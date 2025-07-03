Amazon’s summer Prime Day sale is nearly here, but we’re already seeing loads of great smartphone deals thanks to ongoing July 4th sales. For example, you can now get the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 for just $349.99 (was $999.99) at Best Buy, a huge saving of $650. That's the lowest price ever on the premium version of Motorola's flip phone.

True to it’s name, the Razr Plus 2023 is a slightly older model, but it’s still one of the sleekest and most capable flip folding phones around thanks to Motorola’s forward-looking design philosophy and powerful internal hardware.

Motorola has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to flip phones, pushing the boundaries of design further than its biggest competitor, Samsung – that means the Razr Plus 2023 still feels like a fresh device two years after release. In fact, when I hold the Razr Plus 2023 next to the 2025 Motorola Razr, it's hard to detect which phone is older.

With a massive discount of $650 – that’s almost two thirds off the original list price – you can’t go wrong. This is a great buy for anyone who’s been eyeing a folding phone, and a rare opportunity to get one at a price normally reserved for the best cheap phones.

Motorola Razr Plus 2023: was $999.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy Best Buy is offering one of the best phone deals I've ever seen, just in time for July 4th. The retailer has cut the price of the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 from $999.99 to $349.99, a huge $650 discount on a hugely capable phone. At release, the Razr Plus 2023 blew us away with its combination of powerful internals and cutting-edge design, and even two years later it still leads the competition with its excellent cover display and tasteful aesthetics. You'll struggle to find a more powerful phone for less.

The revived Motorola Razr series is best known for its great cover displays. The outer screen on the Razr Plus 2023 measures in at 3.6 inches wide, even larger than the 3.4-inch cover display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The Razr Plus unfolds to a tall 6.9-inch display that’s ideal for scrolling through social media, or perching on a desk or table to take video calls. It’s no wonder the display scored perfect marks in our Motorola Razr Plus 2023 review.

Internally, everything’s kept running by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset, which is a few generations old now but still plenty capable for everyday use and mobile gaming. RAM is in healthy supply too, at a solid 12GB, and the model on sale comes with 256GB of storage.

Even if you take the ‘folding’ aspect of this flip phone out of the equation, you’d be hard pressed to find a more powerful phone at this price point. Best Buy have knocked it out of the park on this one – it’s a no-brainer for those who want a beautiful folding phone that won’t break the bank.