defying mattress topper for roughly one month during December / January in Wales. The weather was variable during this period, running from freezing cold to surprisingly mild for winter. I tested it on a medium-firm hybrid bed with a fairly traditional feel. I also asked a parent with a smaller / lighter build to sleep on the topper.