The best mattress protectors in 2022: waterproof and cooling covers

The best mattress protectors safeguard against spills, stains, germs and allergens. Some full mattress covers (also known as mattress encasements) offer protection from bed bugs, while most are designed to ward off dust mites. These thin sheets of hard-working fabric cover your mattress on the top and four sides, providing a protective barrier. Full mattress encasements cover the bottom too and are usually bed bug-proof.

So if you have invested in the best mattress for your sleep, protecting it from the start helps it last longer. This is especially important for any bed still within its trial period, as you may not be able to return it for a refund if it’s stained. But even older mattresses benefit from a good mattress protector, and there are plenty of different types, many of which are right here in our guide to the best mattress protectors.

You’ll find waterproof mattress protectors (ideal for safeguarding against bedwetting, spills and sweats), cooling mattress covers for hot sleepers and warm weather use, and mattress protectors made from organic and natural materials including organic cotton and bamboo. The best mattress protector for you needn’t cost the earth either - some of our top-rated picks from Coop Home, Bedecor and Linenspa cost less than $30.

For more ways to create the perfect oasis for a comfy night's sleep, check out our guide to the best mattress toppers and the best pillows.

The best mattress protectors to buy in 2022

(Image credit: Coop Home Goods)

1. Coop Home Goods Mattress Protector The best mattress protector overall - it’s fully waterproof too Specifications Best for: All sleepers; kids’ mattresses; people who co-sleep with pets Waterproof: Yes Depth: 18 inches Colors: White Material: Polyester and bamboo Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, Cal king Trial: 100 nights Warranty: 5 years RRP: From $37.99 Reasons to buy + Breathable material + Fully waterproof + Comes on a 100-night trial

The Coop Home Goods Lulltra Mattress Protector is waterproof, soft, silent and easy to fit on top of your mattress. It’s made with OEKO-TEX certified materials, meaning you’ll find no toxic elements in this mattress cover.

Crafted from 40% bamboo derived viscose rayon and 60% polyester (ultra-tech fabric), the Lulltra Mattress Protector comes in five sizes from twin to Cal king. It has over 4,400 user reviews on Amazon (Jan 2022), with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

The real selling point is the fully waterproof membrane, making this the best mattress protector for safeguarding against spilled drinks in bed, and against night sweats and general body oils. It’s quiet in use too, so you won’t hear it rustling beneath your fitted sheet when you lie on top of it.

At 15 inches deep, the Coop Home Goods Mattress Protector should fit most memory foam and hybrid mattresses, though you may struggle to fit it over your bed topper too.

Coop Home Goods has designed this mattress cover to be machine washable and dryable, so you’ll be able to keep your sleeping space fresher with ease. And because it’s breathable we recommend it as a good choice for hot sleepers. There’s a 100-night trial on it too, so if you change your mind during the trial and decide this isn’t the best choice for you after all, return it for a refund.

(Image credit: Hospitology)

2. Hospitology Sleep Defense System Mattress Encasement The best mattress protector for bed bugs and dust mites Specifications Best for: Bed bugs and dust mite protection Waterproof: Yes Depth: 6-8 inches; 9-11 inches; 12-18 inches Colors: White Material: Polyester Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Trial: No Warranty: 5 years RRP: From $27 Reasons to buy + Full mattress encasement + Protects against bed bugs and dust mites + Low-profile design Reasons to avoid - No trial period

If you’re looking for a waterproof zipped mattress encasement to protect your whole mattress from bed bugs, then the Hospitology Sleep Defense System is the best mattress protector for you. This highly rated fabric cover safeguards against dust mites, spillages and allergies too, making it one of the most robust covers in our guide.

The Hospitology Sleep Defense System Mattress Encasement offers total protection against bed bug infestations, and is an excellent choice for safeguarding your mattress against germs and bacteria.

The encasement itself is made from extra-soft polyester knit, designed with a breathable and waterproof membrane. As such it won’t retain heat while you sleep, and it won’t make a noise once fully zipped over your bed either. It’s also machine washable and dryable, so you can quickly unzip it and pop it in the wash to keep your sleep space more hygienic when you’re ill.

