Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress review

The Loom & Leaf mattress sits at the high end of the mid-range market, but it's a fantastic alternative to a Tempur-Pedic if you're seeking top-notch pressure relief and pain management. It arrives flat, with complimentary in-home set-up plus a 1-year trial – although you'll have to pay $99 for returns. The Loom & Leaf is prone to trapping heat and doesn't always sleep cool, but its high level of motion isolation makes it a great choice for co-sleepers.

Loom & Leaf mattress review in brief

A 12" memory foam mattress that comes in 2 firmness levels

Superb pressure relief can help alleviate aches and pains

Prone to trapping heat, despite its cooling tech

The Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress was introduced in 2015 as an affordable alternative to Tempur-Pedic's line of high-end beds – and despite a gradual price increase due to the cost of living crisis, it still is. The Loom & Leaf sits on the higher end of the mid-range bracket; a queen retails for around $2,200 for either a relaxed firm or firm feel. Fortunately, regular mattress sales sales knock up to $250 off.

The Saatva Classic holds the number one spot in our best mattress guide, so how does its all-foam counterpart stack up? We slept on a relaxed firm Loom & Leaf mattress for three weeks and found its most impressive feature to be its pressure relief. In fact, our lead reviewer experienced a marked improvement in her lower back pain as a result of sleeping on the Loom & Leaf.

This 12" mattress has a 5lb core of body-hugging memory foam plus multiple high-density foam layers for perfectly cushioned support, no matter your sleep position. The middle third of the mattress is reinforced with a gel-infused foam lumbar crown for lower back support to keep everything properly aligned.

Loom & Leaf mattress specs (Image credit: Saatva) Best for: all sleep styles, back pain, couples

Type: memory foam

Firmness: relaxed firm (5-7), firm (8)

Materials: Memory foam, regular foam, organic cotton

Depth: 12 inches

Weight: 61-116lbs

Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king, split king, split Cal king

Unlike the more buoyant Saatva Classic, you'll feel 'hugged' by the Loom & Leaf mattress. The quilted foam pillow top gives it an even plusher feel, which may turn off sleepers who like a firmer, flatter surface. It's also not designed to support sleepers weighing over 300lbs, so a hybrid like the Saatva Classic may be a better option there.

Still, the Loom & Leaf is a quality-made bed. Handcrafted in the USA, long-time customers praise its durability and long-lasting comfort. What's more, Saatva offers a lifetime warranty with the Loom & Leaf, which suggests the brand's confidence in the integrity of its materials and construction.

There are some cooling materials within – a 2in layer of perforated gel memory foam and a breathable cotton cover. Whilst we were comfortably dry during short-term naps, the Loom & Leaf is prone to trapping heat during longer stretches of sleep. We'd recommend a specialized cooling mattress over the Loom & Leaf is overheating is your primary sleep concern.

However, motion isolation here is excellent, which should appease sleepers who share a bed with a restless partner. Meanwhile, edge support falls somewhere in the middle of the scale, although we tested a twin-sized bed – we imagine larger sizes of the Loom & Leaf have more stable edges.

If your budget doesn't quite reach Tempur-Pedic proportions – but you can afford more than a Nectar or Tuft & Needle –the Loom & Leaf is a solid choice, especially if pain relief is your main priority. Unlike most beds purchased online, the Loom & Leaf arrives flat and includes free in-home set-up. You'll also get a full year to trial it at home so you can test it throughout all seasons. (Just beware of a $99 return fee.)

Loom & Leaf mattress review: price and deals

A queen Loom & Leaf mattress retails for $2,195

Regular sales knock between $200 and $250 off

Includes white glove delivery but returns cost $99

The Loom & Leaf mattress sits in the higher bracket of the mid-range market. A queen retails for $2,195, and the MSRP for a twin is $1,095. Regular Saatva mattress sales knock between $200 and $250 off list prices, which means you can score a queen on sale for $1,995 or a twin for $895.

