Amazon Prime Day is nearly over - but the deals keep coming, so I'm still here tallying up all the biggest discounts. Right now, I'm checking out deals on the best webcams, and there are plenty of excellent savings to be had.

While the webcam I was really hoping to see on sale hasn't received a discount - that's the fantastic Obsbot Meet SE - there are still some stellar deals to pick up here. Shoppers on super-tight budgets can snap up the Logitech C270 for just $19, better than half price, while serious streamers can net a third off the Insta360 Link 2C, now down to $99. Naturally, I've only included reputable brands that I trust in this list; there are plenty of suspect brands out there on Amazon, so shop wisely.

If you want to see more of our coverage of the best deals available this week, you can check out our Amazon Prime Day live hub, where we're collating all the deepest discounts on all kinds of tech.

Amazon Prime Day webcam deals in the US

Save $20.99 Logitech C270 webcam: was $39.99 now $19 at Amazon Need something cheap but effective? Logitech's 720p webcam is nothing fancy, but it offers great plug-and-play functionality for a ridiculously low price. If you just need a webcam for work Zoom calls and don't want any bells and whistles, this is the one to pick.

Logitech Brio 101: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon A super-cheap 1080p webcam, the Brio 101 from Logitech doesn't have much in the way of fancy features, but it's one of the cheapest brand-name Full HD webcams I'd recommend this Prime Day.

Anker PowerConf C200: was $59.99 now $47.99 at Amazon A 2K webcam with built-in privacy shutter and excellent background noise cancellation, the PowerConf C200 isn't the most heavily-discounted webcam in this list, but it's still worth considering at 20% off. Note, however, that despite the Amazon description, this isn't a fully wireless webcam.

Insta360 Link 2C: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a high-performance webcam this Prime Day, the 4K Link 2C from Insta360 should be at the top of your list. With a significant $50 saving to be made here, this is the only 4K webcam I'd recommend buying right now.

Obsbot Tiny SE: was $99 now $84 at Amazon Looking for something a little... different? This 1080p webcam from Obsbot features a motorized gimbal mount with AI-powered head-tracking technology, making it the perfect choice for anyone who wants to get into streaming or video podcasting.