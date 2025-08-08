Save up to $900 at Beautyrest in bumper Labor Day sale

Not all mattresses are designed equally, and if you're looking for a superior level of comfort, then we think it has to be Beautyrest. With luxury mattresses as well as adjustable base sets, you can get the complete package from a name you trust.

And thanks to a Labor Day sale, you can save up to $900. You can choose from a range of options with different levels of firmness and features to meet your needs. Scroll down to discover our top picks from the sale.

Beautyrest Labor Day Sale

Thanks to a Labor Day sale at Beautyrest, you can save up to $900 when you purchase select mattresses with select bases. Simply click through to the sale, select your desired mattress, and Beautyrest will let you know which bases qualify for the maximum discounts.

Our top picks from Beautyrest

Save up to $900 OFFER ONE - Black Quilted Get $600 off a Black Quilted Series 4 or Series 3 mattress and $300 off a Series 2 or 1 model. An advanced sleep system featuring Triple-Stranded Pocketed Coil Technology for maximum individualized support, plus the ultimate in motion separation, pressure relief and temperature management. Save an additional $300 on a Black Luxury Adjustable Base or baselogic Platinum Adjustable Base.

Save up to $500 OFFER TWO - World Class Get $200 off a World Class or World Class Hybrid mattress. Step up to a world-class sleep experience with premier individualized support, motion separation, breathability and cooling, and responsive pressure relief with a classic, quilted surface. Save an additional $300 on a Black Luxury Adjustable Base or baselogic Platinum Adjustable Base.

Why we love Beautyrest

Beautyrest is a mattress brand owned by Simmons Bedding Company and has been on the market since 1925. Known for its luxury product range, the brand rose to prominence in part thanks to promotion by some well-known figures such as Henry Ford, Thomas Edison and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Mattresses are manufactured with premium breathable cooling materials and designed with the brand's trademark Pocket Coil technology. All of this contributes to the level of comfort and support that the body craves.

Most Beautyrest orders include free White Glove delivery, which means a number of free services are included as part of your order. Upon arrival, RXO will set up one bed in a room of your choice.