We're one day away from Prime Day 2025 but Best Buy has already beaten Amazon to the punch with it's own massive 'Black Friday in July sale'. Even better still, it's featuring some of the best tech deals I've seen so far this year as TechRadar's deals editor.

Alongside record-low prices on TVs, cameras, and laptops, there are also great choices for appliances and other categories at Best Buy today. The retailer has gone pretty hard for this summer sale - which is why I've been rounding everything up here on this page.

I've laid out my favorite 40 deals in the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale (so far) just down below, separated into categories. You'll find deals on highly reviewed TVs from the likes of LG and Samsung, record-low prices on Apple products, and some dirt-cheap laptops for both work and school.

If you're interested in checking out more deals, I'd also recommend checking out our Amazon Prime Day live blog, which is currently being updated with deals from that other retailer. Generally speaking, most of the deals are similar, but I'd say Best Buy has a better range of deals right now - particularly on laptops and cameras.

Televisions

Insignia F50 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $349.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy This mid-sized and best-selling Insignia 55-inch TV supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's the lowest-ever price for the already affordable display. All this for under $200 is an incredible offer for a no-frills TV of this size.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Best Buy. At a fraction under $400, you get a massive 75-inch 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and more at your fingertips.

Hisense U6N 75-inch Mini-LED TV: was $699.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy The Hisense U6N Mini-LED TV is a great budget pick for anyone looking to upgrade their living room with a bigger screen or with the improved picture quality that mini LEDs offer. It features full array local dimming, which can precisely tune color and contrast to the image on the screen, and further refines details with AI upscaling. While it might not be the best gaming TV out there, it also does a decent job with Game Mode Plus and the features it offers like VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD Freesync. You can get the Hisense U6N in various sizes, but this deal specifically applies to the 75-inch one.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy Just ahead of the 4th of July, Best Buy has LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,299.99. That's a $1,200 discount and a record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Samsung 77-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen premium display, Best Buy has Samsung's 77-inch S90D OLED TV on sale for its lowest price yet. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung DU7200 70-inch 4K TV: was $589.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $479.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung covers all the basics with 4K Ultra HD support, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and access to all the major streaming apps, all for under $450. It's not the fastest, the most powerful or packed with the most premium features, but it's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

Sony HT-S2000: was $499 now $299 at Best Buy At 40% off over at Best Buy, the Sony HT-S2000 is nothing short of a steal. For less than $300, you're getting expansive Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and generally crisp sound quality, all in one super-compact bar. This is one of the lowest prices I've ever seen this soundbar drop to, so don't miss out on this brilliant bargain!

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x: was $749.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.3 inches

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon X

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB You won't find a more affordable new Qualcomm laptop. The Slim 3X has a touchscreen - the only one on our list - with a Snapdragon X CPU. In theory, that should give it a much longer battery life but you may need to check the compatibility list to make sure your software will run on the platform. Another bone of contention is the 256GB capacity, the lowest of the group.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $629 now $349.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.3 inches

Processor - Intel Core i5-1334U

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB This Dell Inspiron 15 is a great option if you're looking for a cheap Windows 11 machine that can handle the basics. A combination of a Core i5 chipset and spacious 512GB storage drive means this one is well featured for the price. It is a little older, however, and 8GB of RAM may struggle with more demanding tasks.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop: was $1,049.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7-155U

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB One of my favorite laptop deals at Best Buy today, this Lenovo Yoga has a massive $400 discount to take advantage of. This machine comes with an Ultra 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD so it's a great choice if you want something powerful at a decent price point. It's also a 2-in-1 form factor, which means you can fold it into a tablet, too.

HP Victus 15 gaming laptop: was $899 now $649.99 at Best Buy Graphics card- GeForce RTX 4050

Processor - AMD Ryzen 7-7445HS

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB Looking for a gaming laptop on a budget? This HP Victus 15 won't win any prizes in terms of performance, but it's not bad for a sub-$700 machine. For a fair price, you're getting a really powerful Ryzen 7 chipset and an RTX 4050 graphics card, which are decent if you're willing to tweak a few settings here and there. If you're planning on playing older games in particular then this is a good value option.

