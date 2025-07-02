It’s only early July, and TechRadar has already tested a wide range of new TVs, including some of 2025’s top new OLED and mini-LED models. Of these, my favorite so far has been the 65-inch LG G5 OLED, and it’s now selling for $2,999 (it was $3,399) in Best Buy’s 4th of July sale.

We typically don’t see discounts this early in the year on the best OLED TVs, so I was surprised to see the LG G5 among Best Buy’s 4th of July deals. This early discount knocks $400 off the 65-inch LG G5, bringing its price in line with the Sony Bravia 8 II, another 2025 flagship OLED TV.

LG G5 65-inch OLED TV: was $3,399 now $2,999 at Best Buy The new LG G5 OLED is getting a $400 discount in Best Buy’s 4th of July TV sale. That brings the cost for the 65-inch model down to $2,999, which is the lowest price yet for this flagship OLED TV. In our LG G5 review, we praised it for its powerful brightness and contrast, as well as its ability to look great even in bright room lighting conditions – a rare feat for an OLED TV. The G5 is also great for gaming with 4K at 165Hz, Nvidia G-Sync, and AMD FreeSync Premium support across four HDMI 2.1 ports. If you’re in the market for an OLED TV, this one is highly recommended.

The LG G5 is the company’s top OLED TV for 2025. It received five out of five stars in our LG G5 review, and has already landed a spot in our best TVs guide. The G5 uses a new Primary RGB Tandem structure OLED display panel, delivering exceptional brightness levels for an OLED TV. Additionally, its rich color and deep blacks give pictures a striking level of impact.

LG’s fantastic webOS is one of the best smart TV platforms around, and the G5 is packed with gaming features, including 4K 165Hz, Nvidia G-Sync, and AMD FreeSync Premium support across its four HDMI 2.1 ports. The G5 has a beautiful, slim design that makes it ideal for wall mounting, and LG even supplies a slim wall mount with the TV for that purpose.

TechRadar has conducted a side-by-side comparison of the LG G5 with the Sony Bravia 8 II and Samsung S95F, the three top flagship OLED TVs to arrive so far in 2025. In that comparison, we found that the G5 edged out its competition in terms of overall picture quality, with its high brightness and powerful contrast making pictures look consistently great in all manner of lighting conditions.

We’re obviously big fans of the LG G5, and Best Buy’s 4th of July sale is your chance to grab the 65-inch model at a nice discount.

