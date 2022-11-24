If you’re looking for the best mattress for side sleepers, then our expert guide features top picks from best-rated sleep brands, including Helix, Purple and Saatva. Just like all the top choices in our best mattress guide, each of our picks include features to help you sleep comfortably on your side – whether you’re after extra cooling or super-cozy top layers that cushion the joints and support your spine.

All our mattresses have a trial period, as well as free delivery and returns, so you can test one out and return it risk-free if you decide it’s not for you.

While we’ve included mattresses to suit a range of budgets, if you’re looking for some super-affordable deals on top of today’s best prices, then there’s even more choice in the best mattress sales, plus of course Black Friday mattress deals which are in full swing. For now, let’s look at the best mattresses for side sleepers, so you can finally get the sleep you deserve.

The best mattress for side sleepers in 2022 – as chosen by experts

1. Helix Midnight mattress The best mattress for side sleepers overall Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness (1-10): 4-7 (medium) Height: 11.5in Trial length: 100 nights Shipping: free Warranty: 10 years Price (RRP): $799 - $1,549 specifications Bed Size California King, Full, King, Queen, Twin, Twin XL Today's Best Deals View at Helix Sleep (opens in new tab) View at Helix Sleep (opens in new tab) View at Helix Sleep (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable price + Excellent support Reasons to avoid - Could be too soft

When it comes to sleeping comfortably on your side, top bed-in-a-box brand Helix ticks all the right boxes with its Midnight mattress. Its hybrid construction includes Helix’s own Memory Plus Foam, which provides plenty of pressure relief and superb levels of comfort. On top of this layer is a superb cooling cover that’s super-soft to the touch too. In the middle a transition layer provides ergonomic support above a layer of wrapped coils that cradles the body and keep motion transfer to a minimum. There is also a durable foundation so you can ensure stability throughout the mattress.

As one of best hybrid mattresses you can buy right now, the Helix Midnight is a great choice for side sleepers, providing plenty of cushioning to cradle the hips and shoulders, as well as enough support to keep the spine aligned. We tested this mattress over a number of weeks and while it delivered plenty of comfort, some sleepers might find the Helix Midnight too soft – especially if you sleep on your back or have a heavier frame. Overall, though, this is a smart choice for most side sleepers.

Read more: Helix Midnight mattress review

2. Purple Plus mattress The best mattress for side sleepers with joint pain Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness (1-10): 6-7.5 (medium-firm to firm) Height: 11 inches Trial length: 100 nights Shipping: free Warranty: 10 years Price (RRP): $2,629 – $3,849 specifications Condition New Bed Size California King, Full, King, Queen, Split King, Twin, Twin XL Today's Best Deals View at Purple (opens in new tab) View at Purple (opens in new tab) View at Purple (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent support and cushioning + Has extra cooling tech Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

Popular mattress brand Purple brings a unique twist to comfortable sleep with its patented Purple Grid. This feature is designed to cradle your hips and shoulders for instant spine support and excellent pressure relief, and has 1,400-plus open air channels to help keep the body cool.

With its grid, the Purple Plus mattress adapts to your sleeping position, providing a surface that feels both soft and firm – ideal if you suffer from joint pain and are looking for support as well as cushioning. There is also plenty of stability here for co-sleepers as motion transfer is kept to a minimum. This mattress also has two layers of softer comfort foam and a layer of firmer support foam beneath the Purple Grid.

While there is plenty of tech on offer, the Purple Plus is one of the more expensive options on our list and starts at $2,629 for a Twin XL. For your money, however, there is an assurance of quality, with an exceptionally well-made bed that is guaranteed to last the distance.

3. Nectar mattress The best affordable mattress for side sleepers Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness (1-10): 6.5 (medium-firm) Height: 12in Trial length: 365 nights Shipping: free Warranty: ‘Forever’ lifetime warranty Price (RRP): $599 - $1,538 specifications Condition New Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at US-Mattress (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great price + Offers extra cooling Reasons to avoid - Could be a little too soft

Nectar’s flagship mattress is designed with ultimate comfort in mind, with the brand claiming, “It’s like sleeping on a cloud”. The bed comprises five layers – at the top is a quilted cooling cover and a layer of gel-infused memory foam for further cooling. In the middle is a layer of foam that offers breathable support plus “rebound and bounce”. The base gives plenty of stability with firmer foam, and finally there’s a shift-resistant lower cover ideal to keep the bed in place if you’re prone to tossing and turning.