Alienware Aurora 16 gaming laptop: was $1,499.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy Graphics card- GeForce RTX 5060

Processor - Intel Core 7-240H

RAM - 32GB

Storage - 1TB Alienware gaming laptops usually carry a hefty price tag but a $400 discount makes this Alienware Aurora 16 a surprisingly good value choice today. Not only are you getting an RTX 5060 graphics card here, but an Intel Core 7 chipset and 32GB of RAM means you've got plenty of power under the hood for even the latest titles.

Asus TUF A16 gaming laptop: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy Graphics card- GeForce RTX 5070

Processor - Intel Core 7-240H

RAM - 32GB

Storage - 1TB I'm surprised to see such a deep price cut on an RTX 5070 gaming laptop so soon after release, but I'm definitely not complaining. This Asus TUF A16 not only features a massive $300 price cut but you're also getting 32GB of RAM and a good Intel chipset. It's a shame this PC only has an 1200p display, but you'll have no issues playing games smoothly for a few good years down the line here.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4): was $999 now $849 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the newest version of Apple's popular laptop and it's now down to a great price at Best Buy. You get a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, while the boost to 16GB of RAM keeps all your programs running smoothly. It's just a shame Apple still insists on only 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little miserly in 2025. Nevertheless, this is still one of the best laptops you can buy if you need a performance powerhouse for productivity and creative tasks – especially after this $150 discount.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $899 at Best Buy Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was $1,599 now $1,199 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 1TB Best Buy has the last-generation MacBook Pro 14-inch back down to a record-low price right now. It's now replaced by the M4 version, but this older model still boasts a powerful M3 chip, a stunning liquid retina display and an impressive 22 hours of battery life. We awarded this complete creative workstation 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) review, praising the overall performance, elegant design and long-lasting battery.

Apple devices

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Best Buy The latest Apple iPad A16 is back to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. This has actually settled as a fairly standard price for the entry-level tablet, but still well worth taking advantage of if you have an eye on the latest Apple slate. Just be aware that a larger discount could be coming in the next few months. The biggest upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.

Record low price Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $159 at Best Buy Amazon's early Prime Day sale has a record-breaking $90 discount on the best-selling AirPods Pro 2. The earbuds sound excellent; the noise cancellation is top-tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Best Buy Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the all-new AirPods 4 on sale for only $99 - a match for the record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.

Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169.95 now $99.95 at Best Buy The Beats Studio Buds Plus are our pick for the best Beats earbuds. These earbuds build on the standard Studio Buds with better active noise cancellation, larger mics for clear, crisp calls, and longer battery life up to 36 hours with the charging case. It also lets you customize the fit with four pairs of silicone tips. All that, plus the stylish good looks, make it a great deal for mid-range buds under $100.

Beats Solo 4: was $199.95 now $99.99 at Best Buy The Beats Solo 4 are a much more affordable option at 50% off and better priced in line with the level of audio quality and performance you can expect from these cans. The lightweight build, ergonomic design, and 50-hour battery life make them a convenient pick for commutes for most casual listeners. It might not be the most advanced set of headphones out there, but they are great value for some good-looking cans with lossless audio capabilities and plenty of utility.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy Unfortunately, this is a long way from the lowest-ever price for the AirPods Max but likely the best deal we'll see for a few months. The headphones use an Apple-designed dynamic driver to provide high-fidelity audio and they sound fantastic for it. Exceptional active noise cancellation, personalized Spatial Audio, and Dolby Atmos support all reinforce that. They feel good on your head as well thanks to the knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions so you can easily wear them for the 20 hours of battery life.

Cameras

Sony Alpha a7 III: was $1,798 now $1,499 at Best Buy The Sony Alpha A7 III is an older body now but there's a reason Sony has kept it in production as the 'entry-level' A7 option - it's still a stunning camera. Our Sony Alpha a7 III review awarded this model a full five stars when we originally tested it and it's an easy recommendation even in 2024. You miss out on some of the latest bells and whistles, but the A7 III still has great autofocus, uncropped 4K video, and a 24.2MP full-frame sensor that's more than capable. The body's record-low price is technically $1,299, but this is still a great price with tariffs hitting camera prices hard in recent months.

