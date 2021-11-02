The best mattress sales in November 2021

There are hundreds of mattress sales all year round. Prices fluctuate though and some times of year are better to buy than others. The months of November to February typically see the lowest prices, with mattress companies competing for your cash during the holiday season and into the new year. That means now is an excellent time to invest in a new mattress, and we've rounded up the biggest mattress sales in the US and UK to help you save money while you're at it.

Many of the best mattress brands are currently running juicy discounts on popular memory foam, innerspring and hybrid models. Two of the best offers in the States are a $100 discount plus $399 of free gifts at Nectar, and an exclusive deal we’ve launched with luxury mattress maker Saatva: save $250 when you spend over $975. Meanwhile, there are plenty of huge mattress sales happening now in the UK too, including 40% off mattress bundles at Simba (which could save you up to £1,752).

Some of these mattress sales are made up of early Black Friday mattress deals; others are competitive offers that may drop a little further in price over the coming weeks, but are still worth grabbing now if you can’t wait for a Black Friday deal.

Top offers in the mattress sales

Image Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

Save $300 - It's tough to beat Nectar's best-selling mattress when it comes to value for money. This medium-firm, mid-range mattress comprises five precision-engineered foam layers that work in tandem to keep you cool, comfy and cradled while you sleep. Nectar runs the same mattress sale all year, but it's phenomenal value: there's a $300-$400 discount on the Nectar Memory Foam, depending on the size you order, plus you get two cooling pillows, sheets and a mattress protector worth $399 added to your order. There's also a huge a 365-night trial and a forever warranty, too. View Deal

Image Saatva Classic Mattress: from $899 - save $250 when you spend $975 or more at Saatva

Save $250 - We've teamed up with Saatva on this exclusive offer: you can save $250 on any luxury Saatva mattress when you spend $975 or more - that's $50 better than the current offer on site. Saatva makes eight mattresses, and our favorite is the flagship hybrid innerspring Saatva Classic, which comes in three different firmness variations and two different heights. We think it's the best mattress you can buy and great value for money in the luxury space. With this deal, the price of a queen drops from $1,595 to $1,345. There's also a 180-night trial and a 15-year warranty. Deal ends: Nov 8 View Deal

Image The DreamCloud Mattress: from $1,198 $699 + $399 of free gifts at DreamCloud

Save $599 - DreamCloud's luxury hybrid mattress has a gel memory foam layer to provide pressure-relieving comfort and a foam support layer, plus a layer of individually wrapped coils that adapt to your body for tailored support, and give a little bounce. At the moment, you can enjoy savings of up to $599 (that's a $200 discount and $399 of free gifts) when you buy the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress. Order a queen size, for example, and it'll cost $999, down from $1,598, plus $399 worth of bedding. With a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty also thrown in, it's great value for money. View Deal

Image Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: from $1,099 $999 + two free pillows at Helix

Save up to $200 - With more than 1,000 individually wrapped coils packed inside, the Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress provides outstanding support to help cradle your body and align your spine. This is complemented by multiple foam and memory foam layers that will gently ease you into the land of nod. Buy a Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress right now and you'll get up to $200 off the usual price, plus two free pillows. If you order a queen size, you'll get the full discount, reducing the price from $1,949 to $1,749. Each mattress also comes with a 100-night trial and a 15-year limited warranty.

Image Avocado Green Mattress: from $1,099 $949 at Avocado

Save $150 Looking for a mattress with a conscience? They don't come much more eco-friendly than the Avocado Green. Dubbed “America's best-rated organic mattress”, this hand-tufted hybrid marries 100% GOLS-certified latex, wool and cotton with over 1,400 individually tuned, tempered-steel coils for a sustainable sleep experience. Avocado is currently offering this mattress at a $150 discount, regardless of which size you want. That means the ever-popular queen variant drops from the usual $1,599 to a much more affordable $1,449. You'll also get a one-year trial and a 25-year limited warranty. View Deal

Image Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress: from $769 $499 at Cocoon

