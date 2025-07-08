Amazon Prime Day is here. Well, it's more like Prime week – the sale officially runs from July 8 to July 11, while some retailers have told us their sales will extend even further, such as Insta360's best-ever deals which are live until July 15.

With price hikes in certain regions, especially the US, finding good camera deals has been a challenge for Prime Day. However, there's still some decent action out there, and I've hand picked the very best deals, including the DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo for £759 at Amazon UK, plus the Insta360 X4 for $349.99 at Amazon in the US – both record-low prices.

I've included the 42 best camera deals I've found below, below. Interested in other deals too? Then you'll want to check out TechRadar's Amazon Prime Day live hub, where we drop the very latest and best deals across all consumer tech. Happy shopping!

I'm TechRadar's Cameras Editor and this is my sixth Prime Day sale coverage on the bounce, with Black Friday sales in between thrown in for good measure. I've been tracking the best camera deals throughout this time, alongside writing the latest camera news and carrying out in-depth reviews of the best gear over the last few years. I know what makes a great camera, and an even greater camera deal. I also know the price history of each product – there are tools for that – and I've distilled all of this knowledge into my pick of the best 40+ camera deals, listed below.

Nikon Z30: was $846.95 now $696.95 at Adorama Designed for vlogging, the Z30 was already Nikon's cheapest mirrorless camera before any sale price, and it is now just under $700 with kit lens included. The record-low price I've seen is another $100 cheaper, but given the current climate in the US, this will probably be the best Nikon camera deal for Prime Day. The Z30 shoots crisp 4K video, features a flip-out touchscreen, plus a dedicated mic port. B&H Photo: was $846 now $696.95

Nikon Z7 II: was $2,296.95 now $1,946.95 at Adorama Don't need the raw power of the Nikon Z8? The Nikon Z7 II is a great option instead if you're primarily a stills photographer, with a regular 45.7MP full-frame sensor, dual card slots, decent tracking AF, and internal 4K 60fps video. I'd highly recommend the Z7 II to landscape photographers who want a high-resolution sensor in a lightweight body, especially for under $1,950 – a record-low price. Check out our Nikon Z7 II review for a full run-down of this model.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II: was $2,499 now $2,199 at Adorama Giving the Nikon Z6 III a good run for its money, the EOS R6 Mark II is another 24MP full-frame all-rounder, that now a full $200 of the lowest-ever price. Our Canon EOS R6 II review awarded this excellent model an impressive four and a half stars out of five, praising its autofocus, ISO handling, and burst shooting, so it's an easy recommendation with this deal at Adorama, especially with the included spare Canon LP-E6NH battery and Lexar Professional 64GB card accessories.

Sony Alpha a7 IV: was $2,699.99 now $2,199.99 at Best Buy The Sony A7 IV remains one of the best cameras for most people right now - being a superb performer for both stills and video, with an excellent 33MP full-frame sensor and game-changing auto-focus system, now for a record-low price at Best Buy - and that's despite the recent tariff-induced price hikes on Sony cameras, and no sign of the rumored A7 V yet.

Sony A7C: was $1,598 now $1,398 at Amazon Sony camera deals are thin on the ground right now, no doubt in small part due to the ongoing tariffs situation. With that said, I would still recommend the original Sony A7C for this price at Amazon. While technically outdated now, you're still getting a decent 24MP full-frame sensor, 4K video at 30FPS, and good autofocus - all in a body that's extremely compact.

Canon EOS RP: was $1,099 now $799 at Best Buy Even cheaper still is the EOS RP - Canon's cheapest full-frame camera and the cheapest new full-frame body you'll find anywhere. As you'd expect, the EOS RP is a pretty stripped-down affair. It doesn't feature the best video specs or image stabilization, for example. It does, however, feature a decent 26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, a lightweight build, and good autofocus for a body in this price range. In terms of value, it's still a good choice.

Action camera deals

Insta360 Go 3S: was $399.99 now $319.99 at Amazon I loved reviewing the thumb-sized Insta360 Go 3S – it's an incredibly fun 4K camera for the whole family which can slot into small spaces, go underwater, clip to your pet's collar or attach magnetically for unique POVs. This package includes the Action Pod for better battery life and remote viewing (though the Action Pod isn't waterproof). The Go 3S is still the latest model in the range, and has now fallen to record low price. Again, the same price is available at the Insta360 store. The price is for the 64GB model, and there is a pricier 128GB version available if you prefer.

Insta360 Ace Pro: was $449.99 now $239.99 at Amazon Insta360's Ace Pro is 'regular' 8K action camera with a neat flip-up screen, and it has fallen to a record-low price with $200 off the standard bundle – the previous lowest price was over $70 more. The Ace Pro 2, was only a modest update with improved 8K video, but the Ace Pro's 4K and HDR video specs still impress and it's now superb value for money.

Insta360 X3: was $449.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The X3 is now two generations old and tops out at 5.7K video, whereas its successors can shoot 8K. Don't write the X3 off, though – its still an excellent 360 camera, with the same powerful Insta360 image stabilization, 33ft / 10m waterproofing, bullet time and time shift modes, editing software and handy accessories. In my opinion, this is the best Insta360 deal in the Amazon Prime Day sales. You can grab the same price at the Insta360 store.

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini: was $249.99 now $139.99 at Best Buy The record-low price I've seen for the Hero 11 Black Mini is actually $129.99 at Best Buy, as recently as the Memorial Day sales this year. However, if you're looking for a bargain action camera, then today's price is still hard to beat.It packs many of the same features as the Hero 11 Black, only in a smaller body without a screen. At $140, it's a real bargain and, in my book, the best GoPro deal for Prime Day.

Drone deals

Nikon Z6 III: was £2,699 now £1,999 at Jessops Jessops is having a mega sale over Prime Day, and the Nikon Z6 III for £1,999 is another stand out deal and record-equalling low price. In my Nikon Z6 III review, I awarded the superb hybrid camera five stars out of five, and as a Nikon Z6 II owner, it gave me all the reasons I needed to upgrade, including its 24.5MP full-frame partially stacked sensor with vastly improved autofocus and 6K video up to 60fps.

Sony A7 IV: was £2,399 now £1,849 at Jessops Not the best price I've seen – which was £1,629 including cash back – £1,849 for the A7 IV is sill a decent deal for the 33MP full-frame hybrid. There's still no concrete info on the A7 V successor, meaning the A7 IV remains Sony's best mirrorless camera for most people.

OM System OM-1 Mark II: was £2,199.99 now £1,649.99 at Jessops Combine a £150 saving with £400 cashback at Jessops, and you get the OM1 II for a record-low price of £1,649. I'm a big fan of the Micro Four Thirds camera, which we called 'mind-blowingly capable in our OM System OM-1 II review. It packs a 20MP BSI Micro Four Thirds sensor with class-leading stabilization, blazingly quick shooting speeds and a host of innovative built-in computational photography features. The retro-style camera is a superb option for adventure, wildlife, landscape and travel photographers looking to cut a bulky kit bag down to size.

Action camera deals

Insta360 X4: was £499.99 now £349.99 at Amazon Now succeeded by the Insta360 X5, the X4 is the next best 360 camera available, but now for a record-low price – the cheapest price we saw last year was £425. Want to know the key differences between the two 8K 360 cameras? Check out our Insta360 X5 vs X4 article. Spoiler – for most people, the older X4 does the trick with 8K video, slow-motion video and bullet time mode, plus a handy 4K single lens mode to double up as a regular action cam, all ably supported with powerful image stabilization. Also available at the Insta360 store.