Here's the official pricing for the Loom & Leaf mattress:

Twin MSRP: $1,095

Twin XL MSRP: $1,425

Full MSRP: $2,095

Queen MSRP: $2,195

King MSRP: $2,495

Cal King MSRP: $2,495

Split King MSRP: $2,850

Split Cal King MSRP: $2,915

Standard with every handcrafted Loom & Leaf mattress is in-room delivery and setup, with the option to remove your existing mattress if needed. Also included is a 1-year mattress trial plus a lifetime warranty – each an industry-best amenity. However, you'll be on the hook for a $99 returns fee if you want to send it back.

The Loom & Leaf was introduced as an affordable alternative to Tempur-Pedic's prestigious line of NASA-developed mattresses. Even in light of rising costs due to inflation, that's still the case today. A queen Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress (opens in new tab) retails from $2,749 and comes with much shorter trial and warranty periods (90 nights and 10 years, respectively).

A closer competitor to the Loom & Leaf is the GhostBed Luxe, a luxury foam cooling mattress. It's a cheaper option upfront thanks to frequent sales of 50% off (a queen GhostBed Luxe is currently marked down to $1,485). However, GhostBed offers 101 nights to try it out, compared to a full-year trial with the Loom & Leaf.

During Saatva's Black Friday mattress sale, we hope to see a queen-sized Loom & Leaf mattress drop to as low as $1,499. However, ongoing supply chain issues have contributed to a rise in retail prices across the industry; thus, it's unlikely we'll experience such a steep markdown this holiday season.

(opens in new tab)If you have regular backaches or sore joints, the Loom & Leaf's superb pressure relief will be a godsend. You won't have to worry about hauling this heavy foam mattress into your room, either, as white glove delivery comes standard. Choose from either a relaxed firm or firm feel, depending on the level of support you need. A lifetime warranty applies, and you'll have a full year to trial it at home – just beware of the $99 fee if you elect to send it back.

Loom & Leaf mattress review: materials

A 12-inch foam mattress with six layers and 2 level of firmness

The top three layers focus on lumbar support and temp regulation

The bottom half of the bed is built for all-body support and stability

(Image credit: Saatva)

The 12-inch Loom & Leaf mattress features six layers. The first three layers focus on providing lower back support and cooling, whilst the bottom three layers emphasize all-body support and stability.

It's topped by a tufted cover made from breathable organic cotton. Below that are two layers of gel-infused foam for cooling. There's a thin strip across the middle third of the bed for specialized lumbar support, followed by a 2-inch layer of perforated foam that takes up the whole length of the mattress.

The second half of the Loom & Leaf mattress features a 2.5-inch foam core for that body-hugging feel found among the best memory foam mattresses. Directly underneath that is a 2-inch layer of transitional foam that determines how firm the mattress will be. A 5.5-inch base of support foam helps keep everything in place.

The Loom & Leaf's cotton cover is treated with a botanical antimicrobial treatment that's meant to limit the growth of bacteria and allergens. However, investing in one of the best mattress protectors will help prolong the lifespan of the mattress by safeguarding it against spills and bed bugs.

Loom & Leaf mattress review: firmness and comfort

Comes in either relaxed firm or firm

We tested a relaxed firm and rate it a 7 out of 10 firmness

Suits all sleep styles but some might find it too plush

The Loom & Leaf mattress is available in either a relaxed firm or firm feel. We tested a relaxed firm mattress and rate it a 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale. That skews on the higher end of Loom & Leaf's self-assessment (5-7 out of 10). Meanwhile, the firm version of the Loom & Leaf mattress is rated an 8 out of 10 on the firmness scale.

Per Saatva, a relaxed firm Loom & Leaf mattress suits all sleep styles – and based on our experience, we're inclined to agree. In addition to our lead reviewer, we had six individuals of varying body types and sleep preferences try the Loom & Leaf mattress. Regardless of their weight, stature, or dominant sleep position, every one of our testers found it cozy and supportive in all the right places, with very little required needed to break it in.

