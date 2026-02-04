Get a complete home office PC for under $500 with this Lenovo 24-inch All-in-One — save $300 on a space-saving desktop

If you’re looking for a clean, clutter-free desktop setup for home or office use, Lenovo’s 24-inch All-in-One desktop is now $500 (was $800) at Amazon.

This complete package combines a full-sized display, built-in computer, and included accessories into a single, tidy system. It’s usually priced at $800, which I think is fair, but this deal price is excellent.

This model is powered by Intel’s Processor N100, a quad-core chip with boost speeds up to 3.4GHz. It’s designed for efficiency and everyday productivity, making it a good fit for office work, web browsing, email, video calls, study, and general home use.

Today's top Lenovo all-in-one PC deal

Paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, it will handle multitasking smoothly, even with multiple apps and browser tabs open at once.

The 23.8-inch Full HD (1920 x1080) IPS display features an anti-glare finish, 250 nits of brightness, and strong color coverage.

It will be comfortable for long work sessions and well suited to most office tasks and streaming. Being an all-in-one, it also saves desk space compared to a traditional tower and monitor setup.

Storage is a nice mix of speed and capacity. You get a fast 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD for Windows and key apps, plus a 500GB external drive for documents, photos, and media.

Boot times are speedy, and there’s plenty of room for everyday files without juggling storage straight away.

Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI-out, and four USB ports split between USB 2.0 and faster USB 3.2 Gen 2.

You get a wireless keyboard and mouse included, so you don’t need to buy anything extra to get started.

Running Windows 11 Pro and backed by Lenovo’s reputation for reliable business hardware, this all-in-one desktop is a great space-saving choice for home offices, students, and everyday work, and at under $500 it’s a great price too.

