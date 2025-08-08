This super-cheap HP Chromebook is a back-to-school bargain for $129
A perfect laptop for basic everyday use and schoolwork
I've written hundreds of deals, but I don't think I've ever seen a deal quite like this if you're shopping for a cheap laptop for school. It's this HP 14 Chromebook at Best Buy for only $129 (was $329). That's a whopping 61% discount on a laptop that only cost a little over $300 in the first place.
It would be unfair to oversell this product, though. It's a Chromebook that has limited processing power and very little memory. That means professional or intensive users will need to look elsewhere for something with more oomph. However, if all you need it for is schoolwork or everyday admin conducted through online tools, then this could be the laptop deal for you.
Today's best Chromebook deal
Snap up this basic Chromebook for only a little over $100. It feels wrong even typing that last sentence, but it's true. The HP 14 Chromebook might have limited power, but it'll be more than enough for most users, especially if everything you do is contained within a web browser and free programs such as Google Docs. With the new academic year starting soon, this could be the super-cheap laptop you've been looking for to use in school or college.
Despite costing only $129, the HP 14 Chromebook tested surprisingly well when we tested the original version. In our HP 14 Chromebook review, we gave the device a respectable four stars and said that the "Chrome OS' speediness combined with a funky case makes this one fun notebook to use."
If you just need a computer to get you online, check emails, do some basic work, and watch your favorite shows, then this unbelievably affordable laptop is more than sufficient. This makes it perfect for school or college users or adults needing an extra device at home for home admin and entertainment.
If you'd like to explore your options, then we have a dedicated guide to all the best Chromebooks for students. You could also head over to our best 2-in-1 laptops roundup should you need a device with a little more versatility.