The Loom & Leaf's reinforced middle-third relieves pressure in the lumbar and pelvis without too much sinkage, which benefited our stomach and back sleepers. Meanwhile, our side sleepers felt the mattress contour to their shoulders, hips, and knees almost immediately. Combination sleepers liked how quick the mattress was to adapt to their shifting positions.

(Image credit: Future)

Whilst everyone in our testing group found the Loom & Leaf cozy, those who are accustomed to sleeping on a firmer bed found the quilted pillow top a bit too plush for their liking. Conversely, participants who sleep on a softer mattress at home acknowledged the Loom & Leaf was firmer than what they're used to but still plush enough for them to rest comfortably.

The Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress is best suited for sleepers who weigh 300lbs or less, regardless of firmness. (Nobody on our testing panel exceeds that max weight.) Thus, larger bodies will want to go for a mattress that's built to sufficiently support them. One of our favorites, the hybrid DreamCloud Mattress, is excellent for this.

Loom & Leaf mattress review: performance

(Image credit: Future)

Sleepers with back pain will benefit from excellent pressure relief

Very low motion transfer makes it great for co-sleepers

Prone to trapping heat so it doesn't always sleep cool

We put a twin relaxed firm Loom & Leaf mattress through its paces for three weeks, which is the average time it takes for most bodies to adjust to a new bed. Areas of performance we evaluated include pressure relief, motion isolation, temperature regulation, edge support, and durability. We also rated the ease of set-up.

In addition to feedback from our lead reviewer and six additional testers, we've also analyzed hundreds of user reviews from verified Loom & Leaf customers to provide a complete look at what it's like to sleep on this luxury memory foam mattress. Here's what we discovered...

Setup

Score: 5 out of 5

There was very little we had to do on our part when it came to setting up our Loom & Leaf mattress. We just had to confirm the best date and time for the drivers to come by and set up the mattress.

Saatva partners with a local logistics company to send a couple of crew members to deliver and unwrap the mattress – as well as place it on your frame or foundation. The Loom & Leaf mattress arrives flat, not compressed and vacuum-sealed in a box like most mail-order mattresses. We were able to lay on it almost immediately after set-up.

Our lead reviewer is recovering from a lower back injury, so she was appreciative of this complimentary white glove delivery, especially since a twin Loom & Leaf mattress weighs 61lbs. Meanwhile, a queen is 93lbs and a king is a hulking 116lbs.

There's also free removal of your existing mattress if you need it; just make sure to select this option at checkout. Since we had already donated our previous mattress to a friend, we had no need for this service.

Off-gassing

Score: 4 out of 5

Foam mattresses are prone to off-gassing, which emits a 'chemical' scent that's otherwise harmless. The Loom & Leaf is no exception. Although it didn't arrive vacuum-sealed in a box, we still noticed an obvious smell emanating from the mattress. Cracking a window after 30 minutes helped dissipate this odor, and it was hardly noticeable by the time we went to sleep later that night.

Like most of the best memory foam mattresses, Saatva uses CertiPUR-US-certified foam in its Loom & Leaf mattress. It has a very low concentration of volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions that are responsible for that unpleasant 'chemical' smell. We suspect this is why off-gassing for the Loom & Leaf only lasted a few hours, rather than days.

Pressure relief

Score: 4.5 out of 5

To test the pressure relief of the Loom & Leaf mattress, we placed a 56lb kettlebell in the center of the mattress – as well as slightly off center, closer to where one's knees would lay. This allowed us to compare the level of support between its reinforced lumbar crown and the rest of the mattress.

The mattress compressed by roughly three inches when we dropped the 56lb weight in the dead center of the mattress. There wasn't as much give when the kettlebell was moved off-center – about two inches there. In either scenario, the mattress quickly returned to form without any obvious impressions on the surface once we removed the weight.