(Image credit: SafeRest)

3. SafeRest Premium Waterproof Mattress Protector A top-rated mattress protector for allergies (and tall beds) Specifications Best for: People with allergies Waterproof: Yes Depth: 18 inches Colors: White Material: Cotton Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Trial: None Warranty: 10 years RRP: From $44.99 Reasons to buy + Hypoallergenic + Fits extra-tall mattresses + Machine washable Reasons to avoid - Feels a little stiff at first

If you or a member of your family has allergies, then the SafeRest Premium Mattress Protector could be your perfect sleep solution. That’s because this hypoallergenic, soft, cotton terry mattress cover is designed to not aggravate common allergies. However, we’d recommend checking the material list first to ensure there aren’t any triggers for your allergies in there.

The SafeRest Premium Mattress Protector safeguards against sweat, urine, fluids and stains, and is back-coated with a breathable polyurethane membrane. As it fits mattresses up to 18 inches deep, this one is a good choice for extra-tall beds too.

The design is similar to a fitted sheet, so it couldn’t be easier to pop on or to remove for washing (you can machine wash and dry it). The SafeRest Premium Mattress Protector is also soft to the touch and noiseless when in use. Thanks to the brand’s Safe Res Invisa-shelf design, it won’t interfere with the feel of your mattress either.

(Image credit: Brooklyn Bedding)

4. Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector The best mattress protector for cooling too Specifications Best for: Hot sleepers; luxury mattress protection Waterproof: Yes Depth: 15 inches Colors: White Material: Polyester Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Trial: 30 days Warranty: 3 years RRP: From $99 Reasons to buy + Breathable, cooling material + Waterproof protection + 30-day trial period Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Do you get hot while you sleep? If so, then the Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector is the best choice for you. The brand has used a heat-conductive material that draws away from your body, preventing it from building up in the bed. This creates a cooler sleep surface that remains cool to the touch, so you can enjoy a more comfortable night’s sleep.

The fabric is the same as that found on the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora mattress, designed purely for hot sleepers and for hot weather use. This luxury mattress is also hypoallergenic and provides a barrier against dust mites, bacteria and bed bugs. Though for full mattress encasement protection against bed bugs, see the Hospitology Sleep Defense System towards the top of this guide.

Brooklyn Bedding’s Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector slips on in the same way a fitted sheet does, and is easy to remove for machine washing. The brand recommends laundering it in cool to warm water with no bleach, before tumble drying it on low.

(Image credit: Linenspa)

5. Linenspa Premium Waterproof Mattress Protector A washable mattress cover with 94,000 ratings on Amazon Specifications Best for: People with incontinence; kids’ mattresses; smaller budgets Waterproof: Yes Depth: 12 inches Colors: White Material: : Polyurethane Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Trial: No Warranty: 10 years RRP: From $15.99 Reasons to buy + Waterproof + 10-year warranty + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Only fits beds up to 14 inches tall

You can repel all liquids and body fluids with Linenspa’s Premium Waterproof Mattress Protector, as it has a 100% waterproof backing. So if you are dealing with incontinence, or your kids are prone to bed-wetting, this fitted sheet-style mattress protector is a good choice.

Linenspa’s polyester mattress cover has over 94,000 ratings on Amazon (as of Jan 2022), with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Customers praise its value for money, and how effective it is and quiet too.

As it measures 14 inches deep, you may struggle to stretch it over a taller mattress, especially one boosted by a mattress topper. So if you need a deeper depth, we’d suggest considering the Coop Home Goods Lulltra Mattress Protector (see our number one choice).

For the low starting price, the Linenspa Premium Waterproof Mattress Protector is one of the best mattress covers for sheer value for money. The fact that it comes with a 10-year warranty shows that it’s also built to last.

(Image credit: Purple)

6. Purple Mattress Protector The best mattress protector for bedwetting Specifications Best for: Safeguarding against urine, sweat and spillages; beds prone to stains Waterproof: Yes Depth: 15 inches Colors: True white, stormy gray, morning mist, natural oat, deep purple, soft lilac Material: Polyester Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Trial: No Warranty: 10 years RRP: From $79 Reasons to buy + Dual-layer protection + Stain-resistant + Dust mite and dander barrier Reasons to avoid - Some users say its noisy

The Purple Mattress Protector is made from polyester, Spandex and TPU, sports dual-layer protection to keep your mattress dry and safe against urine, sweat and spillages. In addition to stopping liquid from soaking through the fabric, this mattress cover prevents any puddles from occurring on top. It’s also designed to be stain-resistant and to look as good as new after each machine wash.

Purple, of course, is a well-known boxed mattress brand in America, so you can expect a high quality feel and performance from its one and only mattress protector. In addition to the dual-layer protection, it offers an additional slice of comfort, allowing your hips and shoulders to sink in, but without masking the feel of your mattress.