Save $540 - Staying cool at night is important if you want to enter the deep sleep phase, and the Chill Memory Foam Mattress will help you do just that. It's a great choice for hot sleepers who love the hug of memory, with a premium stretch-knit cover that absorbs and dissipates heat, keeping you at the right temperature. There's also a memory foam layer that provides tailored support and comfort. Right now, Cocoon by Sealy has cut the price by 35% and is throwing in free pillows and sheets. That drops the price of a queen from $1,239 to $799 – and you'll also get a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty. View Deal

Image Editor's choice - Emma Original Mattress: from £499 £274.45 at Emma

Save up to £359 - The Emma Original is one of the most popular memory foam mattresses in the UK, and for good reason. This medium mattress is extremely comfortable and supportive, with a memory foam layer that adapts to your body for tailored pressure relief and better spine alignment. There's also a layer of temperature-regulating foam, and support foam underneath for increased durability. We loved sleeping on it. You can currently get 45% off, which drops a king size to £439.45 from £799 – and you'll get a 200-night trial and 10-year guarantee too. That's fantastic value. View Deal

Image Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from £569 £341.40 at Nectar

Save up to £371 - Nectar has channelled all its efforts into making one mattress in the UK: the Nectar Memory Foam. This medium-firm option has five comfort and support layers, including a quilted cool cover that did a good job of regulating our temperature while we slept. There's also a layer of pressure-relieving memory foam, plus a base layer with seven zones for targeted support. Nectar is currently offering this mattress at a 40% discount. That means a king-size now costs £491.40 instead of £819, with a free premium adjustable pillow. There's also a 365-night trial and forever warranty. View Deal

Image Simba Hybrid Pro: from £999 £599.40 at Simba

Save up to £622 - A five-star average rating from over 12,000 customer reviews tells you a lot about the Simba Hybrid Pro. This medium-firm mattress features seven layers that work together to deliver an optimal sleep experience. With 5,000 mini pocket springs for better airflow and a little bounce, plus a heat-regulating natural wool layer and multiple layers of foam packed in, there's a lot to it. Simba is currently running a huge mattress sale, with a 40% discount on the Simba Hybrid Pro that drops a king size to £851.40 from £1,419. Simba also offers a 200-night trial, not to mention a 10-year guarantee. View Deal

Image Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal Mattress: from £649.99 £357.49 at Otty

Save up to £460 - The Otty Pure Mattress is a premium hybrid made from bamboo memory foam with charcoal-infused layers. It contains the British company's tallest-ever springs, and promises exceptional support for your back and shoulders. Otty is currently offering a 40% discount on the Pure Mattress, which cuts the cost of the king-size model from £999.99 to £649.99. There's also a 100-night trial and 10-year guarantee with every mattress bought. View Deal

Image REM-Fit 400 Hybrid Mattress: from £699 £419.40 at REM-Fit

Save up to £419.60 - REM-Fit specialises in sleep and recovery technology, and its 400 Hybrid is a medium-firm mattress containing everything you need to for a sound night's sleep. 2,000 premium pocket springs provide superb back and neck support, while a breathable open-cell memory foam layer will keep you cool and comfortable. REM-Fit is offering customers a 40% discount in its current mattress sale. That means the king size is now just £569.40, down from £949. As part of the deal, you'll get two free pillows worth £59, along with the company's standard 100-night trial and 15-year guarantee.

Mattress sale tips

You should rarely have to pay the full price for a mattress because new sales are running all the time. To ensure you get the best possible deal, check the original price of the mattress on the manufacturer's website, and search for any discount codes that can be applied to bring the price down further.

While doing so, look out for any other incentives that are being offered – for example, some manufacturers give away bedding bundles as part of the deal. Of course, even at a discounted price, mattresses are a sizeable investment so it's important that you're entirely satisfied. With this in mind, be sure to buy one from a mattress manufacturer or retailer that offers a risk-free trial period, along with a clear and fair returns policy.