Our human testers praised the Loom & Leaf mattress for its superb pressure relief – especially our average-sized lead reviewer, who is recovering from a lower back injury. Despite being a natural side/front sleeper, she found the most comfort whilst lying on her back. Thanks to the Loom & Leaf's concentrated lumbar support, she no longer wakes up in any significant pain.

(Image credit: Future)

As for the rest of our back sleepers, they felt well-supported throughout – but especially in their lumbar. The reinforced middle also helped our stomach sleepers remain properly aligned without any significant dips in the pelvic area. The side sleepers of our group noted how soft the Loom & Leaf felt along their hips and shoulders. Our combination sleepers liked how quickly the bed adapted to their movements.

All of our testers experienced a 'sink-in' feeling – albeit some more than others. Though everyone was generally comfortable resting on the Loom & Leaf, the taller members of our group (5ft9in and above) said they sank too deeply into the mattress after a few moments. However, the majority of our group (5ft7in and below) said it felt more form-fitting than anything.

If you're not keen on the sink-in feel of a memory foam mattress, check out the firm version of the Saatva Classic. Like its all-foam sibling, this hybrid bed has a tufted top but with a more subtle contouring of the joints.

Motion transfer

Score: 4.5 out of 5

Since a twin mattress is only designed to comfortably accommodate one person, we conducted a series of drop tests using a 10lb weight and an empty wine glass.

We dropped the weight about 25in away from the glass to simulate three scenarios: a partner switching positions in bed (4in high), a partner getting in or out of bed (8in high), and a partner jumping in our out of bed (12in high).

The wine glass stayed in place after the 4in drop, suggesting you won't be disturbed if your partner tosses and turns. There was a very slight jiggle after the 8in drop but again, nothing to suggest your sleep will be interrupted if your partner wakes up earlier than you do.

The most movement we detected was following the 12in drop – a slight jiggle of the wine glass. However, we don't believe a sleeping human will be terribly bothered by their partner jumping in or out of bed when sleeping on this mattress.

Our verdict: the Loom & Leaf mattress is an excellent choice for couples who share a bed with a restless partner or operate on varying schedules. Low motion transfer is a hallmark of many memory foam beds, and this is no exception.

(Image credit: Future)

Temperature regulation

Score: 3.5 out of 5

The Loom & Leaf isn't a proper cooling mattress, but it does feature a 2in layer of gel-infused perforated memory foam and an organic cotton cover to draw away body heat. Plus, the memory foam lumbar crown is infused with cooling gel to help improve circulation in the lower back.

Our testing panel slept comfortably dry when taking short naps. However, our lead tester had a handful of nights when which she woke up slightly sweaty. Bear in mind we tested this mattress during a change in seasons from warm to cool, sleeping on a set of lightweight poly-cotton sheets with a mid-weight comforter.

Relative to other full-foam mattresses our head reviewer has slept on, the Loom & Leaf falls somewhere in the middle when it comes to temperature regulation. If you overheat at night, a mattress that's designed specifically to address that concern may be your best bet.

Memory foam is known to trap heat, but fortunately there are specially-designed foam beds with cooling tech that will allow you to stay dry without sacrificing that 'hugging' feeling. A couple of memory foam cooling mattresses we could recommend the Nectar Premier Copper and the Cocoon by Sealy Chill.

(Image credit: Future)

Edge support

Score: 3 out of 5

To test the edge support of the Loom & Leaf mattress, we placed a 56lb kettlebell on the edge of the mattress, in the middle of the perimeter. The edge compressed by about two inches and the top layer bulged slightly – thought it quickly returned to form when we removed the weight.

