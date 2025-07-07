This LG OLED TV earned five stars in our review, and it's $1,000 off for Prime Day

While Amazon Prime Day hasn't officially started, its early deals are so good this year that it feels like it has already begun. Case in point, I've spotted LG's all-new 65-inch C5 OLED TV on sale for a stunning price of $1,696.99 (originally $2,696.99).

That's a massive $1,000 discount and a new record-low price. It's also an incredible deal on a newly released OLED TV, and I doubt it will drop further when Amazon kicks off its sale in a few hours.



The LG C5 OLED TV was released in March of this year and is on track to top our best-rated TV list, surpassing its predecessor, the LG C4. The five-star rated TV delivers an exceptional picture experience with vibrant colors and robust contrast, thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8. You're also getting impressive sound with a built-in 2.2-channel Dolby Atmos system and LG's webOS 25 smart platform, which includes new AI features.

I've listed more of today's best Prime Day TV deals below, which include record-low prices on 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs. Keep in mind that this is a limited-time deal, and since Amazon Prime Day kicks off tomorrow, it may sell out due to its sizable discount. If you want one of the best and brightest OLED TVs of the year, then you should snag this Prime Day on the gorgeous LG C5.

Today's best Prime Day TV deal: LG C5 OLED

LG 65-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $2,696.99 now $1,696.99 at Amazon The all-new LG C5 was just released in March of 2025, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for an unbelievable price of $1,696.99. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities. This deal is in danger of selling out, so you should take advantage before it's too late.

More of today's best Prime Day TV deals

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $169.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest Prime Day TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for a record-low price of $79.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.

Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV: was $549.99 now $339.99 at Amazon Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 55-inch model down to $339.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year.

Hisense U8QG 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV : was $2,199 now $997 at Amazon The Hisense U8QG is only a few months old, but this deal knocks a massive 55% off its normal price. A feature-packed, bright, and contrast-rich mini-LED TV, the Hisense U8QG is great for gamers with 4K, 144Hz, FreeSync Premium Pro, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming support and movies thanks to its vivid colors and great local dimming.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon LG's C4 OLED TV remains one of the best TVs on the market, and the 65-inch model is now available at its lowest price yet, thanks to a substantial $1,400 discount. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,186.99 at Amazon The LG C3 is the predecessor of the LG C4 and has been a bestseller during holiday sales, such as Prime Day. Today's early deal brings the 65-inch model down to $1,186.99 - a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Additionally, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the ultimate gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek and thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,336.91 at Amazon Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,336.91, which is only $30 more than the record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Amazon 75-inch Fire TV Omni QLED 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $569.99 at Amazon Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series represents a significant upgrade in the otherwise affordable range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $569.99.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Amazon A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.

Sony Bravia 8 II 77-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,499.99 now $2,998 at Amazon Sony's all-new Bravia 8 OLED TV is the successor to the popular Bravia 8 model and offers improved brightness, an impressive picture, and an overall premium picture experience that Sony OLED TVs are known for. It's also an excellent TV for gamers, with exclusive features for PS5. Today's early Prime Day deal is a new record-low price and a fantastic buy if you're wanting one of the best Sony OLED TVs on the market.