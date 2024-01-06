Levitex Sleep Posture Pillow review

The Levitex Pillow looks unassuming, but the unique foam has been carefully developed (and clinically tested) to provide the perfect amount of support versus sink. It also comes in four height options, so you can pick the one that best fits your build and sleep position. The pillow responds to pressure to provide gentle contouring and I found it extremely comfortable, although a little firm when lying on my front.

Levitex Sleep Posture Pillow: two minute review

The Levitex Pillow – also known as the Sleep Posture Pillow – is designed to provide sleepers with a supportive rest, thanks to its unique foam and multiple sizing options. I tested out the medium 10cm Levitex Pillow for three weeks to see how it measures up to the best pillows on the market.

The Sleep Posture pillow isn’t your usual foam pillow. The interior consists of clinically researched Levitex foam, developed and lab tested by the brand to be both soft and firm at the same time. The firmness of the pillow responds to the pressure applied to it – at light pressure points, the foam is softer and more yielding. When the pressure increases, the foam offers greater support.

(Image credit: Future)

The brand emphasises that this is not memory foam, it's Levitex foam, but I’m not entirely convinced by the distinction – it has some similar qualities, as both respond to pressure and contour comfortably around your head shape. However, Levitex foam is bouncier and more responsive than classic memory foam, and doesn’t trap heat either.

Whatever you want to call it, after three weeks sleeping on the Levitex Pillow, I’m a convert. The bouncier feel takes a few nights to get used to, but the support is immediately apparent, and the sizing options are a real bonus. Very few foam pillows offer different sizes, which now seems like an oversight because being able to choose a height makes a real difference. My Levitex Pillow fits just right between my neck and shoulder, while a taller (or shorter) loft wouldn’t be as comfortable.

At £75 per pillow, it sits in the premium price bracket, but the price does reflect the performance. For back and side sleepers, that is. Stomach sleepers will likely need something softer.

That’s the short version – read on for my full Levitex Pillow review.

Levitex Sleep Posture Pillow: specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Fill Levitex foam Cover Nylon, removable Dimensions 60x40x8cm, 60x40x10cm (reviewed here), 60x40x12cm, 60x40x14cm Loft Low, medium (reviewed here), high Firmness Medium-firm Care Cover is removable and machine washable, interior is not washable Trial period 44 days Guarantee 3 years Price bracket Premium

Levitex Pillow review: price and value for money

Premium price, but with premium quality

3 year warranty and 44 day trial

Rarely discounted

The Levitex Pillow is a premium purchase, with all sizes costing £75. Levitex also provides a 44-day trial period and 3-year warranty. That trial period is better than standard for a pillow, and particularly helpful, because it can take a few days to get used to the feel – especially if you're not used to foam. If it turns out not to suit you, Levitex will replace the pillow with a better size, or arrange the return (for customers in the UK).

Levitex rarely offers discounts, so expect to pay full price. If you’re looking for money off, it’s best to check out the Levitex TikTok page, which has occasional deals, or keep your fingers crossed on major sales days.

Levitex Pillow review: design and materials

Made using unique Levitex foam

Available in four size / loft options to suit different people

Nylon cover is removable and machine-washable

Straight out of the box, the Levitex Pillow isn’t a particularly enticing design. It’s a simple rectangular pillow in a nylon cover with a Levitex tag, and the unyielding foam feel is quite different to what I usually associate with luxury. It also doesn’t fill a standard pillowcase, so can look a little lost on the bed.

However, the foam interior is the focal point of the design. While many pillows claim to be good for your spine and neck, Levitex has the research to back it up. Sleep experts James Leinhardt and Dr Ilan Lieberman founded the Levitex brand, creating and developing the specialist foam that is used in the Sleep Posture Pillow.

The end result is a lab-tested pressure-responding foam that Levitex claims can limit aches and pains, reduce snoring, improve circulation, and even increase your core strength. (The foam can also be found in this brand's mattress, which we rate amongst the best mattresses around, and especially if you have back pain – read more about that in our Levitex mattress review.)

(Image credit: Future)

Unusually for a foam pillow, it’s available in four size / loft options: 8cm, 10cm, 12cm, or 14cm. This is to suit different body frames and sleep positions – for example, a petite back sleeper will need a shallower pillow, while a taller side sleeper will need something thicker to keep them both supported and aligned.

You can take a short quiz on the Levitex site to find the right pillow for you. ‘Short’ is the operative word, as it isn’t hard to navigate the sizing choices.

(Image credit: Levitex)

The pillow arrives wrapped in tissue paper in a box, and on my review model I noted a slight chemical smell that lingered throughout the first night. The smell wasn’t overpowering, but if you have a sensitive nose, you might want to air the pillow for a day or two before sleeping. (Note, this experience seems to vary from person to person.)

(Image credit: Future)

The pillow features a removable cover made from nylon with a zip fastening. Although not designed to be cool to the touch, the cover is meant to stay an even temperature overnight.

Levitex Pillow review: care and allergies

The Levitex's nylon cover can be zipped off and machine washed. I found the cover to be a tight fit, which made getting the interior in and out difficult (I even snagged the foam on the zip trying to wiggle it free). The foam can not be cleaned. It might be worth investing in a pillow protector, to keep this interior safe from stains and damage.