We also had our human testers sit on the edge of the mattress –on either corners and in the center perimeter. Reactions were mixed here. Most of our panel felt well supported whilst sitting on the corners, but not as much when we moved toward the middle of the bed. Overall, it was comfortable enough for us to get up out of bed without sinking too deeply into the mattress – a plus for those of us with injuries. who need to take our time getting in or out of bed.

(Image credit: Future)

It's important to note that memory foam mattresses aren't typically renowned for their superior edge support. (Although there are outliers, like the budget-priced Siena Memory Foam mattress.) Much like its temperature regulating properties, the Loom & Leaf's edge support falls somewhere in the middle relative to other memory foam mattresses our head tester has tried.

We're also going to consider the possibility of the Loom & Leaf featuring more reinforced edges with its larger sizes. One may believe that edge support on a twin bed isn't as much of a priority compared to a queen or king; however, we feel it's an important factor regardless of size.

Durability

Score: 4.9 out of 5

The Loom & Leaf is a beautifully-made handcrafted mattress. Of course, we only tested it for three weeks, so we scoured the customer reviews for feedback from long-time users.

The consensus among consumers who claim to have owned their Loom & Leaf mattress for at least two years is overwhelmingly positive. They report no obvious indentations or sagging and feel it's as comfortable as the first weeks they slept on it.

(Image credit: Future)

One thing we did spot were a few stray threads in the stitching of our Loom & Leaf mattress – a possible byproduct of each mattress being hand-sewn. However, this didn't impact performance either way, and we were able to carefully remove the threads.

Saatva includes a lifetime warranty with its Loom & Leaf mattress, which indicates that the brand has a lot of faith in the integrity of its product.

Loom & Leaf mattress: customer reviews

Our 7-member testing panel features individuals of various heights, weights, and sleep preferences – but it's still a small sample size. Thus, we analyzed user reviews for the Loom & Leaf from the Saatva website, the only outlet from which this bed can be purchased.

The Loom & Leaf mattress has a near-flawless 4.9 stars out of 5 from almost 600 reviews as of November 2022. Reviews can be filtered by rating and whether there are images attached. Fortunately, the built-in search is quite intuitive, so it's possible to find what you're most interested in knowing about this mattress.

The 5-star ratings make up almost 95% of all customer reviews. A lot of the most helpful positive comments come from sleepers who say sleeping on the Loom & Leaf mattress helped reduce or eliminate their aches and pains. Several couples have sung their praises for the high level of motion isolation.

Negative feedback is few and far between for the Loom & Leaf. The most common theme among the less-than-stellar reviews is the level of perceived firmness being too hard, although it's not always clear which firmness level those customers tried.

Should you buy the Loom & Leaf mattress?

For most sleepers with back pain or joint pain, we highly recommend the Loom & Leaf mattress for its superb pressure relief (especially along the lumbar) and all-around support. Plus, the complimentary white glove delivery will save you the hassle of possibly trying to maneuver such a heavy mattress on your own, saving you from further injury.

No matter your sleep style, the relaxed firm Loom & Leaf mattress should provide you with the right blend of comfort and support. Back and stomach sleepers may want to opt for the firm option for a more subtle give. Regardless of firmness level, the Loom & Leaf mattress has a quilted pillow top that'll satisfy sleepers who enjoy the 'hug' of foam.

If you sleep warm, the Loom & Leaf might not always provide the temperature regulation you need as it's prone to trapping heat overnight. For an all-foam cooling model, we recommend the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress. It's one of the least expensive name-brand beds that's also among the best cooling mattresses on the market.

The Loom & Leaf mattress sits at the high end of the mid-range market but it's an affordable alternative to a Tempur-Pedic mattress if you're seeking pain relief. Plus, you'll receive a 1-year trial, a lifetime warranty, and complimentary in-home set-up. You may pay more upfront for a Loom & Leaf than a Nectar or Tuft & Needle memory foam mattress, but you'll likely save in the long term since the quality of Loom & Leaf's build and materials will mean not having to replace it as often.

First reviewed November 2022