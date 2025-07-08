I review GoPros for a living - here are my 14 favorite Prime Day deals, including the new Hero 13 Black in 'Forest Green'
From GoPro's current flagship to its 360 camera and older Mini models
As TechRadar's Cameras Editor, I review all the best action cams by DJI, Insta360, GoPro and more. And despite the perception it has been losing ground to rivals recently, GoPro – the brand that started it all – still makes some of the finest models in 2025 - many of which are on sale for Prime Day. Personally, I’ve got my eye on the brand new Hero 13 Black in ‘Forest Green’ colorway – just £299 at Amazon UK.
Other standout deals include the GoPro Max (2025) 360 camera. It's a tiny update of the original Max from 2019 and will soon to be upgraded by the Max 2, but the Max (2025)'s best feature is its low price, which has been further slashed for Prime Day – now just $299 at Amazon in the US, making it a superb value 360 camera.
I've included the 14 best GoPro deals I've found for the US and UK, below. We've also got an Amazon Prime Day live hub on the go, where we drop the very latest and best deals across all consumer tech, so do check it out!
This is the sixth Prime Day sale I'm covering in row, in addition to the Black Friday sales in between. These seasonal sales are reliably the best time to bag the lowest prices for GoPros, but which models are worth looking at in 2025?
I have reviewed the latest GoPros for the last few years and know what each new iteration brings, and whether a newer model is worth the extra outlay over of the previous version, because the older models are almost always cheaper.
I also utilize to price history checker to make sure I'm sharing the best buying advice on the current deals.
Quick Links
GoPro deals US
- GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini: was
$249now $139
- GoPro Max (2025): was
$369now $299
- GoPro Hero 12 Black: was
$349now 279
- GoPro Hero (2024): was
$219now $199
- GoPro Hero 13 Black + accessories bundle: was
$479now $379
GoPro deals UK
- GoPro Hero 12 Black: was
£399now £244
- GoPro Hero (2024): was
£199now £169
- GoPro Hero 13 Black Action bundle: was
£429now £309
- GoPro Max (2025): was
£349now £279
- GoPro Hero 13 Black, Forest Green edition: was
£399now £299
- GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini: was
£173now £158
- GoPro Hero 13 Black + accessories bundle: was
£449now £344
Amazon Prime Day GoPro deals in the US
The record-low price I've seen for the Hero 11 Black Mini is actually $129.99 at Best Buy, as recently as the Memorial Day sales this year. However, if you're looking for a bargain action camera, then today's price is still hard to beat. The Mini model packs many of the same features as the pricier Hero 11 Black, only in a smaller, screen-less body. However, at $140 it's a real bargain and, in my book, the best GoPro deal for Prime Day. For me, it's more compelling than the pared-back GoPro Hero (2024).
Alternatively to the Hero 11 Black Mini, you could go all out with GoPro's flagship action camera, the Hero 13 Black. It's stand out upgrade from the Hero 12 Black is its Lens Mod auto compatibility that I think is the future of action cams, and this bundle includes one of those mods – the Ultra Wide Mod. The Hero 13 Black is available in various bundles – but I think this bundle is the best of the bunch for Prime Day.
Price check: $379.99 at GoPro
GoPro announced a 'new' 360 action cam earlier this year... only it wasn't the Max 2 we were expecting (that's coming), but a refresh of the original Max from 2019. Still, the new version, which shoots a still decent 5.7K resolution 360 video and 16.6MP stills came in at a much lower price point, which has been further slashed for Prime Day by another $70. This is one of the best deals for a 360 camera.
As the predecessor to the Hero 13 Black, it's no surprise that the stock of the Hero 12 Black is on sale right now, with a handsome $70 saving. We've previously put the two head-to-head, and for most people the difference is negligible, with both featuring 5.3K video and the 8:7 sensor, as well as terrific image stabilization. Now for a new low price, the Hero 12 Black could be the better option for you.
The GoPro Hero released last year gets a small but still significant $20 discount right now. This camera can shoot in 4K and has 12MP for taking photos, as well as featuring a touchscreen for easy navigation. In our Hero (2024) review we felt that GoPro made too many sacrifices in pursuing simplicity and value, but the Hero (2024) is a solid action camera nonetheless.
This Hero 13 Black accessories bundle gets a huge $100 discount. This bundle is a top option for GoPro newcomers to start, since it includes all the gear you need to get filming, including an extra battery. In fact, even if you're coming from the Hero 12, this pack could still be worth you're time, as your old batteries won't be compatible with this model, so the extra battery in this bundle is particularly handy.
For those who want the Hero 13 Black and nothing else, they can still save $100 with the standard bundle. This latest model has new ways to preserve battery life, and is compatible with the brand's Magnetic Latch Mounting system.
Amazon Prime Day GoPro deals in the UK
Updated with the Hero 13 Black last year, it's right to expect deals for the GoPro Hero 12 Black. We've pitted to the two cameras agains each other in a Hero 13 Black vs Hero 12 Black article so you can discover what you'd miss out on by opting for the now-cheaper Hero 12 Black. And while the latest model has some handy upgrades, most people won't notice a real difference and could make a decent saving – the cameras share the same 8:7 sensor, 5.3K video with 10-bit log capture and timecoded footage, supported with incredible image stabilization.
Alongside the Hero 13 Black, GoPro unveiled the Hero last year. Designed to be a point-and-shoot action cam, the Hero (2024) can shoot in 4K video and has 12MP for taking photos, as well as featuring a touchscreen for easy navigation. In our Hero (2024) review we felt that GoPro made too many sacrifices in pursuing simplicity and value, but the Hero (2024) is a solid action camera nonetheless, now with £30 off.
There's 28% off the Hero 13 Black at Amazon, for a bundle that includes two Enduro Batteries and Waterproof Shutter Remote. GoPro might be feeling the heat from able DJI and Insta360 action cam rivals, but the Hero 13 Black remains one of the best action cameras available. Who needs 8K video when you've got an interchangeable lens design?
GoPro's 'new' 360 action cam for 2025 wasn't the much delayed Max 2 (that's coming), but a refresh of the original Max from 2019. The latest iteration still shoots 5.7K resolution 360 video and 16.6MP stills, but what GoPro did right was bring it in at a much lower price point of £350. Even better for Prime Day – the price has been cut by another £70, making the Max (2025) one of the best value 360 cameras.
Think action cams are boring black boxes? Think again! GoPro unveiled a 'Forest Green' edition of its flagship Hero 13 Black, otherwise with the same specs, and I love it. Even better, it's currently available for the same sale price as the regular Hero 13 Black – that's £100 off.
In the UK, the Hero 13 Black accessories bundle is also getting a massive discount at Currys, saving you over £100. It includes two Enduro batteries, 64GB memory card, handle and carry case.
The discount isn't spectacular here, but you can still save 10% on the Hero 11 Black Mini. As the name suggests, this is smaller than other GoPro models, but it still has great features, including 5.3K video, 24.7MP photos, and Hypersmooth 5.0 image stabilization and horizon lock. It's not as new as the Hero (2024), but in many ways it has better specs despite being older, meaning it could be the better buy for you.
Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other.