The zip caught on the foam as I removed it from the case (Image credit: Future)

Levitex infuses each pillow with AM:PM, an antimicrobial treatment designed to prevent mildew, mould, and bacteria from growing. The foam is also Polyethylene glycol (PEGs), an allergen that is sometimes found in other foams.

Levitex Sleep Posture Pillow: comfort and support

Medium-firm sleep feel

Most comfortable for side sleeping and back sleeping

Not adjustable (but there are four size options)

I had the opportunity to speak to Levitex founder James Leinhardt, who suggested the medium 10cm pillow for my height (5'3") and sleep style (primarily side sleeper, occasional front sleeper). He also warned me that the right height would feel alien at first. He wasn’t wrong. I’ve been using feather pillows for years, and I kept trying to plump the relatively unyielding foam.

However, after a few nights on the Levitex, I adjusted to the more solid surface. The foam has some pushback, meaning my neck was well supported, but despite that, it was surprisingly soft. I never woke up with any pain in my ear, which can be an issue with firmer pillows.

The foam bounced back quickly when squeezed (Image credit: Future)

The combination of firmness and gentle contouring is also excellent for aches and pains. This isn’t a massive issue for me, but once or twice a week I do wake up with a sore shoulder. I haven’t had that problem with the Levitex Pillow, thanks to the foam holding my neck in the right position throughout the night.

I felt less comfortable lying on my back, but this is due to the size of pillow relative to my height. The idea is that you pick your pillow size based on your sleep position and frame, so you have the right loft to keep your spine in neutral alignment and your head properly supported. So side sleepers will need a thicker pillow, while stomach or back sleepers want something shallower.

Image 1 of 2 My neck was well supported when side sleeping (Image credit: Future)

In a back sleeping position, my head was angled upwards (Image credit: Future)

The medium loft option that I tested was perfect when I lay on my side, filling the space between my ear and shoulder blade. When I tried lying on my back, the pillow felt too high, and my neck twisted into an awkward angle. I would need the 8cm pillow if I wanted to regularly sleep this way.

It’s rare to find a foam pillow that’s available in a range of lofts, and it’s a game-changer if you struggle to find a pillow that ‘fits’ you. I asked family members to test the pillow (both side sleepers of a similar build to me) and they both praised how well the pillow cradled the head while supporting the neck. My teammate, who sleeps on her back, swears by the shallower Levitex pillow.

(Image credit: Levitex)

Where you might run into issues is if you like to change position at night. That problem isn’t exclusive to Levitex, however. And while some pillows do have an adjustable loft, I suspect few of us are willing to get up at three in the morning to remove / insert padding before changing position.

I also felt less comfortable lying on my stomach. The medium-firm surface meant I had to twist my neck to an almost 45 degree angle to breathe comfortably and avoid a mouthful of foam. This might be at least partly related to height; I suspect it would be less of an issue with a shallower loft.

And it’s worth noting that Levitex warns against lying on your stomach (in fact, Levitex has a lot of opinions about the best positions to sleep in). From the Levitex point of view, a lack of comfortable front sleeping might not be a design flaw.

Levitex Pillow: temperature regulation

It wasn't cool to the touch, but it did stay cool overnight (Image credit: Future)

Foam pillows can cling onto body heat, but I didn’t find this an issue with the Levitex Pillow. Even when I slept with my cosiest eye mask on, I didn’t wake up with a sweaty head.

I was happy with the temperature regulation of the Levitex Pillow, but if you struggle with overheating, you might prefer to invest in a pillow with specialist cooling properties, such as the REM-Fit cooling pillow. You can learn more with our REM-Fit 500 Cool Gel Pillow review.

Should you buy the Levitex Sleep Posture Pillow?

Buy it if...

✅ You’ve had trouble finding a pillow that feels right: With four different sizes to choose from, the Levitex Pillow can better fill the space between your ear and shoulder, for a tailored night’s rest.



✅ You sleep on your side: I found the Levitex Pillow incredibly comfortable in a side sleeping position, as the gentle contouring provided support without pressure. My teammate, on the other hand, is a back sleeper and found the shallower Levitex Pillow just as supportive overnight.



✅ You’re trying to improve your sleep posture: The moulding of the Levitex pillow helps hold your head in place as you sleep, so you’re less likely to twist your neck into uncomfortable positions and wake up in pain.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You often change position in the night: Levitex recommends different heights for different sleep positions, so combi-sleepers will likely find the pillow much more comfortable in some positions than others. If you move about a lot in the night, consider either an adjustable pillow, such as the Emma Premium Microfibre Pillow, or a pillow you can plump / flatten.



❌ You sleep on your front: The combination of medium-firm foam and a 10cm loft meant I had to twist my neck significantly when I tried sleeping on my front. Front sleepers might consider the smaller 8cm Levitex Pillow, or the microfibre Simba Stratos Pillow.



❌ You want a luxurious look: The Levitex feels better than it looks (which is preferable to the other way round). However, if you want a design that matches the price point, it’s best to stick with the classics – the Scooms Hungarian Goose Down Pillow is highly supportive with a luxurious finish.

How I tested the Levitex Sleep Posture Pillow

I slept on a medium Levitex pillow for three weeks. I chose the medium size due to my height (5’3”) and sleep style (side sleeper primarily, front sleeper occaisonally), after a consultation with Levitex founder James Leinhardt. I tested the pillow during a relatively mild December in Wales (UK), although the testing room did stay cool overnight. I tested the pillow in a variety of sleeping positions, and I also asked other testers to try it out and give me their feedback.