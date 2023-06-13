Best Buy 4th of July sale 2023: deals we can expect

The Best Buy 4th of July sales event is just around the corner, which means huge savings are coming your way on appliances, TVs, laptops, headphones, and more. To help you find all the top offers in one place, we've created this guide to tell you everything about this year's Best Buy 4th of July sale and what deals you can expect.



The 4th of July sales event is a great opportunity to score record-low prices on major appliances and tech items, which is why the Best Buy sale is such a popular destination. In years past, the retailer offered massive discounts on appliances from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool, as well as discounts on best-selling tech, including TVs, laptops, headphones, and tablets.



This year, the 4th of July lands on a Tuesday, which means we should see Best Buy launch its official sale on Friday, June 30. We'll update this guide as soon as we see bargains drop, so make sure to bookmark this page for all the latest offers.

Best Buy 4th of July TV sale: what deals can we expect? Based on years past, the Best Buy 4th of July sale is known for two categories, major appliances, and tech items. We expect to see those categories discounted at this year's sale, which means you can expect huge discounts on appliances, including refrigerators, washers and dryers, and laundry packages from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and GE. If you're after tech items, we can anticipate record-low prices on a range of 4K, QLED and OLED TVs, laptop deals from Apple, HP, and Dell, as well as discounts on headphones, smartwatches, tablets, and more.

Last year's top Best Buy 4th of July deals

Looking back at last year's Best Buy 4th of July sale can give us a good idea of what will be discounted at the 2023 event. We've listed last year's best offers below, which included impressive discounts on major appliances, laptops, TVs, smartwatches, headphones, and more.

Major appliances: free $100 gift card with appliance packages totalling $1,499 or more

Best Buy is running a huge promotion across major appliances for its 4th of July sale. In it, you get a $100 gift card when you buy an appliance package that totals $1,499 or more. You can combine this with the big discounts of up to $800 available on refrigerators, washer/dryers, ranges and dishwashers by Samsung, Whirlpool and KitchenAid.

Lenovo Chromebook 3: $139 $79 at Best Buy

Save $60 – A bargain price for the Lenovo Chromebook 3 and a return to the cheapest this laptop has ever been. For anyone who just needs an affordable device on a tight budget to handle light use and school work then this is a sensible buy. It's basic, sure, but it's easily portable at just 11.6-inches in size and it gets the job done.

Hisense 75-inch A6 Series LED 4K Smart TV: $1,299.99 $679.99 at Best Buy

Save $620 – Here's a huge discount on an equally huge TV. The majority of TVs this size are usually well over $600 so this is a bargain in the Best Buy 4th of July sale. Hisense is a budget-focused range that doesn't fill its TVs with top-end features, but this display still supports 4K for superior picture quality, HDR for improved lighting, and all your favorite streaming apps. It's a whole lot of TV for the price.

Apple Watch Series 3: $199 $169 at Best Buy

Save $30 – The Apple Watch Series 3 may be old now considering it was was released back in 2017 but it's still supported and holds up today. The smartwatch is a good buy for those on a budget as it's over $150 less than the latest Series 7 version. Sure, you have to compromise on a few advanced features, but the Series 3 still offers excellent basic fitness tracking, including swimming, plus it has a heart rate monitor.

Bella Pro Series 2-qt Digital Air Fryer: $49.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $15 – You've probably heard a lot of people raving about air fryers so you can finally tell that nagging friend you've got one - and at a bargain price, too. This Bella Pro Series is a basic air fryer that's worth picking up while it's so cheap if you're interested in trying the tech for yourself. It's simple and easy to use, with functions that enable you to air fry, broil, bake, roast and reheat with little to no oil.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32GB): $229.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 was available at its cheapest ever price in the Best Buy 4th of July sale, but now it's gone up by $40. This is still an affordable 10.5-inch device has a battery life of up to 13 hours and can comfortably handle general everyday tasks, including web browsing, media streaming and simple games. Larger storage options are also available for $249.99 (64GB) and $279.99 (128GB) but this version is fine for most users.

Call of Duty Vanguard: $69.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 – Modern Warfare 2 may be coming soon but you can get caught up with the previous entry in the series for just $29.99 at Best Buy. This latest offer brings Call of Duty Vanguard back down to its cheapest ever price. A good offer if you or someone you know wants to catch up on the long-running shooter franchise before the new entry launches later this year.

You can also look forward to upcoming bargains in our 4th of July TV sales roundup and 4th of July laptop deals.