FAQs

Does Saatva offer free shipping? Saatva offers free delivery on its mattress and non-mattress products in all contiguous US states. As of writing, Saatva doesn’t deliver to Alaska, Hawaii or Canada, however.

Will Saatva set up my mattress? With the Saatva White Glove mattress delivery, your mattress and bed frame will be hand delivered and assembled in your room of choice. If you’d like Saatva to remove and dispose of your old mattress, you can select this option at the checkout, too. The company prides itself on offering both of these services free of charge too.

Does Saatva mattresses come with a warranty? Saatva offers a lifetime ‘Friends for Life’ warranty on its mattresses, foundations and bedroom furniture. Other products like Saatva bedding come with a 1-year warranty.

What is the Saatva returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your mattress order, you can return it within 365 days of receiving it, thanks to the Saatva 365-night home trial. For non-mattress products, you can return a mattress topper within 180 days of receipt and bedding within 45 days. If you submit a return, you’ll be charged a $99 processing fee for pick-up which will be deducted from your refund.

How do I contact Saatva? If you need to get in touch with Saatva about your order or for general queries, you can get in touch by emailing their team at info@saatvamattress.com, calling (877) 672-2882, or texting BED to SAATVA (722882).

Hints and Tips

Wait for the sales: To save money on your orders from Saatva, the best way to do this is to shop the sales. Saatva mattress deals run throughout the year, especially during holidays like President’s Day, St Patrick’s Day and Black Friday. Saatva often offers early bird access to these sales events ahead of the official date, so keep an eye out for this. The type of deals you can expect to see from Saatva is up to $600 off popular mattresses and you can save extra money on bed bases, foundations and bedding sets.

Register for the Saatva newsletter: To stay up-to-date with the latest news, product launches and sales, sign up for the Saatva newsletter. By subscribing to Saatva emails, you’ll receive exclusive discounts and sleep tips directly to your inbox and you’ll get $25 off your first purchase.

Extra discounts for professionals: Saatva offers a year-round discount of $225 off purchases of $1000 or more to a variety of groups, including military personnel, healthcare professionals, first responders, government employees, teachers, students and seniors. All you need to do is verify your eligibility to start using your discount.