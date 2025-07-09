Live
Massive anti-Prime Day sales are live right now: I've found 90+ tech deals from Best Buy, Walmart, and other rival retailers
It's not just about Amazon this week – here are the best anti-Prime Day deals
Amazon is currently hosting its huge annual Prime Day sale this week, but it's not the only game in town. Walmart, Best Buy, and many other retailers are hosting huge anti-Prime Day summer events of their own, and as TechRadar's deals editor, I think they're just as worthy of your attention.
In fact, there are several retailers today that have Amazon flat-out beaten. Best Buy and Samsung are both hosting superb TV deals today, Dell's Black Friday in July sale has some of the best laptop deals of the year right now, while Walmart has plenty of great appliances - all of which you can check right here on this page.
I've used my five years of deals-hunting experience to round up all the best anti-Prime Day sales into one neat package. Just below, you'll find plenty of record-low prices on laptops, headphones, TVs, appliances, phones, and many other categories that we test in-depth here at TechRadar.
Top brands in today's sales include Apple, Dell, LG, and plenty of specialist brands like Canon, Nikon, Shark, and Dyson. Everything is laid out in easy-to-navigate categories, and I'm also providing live updates and highlights right at the bottom of the page.
Today's best anti-Prime Day sales
- Adorama: up to $500 off Sony, Canon, Nikon, and more
- Best Buy: 50% off TVs, laptops, appliances, and more
- B&H Photo: Apple products, cameras, peripherals, and more
- Dell: up to $490 off laptops, desktops, and gaming PCs
- Home Depot: 40% off appliances, grills, and summer essentials
- HP: up to 57% off laptops and PCs for work and gaming
- Newegg: up to $1,000 off PCs, laptops, components, peripherals
- NordVPN: $50 Amazon Gift Card + 4 months free on two-year plans
- Lowes: discounts on grills, tools, appliances, and more
- Samsung: up to $1,850 off major appliances, phones, and TVs
- Walmart: decor, fashion, appliances, Apple, and more
Editor's picks: top 10 deals right now
Paramount+ 'Premium' two-month subscription: was $12.99 per month now $0.99 at Paramount
This is a record-low price for Paramount+'s 'Premium' subscription tier. If you want ad-free, 4K, Dolby Vision access to the streamer, then this discount on a two-month subscription is not to be missed. It's also available for its ad-supported 'Essential' tier, but we'd recommend signing to the 'Premium' plan as it offers better value. Just beware, this limited-time deal expires on July 13.
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.
The latest Apple iPad A16 is back to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. This has actually settled as a fairly standard price for the entry-level tablet, but still well worth taking advantage of if you have an eye on the latest Apple slate. Just be aware that a larger discount could be coming in the next few months. The biggest upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.
Best Buy's anti-Prime Day sale has a $100 discount on the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 - another record-low price from the retailer. The earbuds sound excellent; the noise cancellation is top-tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort.
The best-selling Apple Watch Series 10 is on sale for a record-low price of $279. The smartwatch features upgrades, including Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, a depth gauge, and a new design with the most advanced display. The Apple Watch 10 has been known to sell out during Prime Day, so this is a great early deal to snag at Walmart today.
NordVPN: up to $50 Amazon Gift Card + 4 months free on two-year plans
We put hundreds of hours into VPN testing at TechRadar and we rate NordVPN as the best VPN there is. It's excellent at unblocking streaming services, for torrenting, and at keeping your personal data from getting scraped and sold. This TechRadar exclusive deal gets you four full months of service plus a handy Amazon gift card of up to $50 in value when you buy a 2-year plan.
Samsung Galaxy S25: was $799 now $360, plus one year of free unlimited data at Mint Mobile
Mint's latest deals on the Galaxy S25 series are the best we've seen yet from the carrier. All three devices are available with a massive $440 upfront discount and two years of unlimited data for $15/mo. That's a half-price plan, and even better yet, no trade-ins are required at all to get these discounts. Note, however, that this deal is only eligible with a switch.
