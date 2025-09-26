Finally, this webcam solves my biggest problem with video meetings - how to make eye contact when looking at a screen on a desk
Retractable arm design places the lens right at true eye level
- iContact ProHello looks to solve one of the biggest video call issues
- A 13-megapixel sensor delivers crisp 4K resolution video conferencing visuals
- HDR correction ensures balanced lighting for users in difficult conditions, and stereo microphones with noise cancellation enhance clarity during noisy calls
Video communication has become an essential part of how people work, study, and connect across distances, but they're far from most people's favorite ways to stay in touch.
ProHello, the newest release from iContact Camera, was developed to address one of the more persistent problems of online meetings: the lack of natural eye contact.
By using a retractable arm that aligns the camera directly with the user’s eyes, the device attempts to recreate the feeling of face-to-face communication during video conferencing.
Eye-level design and imaging features
At its core, ProHello functions as a business webcam that emphasizes presence.
The design supports a 13-megapixel sensor that records at 4K resolution, with automatic focus, exposure adjustment, and HDR correction.
Stereo microphones with noise cancellation are built into the body, while optional LED lighting can be added for better clarity in low-light conditions.
Together, these features are intended to ensure both image and sound quality remain consistent, whether in a home office or a corporate environment.
Another element that distinguishes ProHello from a standard webcam is its integration with Windows Hello facial recognition, meaning users can sign into their systems simply by facing the camera, avoiding typed passwords and relying instead on biometric verification.
There is a mechanical privacy switch that powers down the main lens and microphones when folded away, while leaving recognition capabilities intact for system access.
This device is an evolution of earlier iContact Camera designs, following feedback from previous backers, and changes were made to the mounting, controls, and lighting.
There are already a good number of established alternatives offering high-resolution sensors and audio support, so the true advantage(s) of ProHello will depend on how effectively its eye-contact mechanism works in everyday settings.
The Kickstarter campaign for ProHello has drawn significant attention. With only 3 hours left at the time of writing, it recorded $237,511 pledged by 1,145 backers, far above its original $10,000 goal.
