As TechRadar's Cameras Editor, I review all the best action cams by DJI, Insta360, GoPro and more. And despite the perception it has been losing ground to rivals recently, GoPro – the brand that started it all – still makes some of the finest models in 2025 - many of which are on sale for Prime Day. Personally, I’ve got my eye on the brand new Hero 13 Black in ‘Forest Green’ colorway – just £299 at Amazon UK.

• See the best deals in Amazon's full sale

Other standout deals include the GoPro Max (2025) 360 camera. It's a tiny update of the original Max from 2019 and will soon to be upgraded by the Max 2, but the Max (2025)'s best feature is its low price, which has been further slashed for Prime Day – now just $299 at Amazon in the US, making it a superb value 360 camera.

I've included the 14 best GoPro deals I've found for the US and UK, below. We've also got an Amazon Prime Day live hub on the go, where we drop the very latest and best deals across all consumer tech, so do check it out!

Deals picked by Deals picked by Tim Coleman Cameras Editor This is the sixth Prime Day sale I'm covering in row, in addition to the Black Friday sales in between. These seasonal sales are reliably the best time to bag the lowest prices for GoPros, but which models are worth looking at in 2025? I have reviewed the latest GoPros for the last few years and know what each new iteration brings, and whether a newer model is worth the extra outlay over of the previous version, because the older models are almost always cheaper. I also utilize to price history checker to make sure I'm sharing the best buying advice on the current deals.

GoPro deals US

GoPro deals UK

Amazon Prime Day GoPro deals in the US

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini: was $249.99 now $139.99 The record-low price I've seen for the Hero 11 Black Mini is actually $129.99 at Best Buy, as recently as the Memorial Day sales this year. However, if you're looking for a bargain action camera, then today's price is still hard to beat. The Mini model packs many of the same features as the pricier Hero 11 Black, only in a smaller, screen-less body. However, at $140 it's a real bargain and, in my book, the best GoPro deal for Prime Day. For me, it's more compelling than the pared-back GoPro Hero (2024).

GoPro Max: was $369.99 now $299 GoPro announced a 'new' 360 action cam earlier this year... only it wasn't the Max 2 we were expecting (that's coming), but a refresh of the original Max from 2019. Still, the new version, which shoots a still decent 5.7K resolution 360 video and 16.6MP stills came in at a much lower price point, which has been further slashed for Prime Day by another $70. This is one of the best deals for a 360 camera.

GoPro Hero 12 Black: was $349.99 now $279 As the predecessor to the Hero 13 Black, it's no surprise that the stock of the Hero 12 Black is on sale right now, with a handsome $70 saving. We've previously put the two head-to-head, and for most people the difference is negligible, with both featuring 5.3K video and the 8:7 sensor, as well as terrific image stabilization. Now for a new low price, the Hero 12 Black could be the better option for you.

GoPro Hero (2024): was $219.99 now $199.99 The GoPro Hero released last year gets a small but still significant $20 discount right now. This camera can shoot in 4K and has 12MP for taking photos, as well as featuring a touchscreen for easy navigation. In our Hero (2024) review we felt that GoPro made too many sacrifices in pursuing simplicity and value, but the Hero (2024) is a solid action camera nonetheless.

GoPro Hero 13 Black + Accessories Bundle: was $479.99 now $379.99 This Hero 13 Black accessories bundle gets a huge $100 discount. This bundle is a top option for GoPro newcomers to start, since it includes all the gear you need to get filming, including an extra battery. In fact, even if you're coming from the Hero 12, this pack could still be worth you're time, as your old batteries won't be compatible with this model, so the extra battery in this bundle is particularly handy.

GoPro Hero 13 Black: was $429.99 now $329.99 For those who want the Hero 13 Black and nothing else, they can still save $100 with the standard bundle. This latest model has new ways to preserve battery life, and is compatible with the brand's Magnetic Latch Mounting system.

Amazon Prime Day GoPro deals in the UK

GoPro Hero (2024): was £199.99 now £169 Alongside the Hero 13 Black, GoPro unveiled the Hero last year. Designed to be a point-and-shoot action cam, the Hero (2024) can shoot in 4K video and has 12MP for taking photos, as well as featuring a touchscreen for easy navigation. In our Hero (2024) review we felt that GoPro made too many sacrifices in pursuing simplicity and value, but the Hero (2024) is a solid action camera nonetheless, now with £30 off.

GoPro Hero 13 Black Action Bundle: was £429.99 now £309 There's 28% off the Hero 13 Black at Amazon, for a bundle that includes two Enduro Batteries and Waterproof Shutter Remote. GoPro might be feeling the heat from able DJI and Insta360 action cam rivals, but the Hero 13 Black remains one of the best action cameras available. Who needs 8K video when you've got an interchangeable lens design?

GoPro Max (2025): was £349.99 now £279 GoPro's 'new' 360 action cam for 2025 wasn't the much delayed Max 2 (that's coming), but a refresh of the original Max from 2019. The latest iteration still shoots 5.7K resolution 360 video and 16.6MP stills, but what GoPro did right was bring it in at a much lower price point of £350. Even better for Prime Day – the price has been cut by another £70, making the Max (2025) one of the best value 360 cameras.

GoPro Hero 13 Black Forest Green: was £399.99 now £299.99 Think action cams are boring black boxes? Think again! GoPro unveiled a 'Forest Green' edition of its flagship Hero 13 Black, otherwise with the same specs, and I love it. Even better, it's currently available for the same sale price as the regular Hero 13 Black – that's £100 off.