Galaxy S25 Plus: was $999 now $560 at Mint
Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 now $860 at Mint
Best Buy 4th of July appliances sale: up to 50% off major appliances
Best Buy has already taken up to 50% off major appliances ahead of this year's 4th of July sales, with savings of up to $1,800 available on washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. But that's not all. There's also up to an extra 20% off select appliances, additional discounts on laundry bundles and free installation with select products. As with Memorial Day and Labor Day, it's one of the best times of the year to pick up a new appliance.
The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about $100 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this during major sales.
Laptops
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7730U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
This Dell 15 Laptop gets the nod from me if you're on a budget but want a reliable work-from-home laptop or school laptop. Not only is it comfortably under $500, but you're also getting a decently sized 1TB SSD and a Ryzen 7 chipset that will easily cruise through most tasks. Aside from gaming, there actually isn't much this basic laptop can't handle. It's nothing fancy, but it's a great buy for $450 for sure.
Processor: Intel Core 7-150U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
If you want a relatively small laptop on a budget, then this Dell Inspiron 14 is a fantastic choice. While it's a little pricier than some options, the combination of an Intel Core 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD means this one is great for even relatively demanding applications. At 14-inches, it's also much more portable than some 16-inch and bigger options.
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-258V
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
The Dell 14 Plus is one of our favorite mid-range Windows laptops thanks to its excellent design and competitive specs. This particular configuration is a little on the pricey end, but you do get an Ultra 7 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 2.5K display - meaning it's absolutely stacked for features. If I was looking for a decent everyday laptop for everything from work to demanding productivity applications, then I'd be very tempted by this deal.
Display - 16 inches
Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7-155U
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 1TB
One of my favorite laptop deals at Best Buy today, this Lenovo Yoga has a massive $400 discount to take advantage of. This machine comes with an Ultra 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD so it's a great choice if you want something powerful at a decent price point. It's also a 2-in-1 form factor, which means you can fold it into a tablet, too.
Graphics card- GeForce RTX 5070
Processor - Intel Core 7-240H
RAM - 32GB
Storage - 1TB
I'm surprised to see such a deep price cut on an RTX 5070 gaming laptop so soon after release, but I'm definitely not complaining. This Asus TUF A16 not only features a massive $300 price cut but you're also getting 32GB of RAM and a good Intel chipset. It's a shame this PC only has an 1200p display, but you'll have no issues playing games smoothly for a few good years down the line here.
Apple's cheapest MacBook, the MacBook Air M1, is in stock and on sale for just $599 - an incredible price that I can't imagine will last long. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you want a great bang for the buck MacBook.
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M4
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the newest version of Apple's popular laptop and it's now down to a great price at Best Buy. You get a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, while the boost to 16GB of RAM keeps all your programs running smoothly. It's just a shame Apple still insists on only 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little miserly in 2025. Nevertheless, this is still one of the best laptops you can buy if you need a performance powerhouse for productivity and creative tasks – especially after this $150 discount.
Display - 15 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars.
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 1TB
Best Buy has the last-generation MacBook Pro 14-inch back down to a record-low price right now. It's now replaced by the M4 version, but this older model still boasts a powerful M3 chip, a stunning liquid retina display and an impressive 22 hours of battery life. We awarded this complete creative workstation 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) review, praising the overall performance, elegant design and long-lasting battery.
Televisions
This mid-sized and best-selling Insignia 55-inch TV supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's the lowest-ever price for the already affordable display. All this for under $200 is an incredible offer for a no-frills TV of this size.
In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Best Buy. At a fraction under $400, you get a massive 75-inch 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and more at your fingertips.
The Hisense U6N Mini-LED TV is a great budget pick for anyone looking to upgrade their living room with a bigger screen or with the improved picture quality that mini LEDs offer. It features full array local dimming, which can precisely tune color and contrast to the image on the screen, and further refines details with AI upscaling. While it might not be the best gaming TV out there, it also does a decent job with Game Mode Plus and the features it offers like VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD Freesync. You can get the Hisense U6N in various sizes, but this deal specifically applies to the 75-inch one.