Sony Alpha a7 IV: was $2,499.99 now $2,199.99 at Best Buy The Alpha a7 IV is easily one of the best cameras for most people right now - mainly because it's a superb hybrid body that performs for both stills and video. With an excellent 33MP full-frame sensor and game-changing auto-focus system, it's hard to believe you can get all that goodness for such a low price. Now is a great time to consider picking this one up since today's deal at Best Buy is a new record-low price - and that's despite the recent tariff-induced price hikes on Sony cameras.

Canon EOS RP: was $999 now $799 at Best Buy Even cheaper still is the EOS RP - Canon's cheapest full-frame camera and the cheapest new full-frame body you'll find anywhere. As you'd expect, the EOS RP is a pretty stripped-down affair. It doesn't feature the best video specs or image stabilization, for example. It does, however, feature a decent 26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, a lightweight build, and good autofocus for a body in this price range. In terms of value, it's still a good choice.

Canon EOS R8: was $1,499 now $1,399 at Best Buy Canon's low-cost full-frame RF-mount camera is now even cheaper with $100 off, taking it close to the entry-level EOS RP. The EOS R8 packs many of the same features as the pricier EOS R6 II, including the 24.2MP sensor and 4K 60p video recording. We explained the key EOS R8 and EOS R6 Mark II differences so if you can do without in-body image stabilization and sturdier build quality, then you can make a decent saving by opting for the smaller and lighter EOS R8.

Nikon Zf: was $1,999 now $1,899 at Best Buy Classic retro style, full frame 24MP sensor, Nikon's best in-body image stabilisation, smart manual focus controls, and a dedicated black and white color mode – all for a record-low price. The retro-style camera market is big business and it attracts larger-than-life price tags. However, Nikon's Zf packs a technological punch alongside producing excellent image quality.

Nikon Z6III: was $2,496 now $2,199.99 at Best Buy The Nikon Z6 III is a superb body that we rate as the best mirrorless camera for most people because of its excellent performance, autofocus, video, and handling. It's just an extremely solid hybrid all-rounder with its impressive 24.5MP full-frame partially stacked sensor, vastly improved autofocus, and 6K video up to 60fps. Our Nikon Z6 III review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five, so it's an easy recommendation at this lowest-ever price.

Insta360 X4: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy The Insta360 X4 is the best handheld 360-degree camera available, with 8K video, slick slow-motion video and a handy 4K single lens mode. It's rugged and waterproof, and it boasts powerful image stabilization to smooth out your videos. Throw in a bunch of fun video modes and easy editing, and you'll be making videos otherwise impossible with a phone. It can act as a 360-degree camera, shoot underwater action, be used for vlogging or even as a dash cam, complete with an invisible selfie stick for capturing dynamic third-person perspectives. Want a second camera for vacation? The X4 could be the one, and it's great value at this sale price.

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini: was $249.99 now $139.99 at Best Buy The GoPro Hero 11 Black has been an action camera mainstay over the years and now the Mini version is back to a record-low price. This may be an older model now, but it still holds up against many of the latest and greatest action cameras – and is excellent value for money. It boasts solid battery life and good sensors for vertical videos that make it a smart pick for social media. However, be aware that audio quality still isn't great and it isn't the best in low light settings. Still, it flew off the shelves at this price last time, so expect it to be a popular pick here too.

Other categories

Still available Best Buy 4th of July appliances sale: up to 50% off major appliances

Best Buy has already taken up to 50% off major appliances ahead of this year's 4th of July sales, with savings of up to $1,800 available on washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. But that's not all. There's also up to an extra 20% off select appliances, additional discounts on laundry bundles and free installation with select products. As with Memorial Day and Labor Day, it's one of the best times of the year to pick up a new appliance.

Bella Pro 4.2Qt Air Fryer: was $79.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy I feel like we must be at a point now where everyone who has wanted to buy an air fryer has already bought one, but if you're thinking of trying out the handy kitchen tech for the first time, this super-cheap Bella Pro is a good starting point. It's not the largest, the prettiest or the most technically advanced, but it'll do the job if you're cooking for one or as a couple – and you can always consider an upgrade if you enjoy the results.