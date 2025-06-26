Early 4th of July TV deals are live at Best Buy - here are 11 TVs I'd buy from $69.99

The 4th of July is just around the corner, and Best Buy has early TV deals that you can shop right now. The retailer is a popular destination during the patriotic holiday, thanks to stunning price cuts on best-rated 4K, QLED, and OLED displays.



• Shop more deals at Best Buy



As TechRadar's deals editor, who has covered 4th of July sales for eight years, I've gone through Best Buy's early offers and hand-picked the 11 best TVs worth buying. You'll find record-low prices on a range of displays from brands like Samsung, LG, and Insignia, with prices starting at just $69.99. Best Buy is one of the best online retailers for finding a TV on sale, thanks to its wide selection of premium and budget-friendly TVs.



A few standout offers include TechRadar's best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED, on sale for a stunning price of $1,299.99, Insignia's 70-inch F50 Series 4K Fire TV on sale for only $329.99, and the popular Roku 55-inch Select Series smart TV on sale for $299.99.



Keep in mind, these are incredible discounts, and I don't expect prices to drop any further when Best Buy launches its official 4th of July sale. If you're looking for more offers, you can visit our 4th of July TV sales guide for all the best deals around the web.

The 11 best TV deals at Best Buy

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $129.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's cheapest TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV for only $69.99 - its lowest-ever price. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 43-inch model on sale for a stunning price of $749.99 and includes a free Slim Fit Wall Mount. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors, delivering lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Roku 55-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $329.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV ahead of the 4th of July, Roku's highly rated 55-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for just $299.99. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.

Samsung 55-inch U8000F Series Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $429.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy Samsung's Crystal 4K TVs have been best-sellers here at TechRadar, and Best Buy has the 55-inch U8000F Series model on sale for $379.99 - an incredible price. The 2025 TV features Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience, and HDR for superior color reproduction. It also features a new sleek design and Samsung's Tizen smart platform.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy Just ahead of the 4th of July, Best Buy has LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,299.99. That's a $1,200 discount and a record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG UT75 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also appreciate the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which enables you to view and adjust all your settings in one convenient location. Today's early 4th of July deal brings the 75-inch model down to only $499.99 - a record-low price.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.

Samsung 77-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen premium display, Best Buy has Samsung's 77-inch S90D OLED TV on sale for its lowest price yet. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

You can also look forward to this year's Amazon Prime Day sale and early offers in our Prime Day TV deals guide.