It also has a special dust mite and dander barrier - not all of the options in our best mattress protector guide offer the same. The only niggle is the price. Starting at $79, it’s one of the most expensive offerings here, second only to the pricer Brooklyn Bedding option below. So if you’re looking for something that’s a bit more affordable, if not quite as luxurious, then check out the SafeRest Premium Mattress Protector further up this guide.

However, if you’re intending to use your mattress protector every night, we’d argue that the Purple Mattress Protector is worth the money, especially considering it comes with a 10-year warranty.

(Image credit: Bedecor)

7. Bedecor Cotton Mattress Protector An affordable mattress protector for guest bedroom use Specifications Best for: Smaller budgets; guest beds Waterproof: Yes Depth: 18 inches Colors: White Material: Cotton Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Trial: No Warranty: No RRP: From $18.99 Reasons to buy + Affordable + Fits standard and taller mattresses + Machine washable Reasons to avoid - A little noisy in use - Thinner than others

The Bedeco Mattress Protector is a great all-rounder, being waterproof, machine washable and affordable, though the Linenspa mattress protector is fractionally cheaper. If you’re on a budget or in need of a decent mattress protector for your spare bedroom, Bedecor’s cover will fit the bill.

We say this because it comes with 18 inches of pocket depth, making it suitable for a range of mattresses. Bedecor has also designed it with a terry toweling top layer (backed with TPU), so it can quickly soak any spillages should they occur. Keep in mind that only the top of the mattress protector is waterproof. If bedwetting or spillages occur, simply remove the fabric protector and pop it in the machine for washing and drying.

The Bedeco Mattress Protector fits in the same way as a fitted sheet does, so look at the Hospitology Sleep System further up if you want a zippered mattress encasement.

Like many of the other options in our best mattress protectors guide, this one has a general rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars generated from over 14,300 user reviews on Amazon. Most customers praise its waterproofing and value for money, while a few say it’s a little noisy on the bed because of the TPU layer under the terry cotton top.

Are mattress protectors worth it?

Yes, mattress protectors are 100% worth the money. They are vital for prolonging the lifespan of your mattress and keeping it in tip top condition night in, night out. These fabric covers also mean you don't have to clean fully your mattress so often, as they protect against everyday stains, smells and general wear and tear. That isn't to say you can skip out on cleaning your mattress though, as that is an important aspect of care. Read our guide on how to clean a mattress for step-by-step advice.

Considering how some of the options in our best mattress protectors guide start from under $16, this is a small cost compared to the level of protection and hygiene they offer. You can usually find them at discounted prices during brand and retailer mattress sales too.

Each mattress protector or encasement comes with a long list of benefits. Some are basic designs capable of protecting your bed from spills and stains, while others are full mattress covers capable of warding off pesky bed bugs. They aren’t without their annoyances though - some are a little noisy in use - but these pale in comparison to the benefits. Especially if you find a mattress protector with a five or 10-year warranty.

Plus, if you have just invested in a new mattress and are still in your trial period, it’s essential you protect your mattress from all of the above. So if you don’t use a good quality mattress protector, and you stain it or mark it in some way, you may not be eligible for a return on the bed if you change your mind during the trial period.

When is the best time to buy a mattress protector?

The moment that you buy a new mattress is the best time to buy a mattress protector, because if you cover it properly from the start, your mattress will stay cleaner and healthier for longer. That will help it last longer, saving you money in the long run.

If your mattress is a few years old and you want to buy a new mattress protector to freshen things up, there are great prices available most days. We feature several affordable mattress covers in this guide, and quite often they are discounted. Some mattress manufacturers even throw in a free mattress protector as a perk when you buy a boxed mattress.

Outside of these scenarios, the best time to buy a mattress protector is usually when there are big, seasonal mattress sales happening. The most well-known are the Black Friday mattress deals, which arrive in late November, quickly followed by Cyber Monday mattress deals. We've seen great prices on mattress protectors during these sale periods, and while the discounts are never huge, even $10 off a mattress cover that's normally priced $30 is a generous saving.

At other times of the year, you may find decent deals during the Presidents' Day mattress sales, the Memorial Day mattress sales, and the Labor Day mattress sales. Whatever the month, the price-tracking software we use in this guide will show you the very best mattress protector prices on that day, so you'll get the cheapest options shown to you.

