Saatva coupons for June 2023
Use these 0 Saatva coupons to get discounts on the manufacturer's hybrid, memory foam and natural latex mattresses and bedding products.
FAQs
Does Saatva offer free shipping?
Saatva offers free delivery on its mattress and non-mattress products in all contiguous US states. As of writing, Saatva doesn’t deliver to Alaska, Hawaii or Canada, however.
Will Saatva set up my mattress?
With the Saatva White Glove mattress delivery, your mattress and bed frame will be hand delivered and assembled in your room of choice. If you’d like Saatva to remove and dispose of your old mattress, you can select this option at the checkout, too. The company prides itself on offering both of these services free of charge too.
Does Saatva mattresses come with a warranty?
Saatva offers a lifetime ‘Friends for Life’ warranty on its mattresses, foundations and bedroom furniture. Other products like Saatva bedding come with a 1-year warranty.
What is the Saatva returns policy?
If you’re unhappy with your mattress order, you can return it within 365 days of receiving it, thanks to the Saatva 365-night home trial. For non-mattress products, you can return a mattress topper within 180 days of receipt and bedding within 45 days. If you submit a return, you’ll be charged a $99 processing fee for pick-up which will be deducted from your refund.
How do I contact Saatva?
If you need to get in touch with Saatva about your order or for general queries, you can get in touch by emailing their team at info@saatvamattress.com, calling (877) 672-2882, or texting BED to SAATVA (722882).
Hints and Tips
Wait for the sales: To save money on your orders from Saatva, the best way to do this is to shop the sales. Saatva mattress deals run throughout the year, especially during holidays like President’s Day, St Patrick’s Day and Black Friday. Saatva often offers early bird access to these sales events ahead of the official date, so keep an eye out for this. The type of deals you can expect to see from Saatva is up to $600 off popular mattresses and you can save extra money on bed bases, foundations and bedding sets.
Register for the Saatva newsletter: To stay up-to-date with the latest news, product launches and sales, sign up for the Saatva newsletter. By subscribing to Saatva emails, you’ll receive exclusive discounts and sleep tips directly to your inbox and you’ll get $25 off your first purchase.
Extra discounts for professionals: Saatva offers a year-round discount of $225 off purchases of $1000 or more to a variety of groups, including military personnel, healthcare professionals, first responders, government employees, teachers, students and seniors. All you need to do is verify your eligibility to start using your discount.
How to use Saatva promo codes
1. Find your chosen mattress or bedding product and head to the checkout.
2. On the right side of the checkout page and underneath your order, you’ll see a drop down that says ‘Discounts & Savings’. If there isn’t a discount already applied, you should see an empty box.
3. Enter or paste your code into the box, then hit apply.
4. Your basket will be updated with the new discounted price and you can proceed with your order.
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Most Popular
Rate Saatva Coupons
About Saatva
Saatva is a mattress manufacturer and distributor, specializing in hybrid, memory foam, and natural latex mattresses & bedding products. Established in 2010, Saatva designs handcrafted mattresses using premium materials that are responsibly sourced and made to order in the USA. Saatva has a strong focus on sustainability, working hard to meet health and environmental safety standards and adapting their manufacturing & delivery process to be eco-friendly. Saatva has seven mattress options available: Saatva Classic, Saatva Latex Hybrid, Saatva HD, Memory Foam Hybrid, Loom & Leaf, Soliare and Zenhaven. The brand also offers kids options including the Saatva Youth for growing children and the Crib mattress for babies and toddlers. The Saatva Classic is the brand’s most popular and award-winning mattress that currently holds the top spot for the best mattress in our guide, as well as our best hybrid mattress guide. Aside from their hybrid premium mattresses, Saatva also creates and sells toppers, pads, pillows, comforters, sheets, bed frames and bases. Here on this page, you'll find the latest Saatva coupons to help you save on your sustainable bed products.
Written by
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.