Considering the amount of features and comfort on offer, the Nectar mattress offers great value for money, and even better, this mattress is frequently on sale so you can get even bigger and better discounts when you shop online via the Nectar website. If you’re looking for even more deals, then check out our guide to the best memory foam mattresses.

Read more: Nectar mattress review

4. Saatva Classic mattress The best innerspring mattress for side sleepers Specifications Type: standard Firmness (1-10): 3 (plush soft); 5-7 (luxury firm); 8 (firm) Height: 11.5in and 14.5in Trial length: 365 nights Shipping: free Warranty: lifetime Price (RRP): $935 - $2,195 specifications Condition New Bed Size California King, Full, King, Queen, Split King, Twin, Twin XL Today's Best Deals View at Saatva.com (opens in new tab) View at Saatva.com (opens in new tab) View at Saatva.com (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Choose from three firmness levels + Superb quality Reasons to avoid - Fairly expensive

Luxury doesn’t get any better than top sleep brand Saatva, whose excellent choice of mattresses deliver comfortably when it comes to premium materials and design. With its hybrid innerspring Saatva Classic mattress, the brand provides three different firmnesses and two heights so you can choose what suits you best, based on your body weight and preferred mattress feel. Side sleepers will benefit from the firmness of the innerspring coils and plush and pillowy top layer that cushions the joints. The mattress also features lumbar technology to ensure your spine is always well supported.

If you suffer from allergies, then you can rest assured this bed includes hypoallergenic materials to keep you comfortable as you sleep. It also uses organic cotton and a natural plant-based flame retardant instead of chemicals. Other benefits for the price include a generous 365-night trial, free delivery and setup, and a lifetime warranty as a sign of the trust Saatva places in its product.

As one of the best hybrid mattresses you can buy right now, if you’re looking for cozy comfort combined with pure quality the Saatva Classic is a superb choice.

Read more: Saatva Classic review

5. GhostBed Luxe mattress The best soft mattress for side sleepers Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness (1-10): 5 (medium-plush) Height: 13 inches Trial length: 101 nights Shipping: free Warranty: 25 years Price (RRP): $2,395 - $5,190 specifications Condition New Bed Size California King, Full, King, Split King, Twin, Twin XL Today's Best Deals View at The Home Depot (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at GhostBed (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Extremely plush + Offers extra cooling Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

If you’re a side sleeper who’s lighter in weight or prefers the feel of a softer mattress then the GhostBed Luxe is a great choice for you. As a premium brand, the GhostBed Luxe doesn’t come cheap, but there are plenty of features on offer for the price. First it claims to be “the coolest bed in the world” with patented cooling technology included in the quilted cover. It also features a contouring gel memory layer and a bouncier layer that offers a spring-like feel for its all-foam construction.

It’s a medium-plush feel, so if you’re after a firmer mattress, then this might not be quite right for you, but there is still enough support with a 7.5in layer high-density core that also provides durability.

As mentioned, this is not a cheap option, but included is a 101-night trial, 25-year warranty and you will also get free shipping. GhostBed also runs excellent sales, including offers of up to 50% with free gifts such as pillows, so it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on its website for a more affordable deal.

Read more: GhostBed Luxe mattress review

What's the best type of mattress for side sleepers?

If you sleep on your side or are a combination sleeper, the aim is to choose a mattress that provides enough sinkage and cushioning as well as support. While you will find these qualities in all types of mattress, memory foam mattresses or hybrids with a cushioning or gel layer are more likely to provide the stability and softness you need. Plus memory foam mattresses provide a good level of contouring for the body to keep the spine straight and comfortable. You should also use a medium-loft pillow that keeps your head at the right height to align with the spine and get a comfortable night’s sleep.

Should side sleepers get a soft or firm mattress?

When sleeping, one of the most important things to consider – no matter what position you sleep in – is if your spine is properly aligned. If you sleep on your side, it’s crucial that the mattress is soft enough to cushion pressure points at the knees, hips and shoulders, but also provide enough support for the spine to stay straight.

As such, the best firmness of a mattress will depend on your body weight, with lighter weight and petite sleepers being more suited to softer mattresses, and heavier weight and taller sleepers being a better fit for a firmer mattress, so they get proper support for their back and joints. The mattress should contour the body without you feeling stifled or overheating. One of the best ways to check if a mattress is for you is to take advantage of a no-risk sleep trial as offered by many top sleep brands.