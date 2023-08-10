The best firm mattress in 2023: solid options for back and front sleepers

Choosing the best firm mattress is essential if you want your spine to have the proper support when sleeping on your back or stomach. A firmer mattress is also a great choice if you are a combination sleeper, heavier in weight or tend to sleep hot and prefer not to sink too deeply into your mattress. They can also be a real help if your back's troubling you; alternatively see our guide to the best mattress for back pain.

Below we’ve selected five of the best mattresses with a firm feel from top sleep brands including Saatva, DreamCloud and WinkBed. As well as the feel of the bed, we’ve also considered the cosiness, materials, and cooling features across a range of mattresses to suit all budgets. While most of our choices are frequently discounted throughout the year, you can keep up to date on all the latest deals in our mattress sale hub with even more choice from big brands at today’s best prices.

Most of our top picks include sleep trials, so you can test out the firmness for yourself to see if it suits the way you sleep. All our choices have free delivery and returns, and come with generous warranties as an assurance of the quality on offer. Let’s take a look at the best firm beds available to buy online.

The best firm mattress in 2023 – as chosen by experts

Best overall

As featured in our best mattress roundup, there is plenty to love about the Saatva Classic. Not only are there three levels of firmness to choose from (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm) but this mattress comes with extra support for your back with the brand’s patented Lumbar Zone technology for targeted support. There is also plenty in the way of pressure relief and breathability across the five layers, and the hybrid design combines all the airiness and comfort of coil springs with the cosiness of foam.

If you are larger in size or require a very supportive mattress, then the Firm option measures 8 out of 10 for firmness; if this is too hard, you may prefer the Luxury Firm, which is softer but still has plenty of support for your spine. This option is also ideal for co-sleepers looking to compromise. There’s a generous sleep trial of 365 nights on this mattress, as well as free delivery and in-room set-up, and free removal of your existing mattress if you need it.

Read more: Saatva Classic review

Best for hot sleepers

2. The WinkBed The best firm bed for hot sleepers Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness: 4.5-8 (softer, luxury firm, firmer, plus) Height: 13.5 inches Trial length: 120 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: Lifetime Price (MSRP): $1,149 - $2,199 Today's Best Deals View at Wink Beds LLC View at Wink Beds LLC View at Wink Beds LLC Reasons to buy + Different firmnesses to choose from + Plenty of cooling features Reasons to avoid - $49 return fee

We rate the WinkBed among the best hybrid mattresses, and it has lots to offer when it comes to firmness with its Firm and Luxury Firm options, as well as Plus option for sleepers who are heavier than 250lbs. The mattress combines cosy and cooling features such as a Euro-pillow top with gel-infused foam, and moisture-wicking eucalyptus-derived Tencel cover. The hybrid design also includes individually wrapped pocketed coils to promote good airflow throughout the mattress beneath a stabilizing gel foam layer.

The edge of the bed is reinforced with WinkBed’s Extra-Edge support system and there is also a layer of extra stability for the middle lumbar region of the body.

There are lots of positive reviews for this bed, with customers praising the WinkBed for helping with back pain, as well as its ability to keep the sleeper comfortably cool. Meanwhile the negative reviews mention that the bed can be a little too firm. However, with the no-risk 120-night trial as well as free delivery and returns, if you’re not sure which firmness to go for then you can try it out first.

Best budget luxury

If you’re looking for an affordable best mattress that doesn’t skimp on quality, then DreamCloud delivers big. It offers frequent sales throughout the year, as well as bedding bundles that ramp up the savings even more.

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is an ideal option if you need a firmer mattress to keep your spine aligned as you sleep. The bed features individually wrapped coils for incredible support, while also providing plenty of breathability and minimal motion transfer to help you sleep well no matter what your position.

The brand prides itself on using premium quality materials, despite the lower prices, and on this mattress you will find a cashmere-blend cover and plush hypoallergenic foam.

While DreamCloud’s Hybrid mattress offers ample support, there is also a Premier Hybrid and a Premier Rest Hybrid for even more support should you need it, however both come with a price hike of $200 and $500 respectively on the original twin size DreamCloud Hybrid.

Read more: DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress review

Best organic

4. Avocado Latex Mattress The best organic all-foam firm mattress Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness: 7.5 (firm) Height: 9 inches Trial length: n/a Shipping: Free Warranty: 25 years Price (MSRP): $2,399 - $3,699 Today's Best Deals View at Avocado Mattress View at Avocado Mattress View at Avocado Mattress Reasons to buy + Organic materials + Exceptional quality Reasons to avoid - No sleep trial

Top eco sleep brand Avocado’s Latex Mattress combines a firm feel with environmentally friendly materials for this super-supportive all-foam bed ideal for back and front sleepers, and heavier or taller bodies. And because it's made using latex, if you prefer the stable feel of resting on top of a mattress rather than sinking into it, then this will be a great choice for you.

The mattress is made with organically certified Dunlop latex and features a patented wavy design to minimise bounce and motion transfer, while also providing just the right amount of response. Other perks include targeted zones that contour the body and keep the spine aligned, while reducing pressure at the shoulder and hips. Avocado also states this mattress is endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association.

As well as cozy latex, this bed features organic wool and cotton covers for supreme comfort. There is plenty of positive feedback for the Avocado Latex with happy sleepers commenting on the high-quality and support of the mattress. As expected, this is not a cheap purchase, but right now it's available with 30% off in a clearance sale, so get in there fast. With a 25-year guarantee, toxin-free materials and unrivalled comfort, this is a bed worth investing in.

Most versatile

This flippable Layla spring and foam mattress covers both bases with a soft side and a firm side, to ensure you get the best sleep no matter what. The innovative hybrid design has an individually wrapped coil system at the centre, with support foam on either side that includes airflow channels for a breathable mattress.

The next layer along is the all-important foam – super plush or firm depending on which side you have selected. This foam is also copper-infused to transfer heat away from the body and keep you cool as you sleep. Copper is naturally antimicrobial for an all-round fresh feeling, and with a handy removable cover made with super-soft fabric, this mattress is practical too.

In our in-depth review, we found the firm side of the Layla Hybrid to be an excellent fit for stomach sleepers and back sleepers. The versatility of this mattress also makes it a good option for the guest bedroom.

Read more: Layla Hybrid review

How to choose the best firm mattress

If you sleep mainly on your back or front, the chances are you will need a firmer mattress to keep your spine aligned and comfortable.

If a mattress has a firmness level of 6 to 7 out of 10 this is considered to be ‘medium firm’ while anything higher than this will be ‘firm’. If you are a combination sleeper who also sleeps on the side of the body, or you are of average weight or petite body size, then a medium-firm should be suitable. If you are taller or heavier in weight, then you may need the extra support a harder mattress offers, so look out for 7 or even 8 in firmness.

Latex foam tends to be the firmest mattress material, while hybrid options will also offer enough support. Spring mattresses can also be a good option if you are on a budget, but the feel of these might not suit everybody.

When looking for the best firm mattresses you should also consider any extra features that you might need such as cooling, eco-friendly materials or a plush layer – whatever you need to help you sleep.