4th of July sales are already live - here are 5 sales I'd shop now on appliances, laptops, and summer essentials

The 4th of July may still be a few days away, but many major retailers have already kicked off their Independence Day sales early, giving shoppers a chance to score big savings ahead of the holiday rush.

If you're in the market for new appliances, outdoor upgrades, or tech deals, check out my round-up of the best early 4th of July sales just below. Top names like Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Samsung are offering some of the best early discounts we’ve seen so far, with prices slashed across a wide range of items.

Home Depot and Lowe’s in particular are going big this week, with up to 40% off appliances, grills, patio furniture, and other summer essentials. It’s an ideal opportunity to refresh your backyard setup or lock in a deal on a major home upgrade. Best Buy and Samsung are also rolling out appliance deals, while HP is the first big tech retailer to kick off its sales with up to 50% off its wide range of PCs and laptops.

Outside of traditional retail sales, Amazon is also building momentum for its upcoming Prime Day 2025 event, which kicks off on July 8. In the run-up, Prime members can already take advantage of several valuable perks, including extended free trials for services like Audible, Kindle Unlimited, and Amazon Music Unlimited. These bonuses don’t cost a thing and are a great way to get more value out of a Prime subscription. I've also ensured that I've attached those just below, alongside other deal highlights from this week.

Early 4th of July sales available now

Home Depot 4th of July sale: up to 40% off appliances, grills, and summer essentials

Home Depot has officially launched its 4th of July sale a full week early, giving shoppers a head start on major summer savings. Running now through Independence Day, the event features up to 40% off a wide range of top categories, including major appliances, patio furniture, and seasonal essentials like grills and outdoor tools. Whether you’re planning to upgrade your kitchen or refresh your backyard setup, there are plenty of deals to take advantage of without needing to wait.

Lowe's 4th of July sale: discounts on summer essentials, appliances, and more

The Lowe's 4th of July sale is officially here and it should be your first destination if you're on the hunt for some summer essentials. In addition to discounts on tools, garden equipment, and grills, the retailer also has an extensive range of deals on major appliances like refrigerators, ranges, and much more.

Major appliances: up to 50% off, plus additional coupon discounts at Best Buy

Best Buy's launched its Memorial Day appliance deals early this week and there are literally hundreds of discounts up for grabs on everything from high-end refrigerators to microwaves. In addition to simple upfront discounts, the retailer is also offering bundle savings and coupon savings of up to 20% off with the codes SAVE10 and SAVE20.

HP 4th of July sale: get up to 57% off laptops and PCs for work and gaming

The official HP Store is the first big tech retailer to launch its 4th of July sale this week with some superb discounts across a wide range of laptops and PCs. In addition to upfront discounts, you can also use the code OMNIPC70 to get $70 off all-in-one PCs and the code LEVELUP20 to get an additional 20% off gaming PCs.

Major appliances: save up to $1,850 on appliances at Samsung

There's no need to wait if you're on the hunt for some serious appliances - the Samsung 4th of July sale has already started on its high-end white goods. Includes here are discounts on everthing from refrigerators to ranges with additional deals for those looking to trade-in old models.

Recommended early deals to shop now

Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3 month trial: was $35.97 at Amazon Kindle Unlimited is perfect if you read a lot of books or you can’t settle on just one genre. Sign up and you have ready access to a near never-ending supply of fiction and non-fiction, including biographies, self-help books, and foreign language novels. There are even audio books too although don’t expect the same quantity as you get with Audible.

US Deal Audible Premium Plus 3 month trial: was $44.85 at audible.com While the Premium Plus membership is active, you will receive one credit a month that can be used on any Audible audiobook. In addition to the heavily discounted subscription, customers who take advantage of this offer will benefit from a 30% discount on all audiobooks from the Audible store.

Amazon Music Unlimited 4 month trial: was $43.96 at Amazon More into your tunes? You can also get a lengthy 4-month trial of Music Unlimited right now - Amazon’s premium music streaming service. Unlike the free tier or the basic Amazon Music Prime benefit, Music Unlimited provides ad-free listening, the ability to download songs for offline playback, and high-definition and spatial audio options. With over 11 million tracks, you're sure to be covered regardless of taste, too.

Amazon Prime gaming: get six games for $100 free

If you're a Prime member, you're already entitled to a free Prime gaming and Twitch subscription. There is an additional perk in the build-up to this year's Amazon Prime Day, however - six free games. The games in question here are slightly older titles from the Saints Row, Star Wars, and Tomb Raider franchises, but they all add up to a pretty hefty free gift. Check it out if you're a gamer!

Mint Mobile: get three months of unlimited data for just $15/mo

Mint Mobile's Summer Savings event offers a fantastic intro promotion for those looking to try the carrier for cheap. For a limited time, you can get the carrier's excellent prepaid unlimited plan for just $45 upfront. That averages out to just $15/mo, which is easily one of the cheapest unlimited plans on the market currently.

Apple iPad 11 A16: was $349 now $299 at Amazon You can pick up the latest Apple iPad 11 for just $299 at Amazon today, if you're cool with getting the blue, pink, and silver colors, that is. With the latest A16 chip, the iPad 11 is a fantastic choice for browsing, streaming content, and even the occasional light gaming session.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If you're looking for a powerful MacBook, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB MacBook Air, which brings the price down to a record low. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99, thanks to Amazon's 50% discount. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet: was $119.99 now $54.99 at Amazon Amazon's Fire tablets are consistently a top seller during Prime Day, and the Fire HD 8 Plus is currently on sale for just $64.99. It features a large, bright 8-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an enhanced octa-core processor for seamless performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 13 hours of battery life.

Sony WH-1000XM6: was $479.99 now $448 at Amazon Amazon is offering a free $30 gift card when you purchase the all-new Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones. The Sony headphones offer some of the best noise-cancelling technology in the industry, providing the impressive sound that Sony headphones are known for.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy for myself if I needed an affordable and capable display.