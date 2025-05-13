Best Buy is slashing prices on TVs ahead of Memorial Day - deals from $199.99
Shop record-low prices on 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs
You don't need to wait until the upcoming Memorial Day sales event to snag a really good TV deal. Best Buy is having a massive TV sale right now, with record-low prices on older-model displays and fresh discounts on 2025 TVs.
• Shop more deals at Best Buy
As TechRadar's deals editor who specializes in TVs, I've gone through Best Buy's sale and hand-picked the top 10 TV deals. You'll find a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs on sale from brands like Samsung, LG, and Hisense. All of the displays below represent outstanding value, thanks to stunningly low prices and impressive discounts from newer models.
A few stand-out deals include LG's best-selling 48-inch B4 OLED TV on sale for $599.99, this Insignia 70-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $369.99, and Samsung's stunning 43-inch The Frame QLED TV on sale for $699.99 - a new record-low price.
Shop more of Best Buy's top TV deals below, and visit our main Memorial Day TV sales guide for all the best early offers around the web.
The top 10 TV deals at Best Buy
Best Buy has the all-new Hisense 43-inch QD6 Series QLED TV on sale for the excellent price of $199.99. This is an incredible deal for a 43-inch display with QLED technology, Dolby Vision Atmos, Game Mode Plus, and the Fire OS for smart capabilities.
If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 43-inch model on sale for a stunning price of just $699.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.
You can get the best-selling Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV for just $199.99 - an incredible price. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV ahead of Memorial Day, Roku's highly rated 55-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for just $269.99. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
Just ahead of Memorial Day, Best Buy has LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a $1,200 discount and the best deal you can find. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
Samsung's Crystal 4K TVs have been best-sellers here at TechRadar, and Best Buy has the 55-inch U8000F Series model on sale for $399.99. The 2025 TV packs Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience, and HDR for superior colors. It also features a new sleek design and Samsung's Tizen smart platform.
If you're shopping for a big-screen budget TV, this Insignia 70-inch display is an incredible deal at only $369.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place. Today's deal brings the 75-inch model down to only $499.99 - a record-low price.
TCL TVs usually offer an excellent blend of performance and affordability, and this Q6 display is no different. The picture quality is solid overall, with the QLED panel ensuring you get superior brightness and colors that pop. It's rare to see a TV with this tech for so cheap, too, so you're getting a serious bargain here if you need a 75-inch QLED display.
Shop more pre-Memorial Day sales
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, lawnmowers & vacuums
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $117
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Casper: up to 30% off all mattresses
- DreamCloud: up to 60% off mattresses - deals from $399
- Home Depot: 35% off appliances, furniture, grills & tools
- Lowe's: up to 40% off grills, appliances, tools & patio
- Nectar: mattress deals from $349, up to 50% off
- Purple: up to $700 off mattresses + free base
- Samsung: up to $1,500 off select appliances
- Target: 50% off patio furniture & accessories
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 mattress sets
- Walmart: grills, mattresses, cheap TVs & vacs from $69
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.